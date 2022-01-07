 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Sometimes when a woman complains that a man won't stop following her, she REALLY means that the man won't stop following her   (fox9.com) divider line
58
    More: Dumbass, Police, Truck, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Minneapolis Police Department, Constable, Minneapolis police officer Garrett Parten, fire station, Pickup truck  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2022 at 2:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's all her fault. She wouldn't listen.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At least she pulled into a place that would actually offer her safety. Imagine if she went to the police station instead?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know this man?

Yes.

Who is he?

He's the guy WHO WON'T STOP FOLLOWING ME!!!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've never followed a woman and never got any complaints about it.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: I've never followed a woman and never got any complaints about it.


Well, yeah. You didn't  stick around long enough to hear them complain about you not being there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ladbible.comView Full Size
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'testosterone may have been involved'
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.


Karens would have a cashier's head displayed on a pike, wielded as a warning to all managers who may cross them upon entering any business.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firefighters? He's lucky they only detained him...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.

Karens would have a cashier's head displayed on a pike, wielded as a warning to all managers who may cross them upon entering any business.


I can deal with that.  We need to change the power dynamic.  Men should fear women enough to not slap their butts.
I did.
I suspect harassment is different depending on the culture.
I always assumed I'd get stabbed by girls at my school.
Didn't smack a butt till I was 25. And. It wasn't a Hispanic woman.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let her go, man. She's gone.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish they'd've included pics of the woman and the guy following her...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Wish they'd've included pics of the woman and the guy following her...


Cos you want to stalk them both?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.

Karens would have a cashier's head displayed on a pike, wielded as a warning to all managers who may cross them upon entering any business.

I can deal with that.  We need to change the power dynamic.  Men should fear women enough to not slap their butts.
I did.
I suspect harassment is different depending on the culture.
I always assumed I'd get stabbed by girls at my school.
Didn't smack a butt till I was 25. And. It wasn't a Hispanic woman.


thatsrasis.gif
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: Let her go, man. She's gone.


Right?
Men need to learn to ignore ladies
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: You know this man?

Yes.

Who is he?

He's the guy WHO WON'T STOP FOLLOWING ME!!!


He hated to see her leave, but just really liked to watch her walk away?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: waxbeans: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.

Karens would have a cashier's head displayed on a pike, wielded as a warning to all managers who may cross them upon entering any business.

I can deal with that.  We need to change the power dynamic.  Men should fear women enough to not slap their butts.
I did.
I suspect harassment is different depending on the culture.
I always assumed I'd get stabbed by girls at my school.
Didn't smack a butt till I was 25. And. It wasn't a Hispanic woman.

thatsrasis.gif


I'm Hispanic and Hispanic gals are not to be played with. Never mind their family.  Jfc.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.


How about we also work toward legal and mental health policies that protect all people, so no one has to choose between danger and becoming a killer?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.

How about we also work toward legal and mental health policies that protect all people, so no one has to choose between danger and becoming a killer?


That costs money that the police need for new tanks and body armour
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, there's another story about the same incident.

Relevant bits:

A firefighter told the woman to go inside the fire station for safety as they tried to get the man, identified as Coates, to leave. Coates drove into the parking lot of the fire station and tried hitting a firefighter with his pickup. He then drove his pickup into the fire station garage doors.
Firefighters used an axe and other tools to disable Coates' pickup truck to stop him.
Coates then got out of his vehicle and entered the fire station. He "squared up" to a fire captain while another firefighter took him to the ground.
Firefighters detained Coates until police arrived and took him into custody. They transported him to the Hennepin County Jail, where it took approximately six to seven deputies to hold and detain him, the charges say.

Holy shiat, this dude was farkin' nuts.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a woman, I genuinely believe that women should be able to preemptively kill men and claim self defense based on the behavior of men like this. I don't see all men repudiating this douchebag's behavior, so I have to presume that all men approve and condone it.

Ladies? Isn't it time we stood up to these terrorists?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the reason she didn't go to the cops, because the guy is a cop?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: At least she pulled into a place that would actually offer her safety. Imagine if she went to the police station instead?


*Eye Roll*

Regardless, hopefully that creep does a minimum of ten years.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Man, there's another story about the same incident.

Relevant bits:

A firefighter told the woman to go inside the fire station for safety as they tried to get the man, identified as Coates, to leave. Coates drove into the parking lot of the fire station and tried hitting a firefighter with his pickup. He then drove his pickup into the fire station garage doors.
Firefighters used an axe and other tools to disable Coates' pickup truck to stop him.
Coates then got out of his vehicle and entered the fire station. He "squared up" to a fire captain while another firefighter took him to the ground.
Firefighters detained Coates until police arrived and took him into custody. They transported him to the Hennepin County Jail, where it took approximately six to seven deputies to hold and detain him, the charges say.

Holy shiat, this dude was farkin' nuts.


I bet she won't choose me over him.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's called Alexa, and it confused his satnav?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As a woman, I genuinely believe that women should be able to preemptively kill men and claim self defense based on the behavior of men like this. I don't see all men repudiating this douchebag's behavior, so I have to presume that all men approve and condone it.

Ladies? Isn't it time we stood up to these terrorists?


This is all I'm saying.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The number one threat to women is men
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Is the reason she didn't go to the cops, because the guy is a cop?


Good bet
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Murflette: The number one threat to women is men


And the second is GOP voting ladies.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Man, there's another story about the same incident.

Relevant bits:

A firefighter told the woman to go inside the fire station for safety as they tried to get the man, identified as Coates, to leave. Coates drove into the parking lot of the fire station and tried hitting a firefighter with his pickup. He then drove his pickup into the fire station garage doors.
Firefighters used an axe and other tools to disable Coates' pickup truck to stop him.
Coates then got out of his vehicle and entered the fire station. He "squared up" to a fire captain while another firefighter took him to the ground.
Firefighters detained Coates until police arrived and took him into custody. They transported him to the Hennepin County Jail, where it took approximately six to seven deputies to hold and detain him, the charges say.

Holy shiat, this dude was farkin' nuts.


'But why couldn't she have just given the guy a chance - go on one date with him? He's a nice guy.'
\sarcasm
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Murflette: The number one threat to women is men


Actually it's covid and heart disease.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As a woman, I genuinely believe that women should be able to preemptively kill men and claim self defense based on the behavior of men like this. I don't see all men repudiating this douchebag's behavior, so I have to presume that all men approve and condone it.

Ladies? Isn't it time we stood up to these terrorists?


No one has a right to take another's life on mere speculation of intent.  No one lost their life here, yet you are cheering for the opportunity to witness a death.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sometimes it pays to heed the wisdom of the ancient ones
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As a woman, I genuinely believe that women should be able to preemptively kill men and claim self defense based on the behavior of men like this. I don't see all men repudiating this douchebag's behavior, so I have to presume that all men approve and condone it.

Ladies? Isn't it time we stood up to these terrorists?


Guys definitely a creep and needs a serious ass whopping at the least. The problem with your solution is that some batshiat crazy woman could kill a random dude, ex bf etc and use that law to get away with it.

But I do get your point. It must be scary as shiat for women to be followed by creeps like this.

/non lethal option might work better
//tranquilizer or tazer?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Greylight: Gyrfalcon: As a woman, I genuinely believe that women should be able to preemptively kill men and claim self defense based on the behavior of men like this. I don't see all men repudiating this douchebag's behavior, so I have to presume that all men approve and condone it.

Ladies? Isn't it time we stood up to these terrorists?

No one has a right to take another's life on mere speculation of intent.  No one lost their life here, yet you are cheering for the opportunity to witness a death.


Sorry. It just seems like, women should never be hurt again.  By any means necessary.  Sorry. Maybe stop using your upper hand to harm ladies? But. I guess that's asking too much? Women are humans too. And. They matter more. Sorry if your penis keeps you seeing that.  Jfc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: . The problem with your solution is that some batshiat crazy woman could kill a random dude, ex bf etc and use that law to get away with it.


I'm okay with that.  Men. Suck.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The man eventually broke out of jail, beat the shiat out of a half dozen cops that tried to stop him, stole a patrol car, drove with reckless abandon with sirens on, reached the woman's home one step ahead of cops, kicked down the door, walked up the stairs, found her cowering in the bathroom, stretched out his hand and said: tag, you're it.

Then ran into the night.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He just wanted to follow her. I don't think that's illegal. On Instagram I mean.
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.


If the danger rises to a certain degree it is legal. For an explanation of the standard consult a lawyer
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: She's called Alexa, and it confused his satnav?


Years ago, my company had a college intern named Alexa. She did a good job on something, so I exclaimed, "Your Alexa ranking just went up!"

She didn't get it. Everyone else laughed.

CSB.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jaylectricity: At least she pulled into a place that would actually offer her safety. Imagine if she went to the police station instead?

*Eye Roll*

Regardless, hopefully that creep does a minimum of ten years.


The problem is that he will only do time for attacking the men.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: rue_in_winter: Man, there's another story about the same incident.

Relevant bits:

A firefighter told the woman to go inside the fire station for safety as they tried to get the man, identified as Coates, to leave. Coates drove into the parking lot of the fire station and tried hitting a firefighter with his pickup. He then drove his pickup into the fire station garage doors.
Firefighters used an axe and other tools to disable Coates' pickup truck to stop him.
Coates then got out of his vehicle and entered the fire station. He "squared up" to a fire captain while another firefighter took him to the ground.
Firefighters detained Coates until police arrived and took him into custody. They transported him to the Hennepin County Jail, where it took approximately six to seven deputies to hold and detain him, the charges say.

Holy shiat, this dude was farkin' nuts.

I bet she won't choose me over him.


Found the incel.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.


As a man, should it be legal for me to kill when I'm in danger?
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jaivirtualcard: . The problem with your solution is that some batshiat crazy woman could kill a random dude, ex bf etc and use that law to get away with it.

I'm okay with that.  Men. Suck.


You're okay with wonton murder as long as it's not a man doing it?
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
AANNDD..... the Leftist AD's would just say, "no bail, no problem" and he'd be out in 8 hours or before with no bail and probably not show up for a scheduled hearing to threaten her again
(again with NO repercussions).
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: He just wanted to follow her. I don't think that's illegal. On Instagram I mean.


Okay Zimmerman 👌
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anuran: waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.

If the danger rises to a certain degree it is legal. For an explanation of the standard consult a lawyer


We should change the law. It should be legal to be preemptive, for women.  Because they are at a physical disadvantage.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hlehmann: waxbeans: It should be legal for women to kill when in danger.

As a man, should it be legal for me to kill when I'm in danger?


Nope. It's different.  Man up.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.