 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(VOCM Newfoundland)   Hip?.. Hiphop?.. Hiphop-anottoman?   (vocm.com) divider line
11
    More: Silly, Professor, Newfoundlander's simple Tweet, Manitoba, New Year's Day, Privatdozent, Dylan MacKay, assistant professor, Leon's Furniture  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 8:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe next they can sell musical birds that they call "conchords."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
damn you.  you gave him the easy one
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

+
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think the "Hero" tag would have been appropriate here.

/Yes, I laughed out loud at "hippopottoman."
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess they wouldn't go for "Turd-Stool"
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dude saved the day and scored a free sample? Good job
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My lyrics are bottomless...

...
 
McRat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hiphopopotamus vs. Rhymenoceros - Flight Of The Conchords
Youtube sOgC8qp_I2Y
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That thing looks disappointingly small with him compared to the product pictures...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Beats the usually suggestion along the lines of  'Ottoman McOttomanface'
 
0z79
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is a hippopotamus a hippopotamus.. Or just a really cool opotamus?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.