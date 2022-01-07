 Skip to content
(Yonhap News (Korea))   South Korean F-35A sets new operational milestone: First bellyflop landing   (en.yna.co.kr) divider line
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"If you can walk away from a landing, it's a good landing. If you use the airplane the next day, it's an outstanding landing."

/Chuck Yeager
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not the first
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: "Before the landing, the Air Force mobilized a fire engine to apply special foam on the runway, which prevented the jet's fuselage from sustaining any serious damage."

RELEASE THE LUBE!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA mentions that there's a US Marine Corps variant of the F-35.

Why does the US Marine Corps have fighter aircraft?  Between the Air Force and the Navy, don't we already have two military branches that can engage in fighter operations in support of Marine Corps operations?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: TFA mentions that there's a US Marine Corps variant of the F-35.

Why does the US Marine Corps have fighter aircraft?  Between the Air Force and the Navy, don't we already have two military branches that can engage in fighter operations in support of Marine Corps operations?


Money and power.  Why would the marines allow another branch to have the toys when they can have money and power too?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Before the landing, the Air Force mobilized a fire engine to apply special foam on the runway, which prevented the jet's fuselage from sustaining any serious damage.

USAF Vaselube, industrial strength! (usually reserved for petty officers)
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Before the landing, the Air Force mobilized a fire engine to apply special foam on the runway, which prevented the jet's fuselage from sustaining any serious damage."

RELEASE THE LUBE!!

[Fark user image 297x380]


You were first... Miss 8 Minutes, but mine is better. ;)
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: TFA mentions that there's a US Marine Corps variant of the F-35.

Why does the US Marine Corps have fighter aircraft?  Between the Air Force and the Navy, don't we already have two military branches that can engage in fighter operations in support of Marine Corps operations?


Because it's super cool to be a fighter pilot and core soldier at the same time.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: TFA mentions that there's a US Marine Corps variant of the F-35.

Why does the US Marine Corps have fighter aircraft?  Between the Air Force and the Navy, don't we already have two military branches that can engage in fighter operations in support of Marine Corps operations?


The marines have had fighter and attack aircraft, even carrier-borne ones constantly since well before WWII. Why would they suddenly change?
 
