(Yahoo)   Omicron is leading to new but familiar disease. Croup, there it is   (yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait until epiglotitis is common
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's right baby, bark like a dog.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I love how everyone feels a need to emphasize that Omicron is less deadly than Delta.

/It's still a dangerous disease that can kill or inflict long term damage to your body. You don't want your kids to get it.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hock a lotta
Hock a lotta
Hock a lotta
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like the grandparents can't stand the idea that the parents might not have as hard a time as they did.

"I had walk 5 miles uphill both ways with a kid with diptheria, croup, whooping cough, and measles.  You should too.  No, I don't care that it's my grandchild.  A little suffering us good for both of you."
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Duuuuuude, I had croup as a kid, and holy farking shiat was I siiiiiiiiick. Like, the cough was terrible, but the fever was real. I only remember bits and pieces of it because it was so bad. The cough stayed with me until I hit puberty.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I also had croup when I was a kid. It was distressing as hell and it was hard to breathe. Can't have been easy on my parents, either.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Call Anne of Green Gables!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I knew a casino worker who had croup worse than almost everybody.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No one cares.  Well half the nation don't care.
At this point, I'm, meh. Half the nation wants this. fark. It. Enjoy the ride. Hopefully this will make everyone hate the GOP.  But. If that was the case.  Jerks would already been breed out of the gnome.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dammit. I knew I shouldn't have bet on gout in the office pool.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I knew a casino worker who had croup worse than almost everybody.


If he were more than everybody, he would be the croupiest.

No, he only had it worse than one other person. He was the croupier.
 
comrade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a gf that sounded like a dog barking when we had sex. I would have to look at the clock and time it so that I finish in 5 or 6 minutes because at seven minutes her eyes would roll back and she'd pass out from hyperventilating from too many orgasms. She was a squirter too. Not sure why I broke up. :(

/ she was cray cray and stalked me for years after
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Loucifer: I knew a casino worker who had croup worse than almost everybody.

If he were more than everybody, he would be the croupiest.

No, he only had it worse than one other person. He was the croupier.


That's why I said almost.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

comrade: I had a gf that sounded like a dog barking when we had sex. I would have to look at the clock and time it so that I finish in 5 or 6 minutes because at seven minutes her eyes would roll back and she'd pass out from hyperventilating from too many orgasms. She was a squirter too. Not sure why I broke up. :(

/ she was cray cray and stalked me for years after


waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

comrade: I had a gf that sounded like a dog barking when we had sex. I would have to look at the clock and time it so that I finish in 5 or 6 minutes because at seven minutes her eyes would roll back and she'd pass out from hyperventilating from too many orgasms. She was a squirter too. Not sure why I broke up. :(

/ she was cray cray and stalked me for years after


I had a gal that would bark during sex. It was funny as fark.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: comrade: I had a gf that sounded like a dog barking when we had sex. I would have to look at the clock and time it so that I finish in 5 or 6 minutes because at seven minutes her eyes would roll back and she'd pass out from hyperventilating from too many orgasms. She was a squirter too. Not sure why I broke up. :(

/ she was cray cray and stalked me for years after

I had a gal that would bark during sex. It was funny as fark.


Dad?
 
