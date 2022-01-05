 Skip to content
(Fortune)   After Kazahkstan's internet was shut off to disrupt countrywide demonstrations over rising fuel prices, a full 18% of the world's fake electronic money "mining" operations went dark too, explaining who is using up all the country's electricity   (fortune.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the Totally Legit Currency of the Future is substantially controlled by Country Which Make Glorious Moviefilms For Benefit of Worlds.

fark, gotta agent started on selling those NFTs and shiat with that kind of pedigree.  HODL TO THE MOON!

*does line of cocaine* woooo!
 
germ78
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're cornering the market on Apes! We must release some from our strategic Ape supply to compensape.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How will Kazakhstan pay for all its child trafficking and smack?
 
petec
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
they can't be fake if they're using that much electricity

useless sure, but not fake
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

germ78: They're cornering the market on Apes! We must release some from our strategic Ape supply to compensape.


We can send the Magats off to Kazakhstan?  As tempting as it sounds I can't believe the majority of citizens deserve that
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

germ78: They're cornering the market on Apes! We must release some from our strategic Ape supply to compensape.


CIA is about to engage in some Gorilla warfare
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe this will sour more people on chasing proof of work crypto tendies and lead to a wider adoption of more efficient ways to produce "coin". It probably won't but never say never.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I for one fully support sending US forces to liberate those enslaved RTX3090s!
 
Theeng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got into crypto last year, it felt sleazy and off the entire time.  It feels liks the stock market mixed with a mob-run horse race, with a side of ecological disaster.  I'm really not surprised stuff like this is part of it.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think I am have spotted the fatal flaw with bitcoin.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This can't be correct.  Our resident geniuses have assured us that cryptocurrency is democratizing money, and is actually good for the environment.

It's ok, Fortune.  Everyone gets it wrong. Your see, crypto is very complicated, so you probably just don't understand.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

germ78: They're cornering the market on Apes! We must release some from our strategic Ape supply to compensape.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: This can't be correct.  Our resident geniuses have assured us that cryptocurrency is democratizing money, and is actually good for the environment.

It's ok, Fortune.  Everyone gets it wrong. Your see, crypto is very complicated, so you probably just don't understand.


I'm guessing this is the GQP version of democracy?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe this will sour more people on chasing proof of work crypto tendies and lead to a wider adoption of more efficient ways to produce "coin". It probably won't but never say never.


Ethereum is at least moving in that direction.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

petec: they can't be fake if they're using that much electricity

useless sure, but not fake



I suppose if your standard of "real" is thermal energy, then yeah, it's as real as the warm air coming from a space heater.
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

petec: Hawk the Hawk: This can't be correct.  Our resident geniuses have assured us that cryptocurrency is democratizing money, and is actually good for the environment.

It's ok, Fortune.  Everyone gets it wrong. Your see, crypto is very complicated, so you probably just don't understand.

I'm guessing this is the GQP version of democracy?


Massive intentional environmental damage and the collapsing of the power grid and other infrastructure for the short term gains of a few, gains that will be entirely erased anyway once the system fully collapses?
/Yeah, sounds pretty on brand for the GQP.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DemonEater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
China banned mining.  So the miners moved.

Lot of them moved to Kazakhstan, and one estimate I saw was that they used as much as 50% of the country's electricity in November.  Understandably, energy prices spiked.

It gets very cold there and their Soviet-era infrastructure has as much as 70% transmission loss.  So yeah, this caused big problems.  So the people - who can't afford to buy farking bitcoins because now they can't even afford to keep the water in their flats liquid - revolted.

And that's how bitcoin toppled the Kazakh government.  I find these weird event chains fascinating; sadly a bunch of people have died because of it.
 
Bad Dad Why
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You could finance a revolution with all that fake money.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those miners will get plugged back in if they are forced out like China. China couldn't kill it. Neither can Borat.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ahh, Bitcoin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
