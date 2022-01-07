 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Big deal. I know a human, elf, and dwarf that did this in less time while carrying weapons AND singing songs along the way   (upi.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Emma Timmis, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Island, Timmis' official time, British woman  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 07 Jan 2022 at 9:44 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


*runs out of thread*
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had trouble with unexpected Orks and giant spiders.

It's a simple rookie mistake anyone can make.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they couldn't take the goddamn eagles to farking Mordor for Christ's sake. I'm not going to explain it again because nobody listens.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Hope she got the shirt for this race
 
RI_Red
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: No, they couldn't take the goddamn eagles to farking Mordor for Christ's sake. I'm not going to explain it again because nobody listens.


The Eagles weren't a goddamned taxi service, and trying a frontal assault on the Black Gate would have been a suicide mission.

/Right there with you, Jake.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah Subby but just one woman? She needs a lot of quarters to do it alone.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope she carbo loaded for second breakfast
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Roughly 60 miles a day for 21 days?
I would be dead on day one.
 
phedex
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
taking the hobbits to isengard
Youtube uE-1RPDqJAY
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.