 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   The father and son murderers of Ahmaud Arbery get to spend the rest of their lives behind bars; their cameraman gets life with chance at parole   (bbc.com) divider line
50
    More: News, The Trio, Arbery family, Defence attorneys, fraction of the time Ahmaud Arbery, Neighbourhood, Reign of Terror, minute of silence, attorney Kevin Gough  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 4:59 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I can call that Justice.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cameraman gets chance at parole because he actually showed* some remorse.

*don't know if he was actually remorseful, but he was smart enough to at least show something to the judge, unlike the murder brothers.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life + 20 without parole for the first two
Life +15 with parole for the "cameraman"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.

Now what about the people in charge of the law who tried to cover this up and claim it was open and shut self-defense?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe the victim's lawyer asks for blocking the guilty from profiting, but didn't know the state rules already in place around this.

Do this right.

Show and document your work.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Good.


Now what about the people in charge of the law who tried to cover this up and claim it was open and shut self-defense?

Timeline
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​a​hmaud-arbery-shooting-timeline-case-n1​204306
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dustin_00: I can't believe the victim's lawyer asks for blocking the guilty from profiting, but didn't know the state rules already in place around this.

Do this right.

Show and document your work.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Son_of_​S​am_law
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, I can somewhat live with that.  I'd rather it be death for those pigf*ck-ignorant, violent, racist savages, but this is the minimum I would have been wiling to accept.
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Life + 20 without parole for the first two
Life +15 with parole for the "cameraman"


Close .. but no.

Life with parole -- the other two sentences are suspended .. for the cameraman.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those boys are lucky they got pretty mouths.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know there are news sites that are carrying this story.

You don't always have to submit tweets.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: You know there are news sites that are carrying this story.

You don't always have to submit tweets.


Tweets ALWAYS hit first, because it's easier to write less than 240 character and hit 'Tweet' than write an article. Even if 95% of the article is already written and you're just waiting for the verdict, it's always faster.

Welcome to the 2020s!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they will live long enough to make a miserable example.
So as long as they do not end up heroes, good.  May they live in misery, and be seen in misery.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Kubo: You know there are news sites that are carrying this story.

You don't always have to submit tweets.

Tweets ALWAYS hit first, because it's easier to write less than 240 character and hit 'Tweet' than write an article. Even if 95% of the article is already written and you're just waiting for the verdict, it's always faster.

Welcome to the 2020s!


Bad Religion - 21st Century Digital Boy (Official Video with lyrics)
Youtube TYApdmp6je8
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Fuck them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They thought they'd be hailed as heroes

"LET'S GO ASSHOLES"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Fark them. I'm sure we will see a follow-up story soon about them getting beat the fark up by other inmates.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Kubo: You know there are news sites that are carrying this story.

You don't always have to submit tweets.

Tweets ALWAYS hit first, because it's easier to write less than 240 character and hit 'Tweet' than write an article. Even if 95% of the article is already written and you're just waiting for the verdict, it's always faster.

Welcome to the 2020s!


Also our high quality news sites often have paywalls that can't be submitted
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Good.

Now what about the people in charge of the law who tried to cover this up and claim it was open and shut self-defense?


That case is pending.

It should be interesting to see what happens to the original DA.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Kubo: You know there are news sites that are carrying this story.

You don't always have to submit tweets.

Tweets ALWAYS hit first, because it's easier to write less than 240 character and hit 'Tweet' than write an article. Even if 95% of the article is already written and you're just waiting for the verdict, it's always faster.

Welcome to the 2020s!


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​t​hree-men-convicted-murdering-ahmaud-ar​bery-sentenced-life-prison-rcna10901

Interesting detail there:

The nearly all-white jury deliberated for about 10 hours before delivering its verdict.

Sounds like two days of delibration, given the hours the courts kept in my jury duty experiences.

Just enough to pretend they deliberated deliberately rather than just sitting down and saying, "Guilty on all counts.  Can we hang the motherfkkrs?"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: You know there are news sites that are carrying this story.


You don't always have to submit tweets.

The tweets were out first. Report the link to admins and suggest an article.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father and son having a talk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: I can't believe the victim's lawyer asks for blocking the guilty from profiting, but didn't know the state rules already in place around this.

Do this right.

Show and document your work.


Honestly? I almost don't care. If they're in prison for life, they should be able to sell their story and buy as many honey buns at the canteen as they want.

As long as we find out what piece of shiat gave them the money.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Timeline

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​a​hmaud-arbery-shooting-timeline-case-n1​204306

TLDR: "Aw, shiat. It's gone viral. Guess we gotta do sumpin' 'bout it now."

/10 bucks that the arresting officers apologized to the McMichaels as they were putting them in cuffs
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fry 'em anyhow.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Later, Honkies.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Dustin_00: I can't believe the victim's lawyer asks for blocking the guilty from profiting, but didn't know the state rules already in place around this.

Do this right.

Show and document your work.

Honestly? I almost don't care. If they're in prison for life, they should be able to sell their story and buy as many honey buns at the canteen as they want.

As long as we find out what piece of shiat gave them the money.


After they've paid back the courts for their trial. And after the family gets a settlement in the millions

They can keep what's left
 
hokiethug1992
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You mean they don't get a chance to be on Tucker"s show? Or Laura's? Not fair!
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Cameraman gets chance at parole because he actually showed* some remorse.


This.

FTFA: But he ruled that while Bryan - who filmed the incident - had participated in the ambush, he should have an opportunity for parole because he "demonstrated grave concerns that what had occurred should not have occurred" soon after.

Does anyone know what this is referring to?  What did he do to "demonstrate concerns"?  Was it releasing the video to the media?
 
PunGent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: make me some tea: Good.

Now what about the people in charge of the law who tried to cover this up and claim it was open and shut self-defense?

That case is pending.

It should be interesting to see what happens to the original DA.


Looks like they filed charges on her...better than I expected, tbh.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/02/us​/​jackie-johnson-indicted-ahmaud-arbery.​html
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hokiethug1992: You mean they don't get a chance to be on Tucker"s show? Or Laura's? Not fair!


Of course they can! 

img.directindustry.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The GA County District Attorneys who declined to pursue charges and have accusations of conflict of interest:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These few are a minor sacrifice so that all other white abusers can still go free.
Believe in the Republican dream.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good!

farking good.
 
joenofark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The judge said they "took the law into their own hands," implying that hunting down and killing a black man would have been OK if a cop had done it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Good.

Now what about the people in charge of the law who tried to cover this up and claim it was open and shut self-defense?


IIRC first prosecutor has been indicted.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: make me some tea: Timeline
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/a​hmaud-arbery-shooting-timeline-case-n1​204306

TLDR: "Aw, shiat. It's gone viral. Guess we gotta do sumpin' 'bout it now."

/10 bucks that the arresting officers apologized to the McMichaels as they were putting them in cuffs


I remember seeing the body cam footage.

If I recall correctly, in addition to the cops flippantly remarking that Arbery was going to die as he lay on the street gasping his last breaths, they were surprisingly friendly to the killers.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The three are also still facing federal hate crime charges, which could result in charges that are "stacked".
 
sotua
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: make me some tea: Good.

Now what about the people in charge of the law who tried to cover this up and claim it was open and shut self-defense?

IIRC first prosecutor has been indicted.


Really? That's wonderful! And (sadly) unexpected.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"'I don't want this moment to be framed as this system working. Because it's not working,' said Ocasio-Cortez. 'We saw a murder in front of all of our eyes, and yet we didn't know if there would be a guilty verdict - it tells you everything.'

[...]

'A jury doing its job in its system is not a replacement for us doing our job in that system,' she said, pointing at the Capitol building, 'and there are way too many people including my colleagues that think that's the case.'"

https://truthout.org/articles/ocasio-​c​ortez-verdicts-are-not-substitutes-for​-policy-change/
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Cameraman gets chance at parole because he actually showed* some remorse.

*don't know if he was actually remorseful, but he was smart enough to at least show something to the judge, unlike the murder brothers.


Based on current parole guidelines, he's looking at a minimum of 28 years to serve.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good.
 
shamen123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Three white guys off to jail in Georgia for murdering an unarmed black guy....

To quote Emerson......

"Passed around till a brother can't tell a far from a yawn"
 
shamen123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fart*

/dammit
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

joenofark: The judge said they "took the law into their own hands," implying that hunting down and killing a black man would have been OK if a cop had done it.



I mean, it is Georgia.

Or the United States in general, for that matter.

So...yeah.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The craziest thing about this entire matter is that no one would ever have charged with anything had their own lawyer not released the video. Don't get me wrong - I'm glad he did it, but wow, that's not something you put in your ad.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did any of them cry at the sentencing?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.