(Twitter)   Beavers can be destructive, but come on, this is a bit much   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's like the other morning when the wife rolled over and beat me awake with sex at sunrise.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beavers... WITH FRICKIN LASERS ON THEIR HEADS.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: That's like the other morning when the wife rolled over and beat me awake with sex at sunrise.


Well I'm SORRY, but I gotta sleep too and I'm sick of her sneaking over here all the time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice beaver.....stadium.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavers can't chew through steel beams!
Study it out.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, I really identify with the street light at about the 0:45 mark.

Welp, my work here is done.

/Out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol the parking lot lights. One gone with the explosion, two more with the impact.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as I call it, Taco Tuesday.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

/I know it's the wrong rodent. Close enough.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USU FTW

https://twitter.com/USUFootball/statu​s​/1479559980067934210
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: USU FTW

https://twitter.com/USUFootball/status​/1479559980067934210


Damn. Fastest way to murder a university.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
legit!

cdn.justjared.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they missed a fund raising opportunity. Who wouldn't like to be the guy to press that button?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was rather impressive semi-controlled explosive demolition taken with multiple camera angles. At first it looked like a horizontal missile streaking across the front when it was just the rapid sequence of charges
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: arrogantbastich: That's like the other morning when the wife rolled over and beat me awake with sex at sunrise.

Well I'm SORRY, but I gotta sleep too and I'm sick of her sneaking over here all the time.


Sorry, she needs a break from a huge dong sometimes.
 
Iczer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As someone who's been up in a press box like that back in high school while managing the football team (I'd hurt my knee the previous year and couldn't play), that design is an absolute horror show when they get older. I had to climb through a hole in the roof and out onto a fairly bouncy box to tape the game, fearing for my life the whole way.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Gets the jerb done.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought I was watching footage of Eagles fans trying to hi five Jalen Hurts at FedEx Field
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For a second I thought that was Hayward Field at the UO because the old Hayward stands looked similar.

Except Hayward was torn down manually bit by bit because it's directly across from the law school on one side, dorms on the 2nd and the gym building on the 3rd so making kablooey wasn't an option.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: That's like the other morning when the wife rolled over and beat me awake with sex at sunrise.


Given the age of the average farker, I suspect there was just as much dust.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WyDave: Beavers can't chew through steel beams!
Study it out.


If they heat their teeth to 1500 degrees...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And then, there's THIS asshole:

https://twitter.com/SenquezPick/statu​s​/1479523644242116619
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dam!
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Neat-o
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
