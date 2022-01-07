 Skip to content
 
(Fox 31 Denver)   Ummm, no sweetheart. Santa's reindeer did not leave that on our front porch   (kdvr.com) divider line
13
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, Aurora, you haven't changed in almost 40 years since I first saw you. Please, try to become a decent place to live.

That said, I hope it's a high school kid that someone recognized and gets outed by his peers. The low life deserves it.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he offered a trade.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: At least he offered a trade.


Found Wayne's login.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was Blitzen.  That rascal.
 
p89tech
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cute wildlife in the front yard videos are nice but I think these "Check out this video" promos from Ring may be getting out of hand.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Howdy Ho!
 
HairBolus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I searched  for any updates using  "AURORA, Colorado. christmas poop"

I didn't see any but it did turn up these products from businesses with Aurora addresses.

(I had to access them through Google cache)


Frenchie Christmas Poop BKWT Baby Baseball Bodysuit
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess Aurora likes poop.
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
keyboard era
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My Uber driver got lost.
I asked him to drop me off in this cul de sac as the poop squeaks were getting louder and those colonic birth pains became unsufferable.

I barely made it to their porch.

BTW if they find my underwear...keep em as a souvenir.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone took a poop on the hood of my friend's truck. When he was relaying the story I busted up laughing before he could finish the story and after that he thought I did it.
 
