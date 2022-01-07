 Skip to content
(Comic Sands) There it is. The part always conspiciosly absent from Home Alone and its sequels: The criminal charges for the parents
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I always felt criminal charges should have be brought against Kevin for his actions in Home Alone 2.

I'm not even joking.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't even like to leave my cats alone
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But he's a very mature 11 year old...
It's like he's almost 12.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
AITA or is this a followup or just a repeat?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1202920​2​/Parents-arrested-after-leaving-son-ho​me-alone-over-holidays-forcing-him-to-​eat-frozen-food-defend-house-against-d​imwitted-burglars#new
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby... Accidentally leaving your child home alone and going through extraordinary lengths to get back to him immediately is not criminal.

PURPOSEFULLY doing it... for weeks... like the article... that's negligent.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's about intent. The parents in Home Alone made a boneheaded mistake, but attempted to rectify ASAP, despite inept police response. They also turned around and got their asses home ASAP.
Plus, if they hadn't, the movie would not have made nearly as much money.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Okay, so here's my idea for a PROPER Home Alone sequel.

Let's get Macaulay "Macaulay Culkin" Culkin back as the dad. His child winds up running away before Christmas due to a family argument, and winds up spending the holiday season in a closed mall, wherein they discover a plan to break in and steal shiat that they have to foil, learning the value of family in the mean time.

Catherine O'Hare should be there too, consoling Kevin all like "see how it feels? You were a rambunctious little shiat, too."
 
algman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Note that the mother from Home Alone divorced, became an "actress", and then married Johnny Rose.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mukster: It's about intent. The parents in Home Alone made a boneheaded mistake, but attempted to rectify ASAP, despite inept police response. They also turned around and got their asses home ASAP.
Plus, if they hadn't, the movie would not have made nearly as much money.


See, that's the stark difference between what makes Home Alone 1 a good movie, and Home Alone 2 a bad movie.

In Home Alone 1, Catherine O'Hare was all like "I'll move the earth itself to get home to make sure Kevin is okay." In Home Alone 2, she was all like "oh, that farking awful child of mine is alone in New York! Better scream into the camera! That's what made the first movie a lovable family film, right?"
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: Okay, so here's my idea for a PROPER Home Alone sequel.

Let's get Macaulay "Macaulay Culkin" Culkin back as the dad. His child winds up running away before Christmas due to a family argument, and winds up spending the holiday season in a closed mall, wherein they discover a plan to break in and steal shiat that they have to foil, learning the value of family in the mean time.

Catherine O'Hare should be there too, consoling Kevin all like "see how it feels? You were a rambunctious little shiat, too."


Only if there can be a car chase through said mall. Preferably with the kid on a mission from God.
 
Tabletop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: Mukster: It's about intent. The parents in Home Alone made a boneheaded mistake, but attempted to rectify ASAP, despite inept police response. They also turned around and got their asses home ASAP.
Plus, if they hadn't, the movie would not have made nearly as much money.

See, that's the stark difference between what makes Home Alone 1 a good movie, and Home Alone 2 a bad movie.

In Home Alone 1, Catherine O'Hare was all like "I'll move the earth itself to get home to make sure Kevin is okay." In Home Alone 2, she was all like "oh, that farking awful child of mine is alone in New York! Better scream into the camera! That's what made the first movie a lovable family film, right?"


Didn't they find out he was alone in New York from the massive credit card charge? It's been awhile but if my kid is getting room service at the Ritz I'm not going to be too concerned about his welfare.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

