 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Montana)   Passing motorists stop and form a human chain to rescue family after they were forced to use their pickup as a flotation device   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
11
    More: Cool, Woman thanks rescuers, Clark Fork, family  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 5:58 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dayum, they could have easily died several different ways in that maneuver; trauma, drowning, hypothermia....
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is better than that other thread.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wish the article had queried the driver or police about how the truck went into the water, how it managed to roll over once or twice, how fast was the vehicle traveling, and if the police were going to test the driver for drugs or alcohol.  Sounds like we're going to thank God for sending those good samaritans, pat the driver on the back, and tell him how God was riding with him.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm glad, for once, that people chose to form a human chain instead of a human centipede.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fano: [Fark user image 200x252]


I blame George Bailey.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After that rescue they need a herd of St. Bernards with their kegs of whiskey.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they agree to the terms and conditions without reading it?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Winston Smith '84: Wish the article had queried the driver or police about how the truck went into the water, how it managed to roll over once or twice, how fast was the vehicle traveling, and if the police were going to test the driver for drugs or alcohol.  Sounds like we're going to thank God for sending those good samaritans, pat the driver on the back, and tell him how God was riding with him.


You sound like the type of guy who hears about a grisly wreck on the news and eagerly waits to hear the magical phrase "...the driver was not wearing their seatbelt" before laughing and slapping their knee.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Clarkson!!
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That dude that walked out to the truck in the middle of a snow storm to pass those kids to shore deserves all the beers.

Just when you think humans are total trash something happens that reminds you sometimes people can be decent.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.