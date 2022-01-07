 Skip to content
(MSN)   Coby, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's cheetah ambassador dog, has passed away. In addition to being a nanny to newly born animals, Coby was the "go-to canine companion" for animals that had recently received surgery   (msn.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rip good boi
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bummer, I just took my boys this summer. We did not see Coby, but I hope he frolics in the fields of Valhalla.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't know why but animal deaths make me more sad than human ones
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, coby.  I think fark introduced me to him years ago.  He had a good life and was cared for when he went; all any of us can hope for.

RIP
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: i don't know why but animal deaths make me more sad than human ones


Dogs > People

I've found this to be true almost universally.
 
petec
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Moms gonna mom, who knew?
 
petec
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: ltdanman44: i don't know why but animal deaths make me more sad than human ones

Dogs > People

I've found this to be true almost universally.


only because dogs can be fixed
 
petec
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: ltdanman44: i don't know why but animal deaths make me more sad than human ones

Dogs > People

I've found this to be true almost universally.


unlike the GQP
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

petec: Moms gonna mom, who knew?


money-angel:  everyone gets 10 thousand bucks!  free money for everyone!
petec:  how is this news?  and I have to go to the bank to get it, didn't think that through did you?  I guess I'm just not so easily impressed as you sheep.
 
petec
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lady J: petec: Moms gonna mom, who knew?

money-angel:  everyone gets 10 thousand bucks!  free money for everyone!
petec:  how is this news?  and I have to go to the bank to get it, didn't think that through did you?  I guess I'm just not so easily impressed as you sheep.


?
 
