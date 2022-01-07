 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Love is ... sharing your Herman Cain Award together   (nypost.com)
36
    Marriage, Family, wife Carol, William Stewart, beds side, years of marriage, life support, Massachusetts natives  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Birds of a feather die together
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
True definition of selfish butthole.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now, this is like Romeo and Juliet! No?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or they could have gotten vaccinated and not died
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unvaxxed for medical reasons?
Extremely sad story.

Unvaxxed because selfish and not doing their part for those who cannot vax?
Still sad, but Nelson thinks otherwise.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Or they could have gotten vaccinated and not died


Probably could have done it together as well
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's The Notebook for stupid people.
Well, stupider people
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess my wife and I aren't soulmates because we only got vaccinated together. Where did the magic go?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SplittingAces: I guess my wife and I aren't soulmates because we only got vaccinated together. Where did the magic go?


Repelled by the magnets?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The DUMBASS tag on vacation?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've No More Fucks To Give
Youtube TXK03FHVsHk
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Found a proper casket for the burial

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two more unneeded deaths.

How sad.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This country needs fewer stupid people. If you're physically able to be vaccinated but don't, and then you later die of COVID, no one should feel sorry for you. You got what you got coming. It's time to thin the herd.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: SplittingAces: I guess my wife and I aren't soulmates because we only got vaccinated together. Where did the magic go?

Repelled by the magnets?


You totes pwned me. We didn't hold hands while getting our shots because we didn't know how magnets work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Idiots
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
10Speed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're together in hell now.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.  Kidney failure /and/ renal failure?  Sounds pretty serious.

In any case, good, though I'm also on team "didn't happen" at least unless there was a pillow or two involved.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did covid do that to their hand?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CAPTAIN & TENNILLE ❖ love will keep us together (official video)
Youtube _QNEf9oGw8o


I wonder if the loving couple thought of this as they made their pact.  Methinks not, I apologize for the post and shall see myself out.  Right booking now!
 
sat1va
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The wife Carol was looking a heck of a lot like James Carville in that photo. Poor thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a goddam crying shame. What a waste. If only they could have stabbed themselves before breeding.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Now, this is like Romeo and Juliet! No?


I guess the ending where they commit suicide since they didn't get the vax.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Now, this is like Romeo and Juliet! No?


They both committed suicide, so kinda
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This old couple committed suicide together. It was so romantic. Or something.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
D'aww.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My wife and I are vaxxed, but I do hope I die holding my wife's hand, just not because of lung and renal failure.
 
neongoats
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The world is better now that they're dead. How many decent human beings did these plague rats infect before doing the right thing and dying off.
 
