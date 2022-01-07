 Skip to content
 
(PennLive)   DUI suspect hits deer, loads it into her hatchback, and drives off with it still alive. Call the Bambilance   (pennlive.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I half-expected to see a relative's name when I clicked on that link.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...but - I got the Burcowitzes."
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 631x281]


I'm surprised this wasn't the first image.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill and Peter's Bogus Journey
Youtube lQs7ArFANu8
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want to get Covid from a deer?

Because this is how you get Covid from a deer.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was proven to be a fake call, wasn't it?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  I'd rather hit the party car than the dead deer car.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Surprise! 🎈
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the ride lady.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised the deer wasn't a dude walking on the side of the road.

Deer's glasses got stuck in the windshield wipers.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Photo of suspect
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Meh.  I'd rather hit the party car than the dead deer car.
[Fark user image image 389x202]
/Surprise! 🎈


Seriously, who puts balloons in the trunk?
 
farkmedown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows (Official Music Video)
Youtube s88r_q7oufE
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Thanks for the ride lady.


Nice Creepshow 2 reference
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa oh black Betty bamiblance
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm at the corner of Stop, and Go.  I'm at the Stop & Go.
 
piscorion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXyBb​v​C_3DQ

Language NSFW, but hilarious.
 
p89tech
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
mmm, backstrap
 
olorin604
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Still more responsible than an AG from the Dakotas.
 
Focks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OMG. My dad and my uncle once did this. CSB. They worked construction together. They were on their way to the job, still dark on a winter morning. The car in front of them hit a deer. They all pulled off the road. The driver who hit the deer didn't want it. Ok, so my dad and his brother-in-law proceeded to put the deer in the trunk of Dad's car. But it came back to life. They wrestled that deer until my uncle grabbed the Stanley thermos bottle from the car seat and clubbed the deer to "death". They loaded it into the trunk and headed back home. A few miles later that deer came alive and proceeded to kick out all the taillights and make lots of dents in the trunk. That trunk was destroyed by the time they got back to my house. We had a u-turn driveway. They pulled up to our front door. My dad went inside and grabbed a 22 rifle. They both sat on the trunk lid and unlocked it.  as the deer tried to escape, they shot it, making a huge spot of blood-stain on the fresh-fallen snow. My deaf sister, who went to special school, was picked up each day by the special little bus, who used our driveway to come right up to our front door. What a sight they saw that day. It looked like a murder scene.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
tvline.comView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 631x281]


Was hoping this was already posted!
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still one of my favorite listens. I cried real tears the first 50 times I heard it.

"Who gets the deer, me or the dog?"
 
