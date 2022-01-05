 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWL.com)   Another MAGAt finds out after farking around on Jan. 6. Fark: This one only found out after a local paper found the screen-caps of his social media posts and shared them with his fellow school board members   (audacy.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, United States Senate, Profanity, United States House of Representatives, social media posts, United States, Donald Trump, Rafael Rafidi, Sociology  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 6:16 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "He presented himself as a family man of strong faith with a commitment to education," the board said in a statement.

No wonder they were compeltely blindsided.

He said was a man of strong faith. How could the school board could have possibly known that he would turn out to be a complete asshole?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So I take it that there's no evidence he actually entered the Capitol building or the FBI would already have him, right?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"He presented himself as a family man of strong faith...

That alone should've been enough to keep him off a School Board.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He was trying to infiltrate the school board so that once he was in he could go full derp.


Glad he's gone.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Done in 1 and 3.
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's good some members of the school board can read.  And read good.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait, he got fired...for being a TOURIST?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"...we have asked Mr. Rafidi to resign."

And if he says "nah, I'm good."?
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He needs to clarify his definition of the terms "family", "faith", and "education".
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, asked to resign doesn't mean resigned, right?

So far he is free to go full derp.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
School boards are a truly fascinating bit of US bureaucracy. In the worst possible way.
 
CRM119
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The qult has a drive to get fascist into school boards to "Keep the children from being indoctrinatod with woke knowledge"    We gotta vote at all  levels and participate at all levels to keep the arrogantly stoopid from creating a Bolshevik   version of idiocracy.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/01​/​05/jan-6-protesters-run-for-office-526​545

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rafidi was the only person who expressed an interest in the position.

maybe one day Democrats will understand putting a Dem in the white house doesn't mean shiat if everything from dog catcher on up is filled by nutjobs
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"In the first place God made idiots. This was for practice. Then He made School Boards." -- Mark Twain
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"the board approved Rafidi to take the District 6 seat vacated by the resignation of Larry Dale."

What happened to Ol' Larry Dale?  Learned to read or sumtin?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

propasaurus: "He presented himself as a family man of strong faith...

That alone should've been enough to keep him off a School Board.


No one who describes themselves as a family man of strong faith should be allowed anywhere near children.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: propasaurus: "He presented himself as a family man of strong faith...

That alone should've been enough to keep him off a School Board.

No one who describes themselves as a family man of strong faith should be allowed anywhere near children.


Amen
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This brought a smile to my face. Good start to a weekend.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.