 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Water dog thinks it's a land dog and tries to cross freeway. (Subby drove by this a few minutes ago.)   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
14
    More: Weird, San Diego, Freeway, San Diego County, California, sea lion, Motorway, Jeni Smith, California Highway Patrol, CHP's online logs  
•       •       •

668 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 3:19 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just dropping by to discuss at length why nothing's going to happen with the 1/6 commission because the democrats are too spineless.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been tempted to steal him for a few nights, they act just like dogs.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was expecting a salamander.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Being on the freeway is very, very unsafe for a sea lion," said a spokesperson from the No Shiat Sherlock Institute.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Homie was trying to get away.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't mind most marine mammals. But sea lions? I could do without sea lions.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby lives in San Diego?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or homeless...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love the video of it flailing in the net at the two rescuers. Huge "HOW DARE YOU??" energy there.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JESUS CHRIST, it's a sea lion. Get in the car!
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I was expecting a salamander.


I was expecting an otter. Never heard of sea lions being called water dogs before...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

starsrift: dildo tontine: I was expecting a salamander.


I was expecting an otter. Never heard of sea lions being called water dogs before...

I've heard it for seals, but not sea lions.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.