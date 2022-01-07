 Skip to content
(ABC News)   I'm starting to think bats hate us   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Rabies, person's home, Infection, risk of rabies, CDC's Division, total number of rabies cases, exposure shots, bat roost  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess those people thought that "nAtuRaL iMmuNitY" was "better" for rabies too.

/hey, if it's supposedly good enough for Covid...
//narrator: it's not good enough for either disease
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, we kind of deserve it for how we treat the li'l disease vectors.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The feeling is mutual
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"None of the three patients, all male, received post-exposure shots that can prevent the rabies virus from infecting a person and causing symptoms to develop. "

Dumbasses.

I got bit by a raccoon 2 years ago and immediately got the shots. Sure, it's 5 shots, but better than DEATH.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: "None of the three patients, all male, received post-exposure shots that can prevent the rabies virus from infecting a person and causing symptoms to develop. "

Dumbasses.

I got bit by a raccoon 2 years ago and immediately got the shots. Sure, it's 5 shots, but better than DEATH.


Also this FTA: "According to the CDC, one patient refused the shots due to a "long-standing fear of vaccines"
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"According to the CDC, one patient refused the shots due to a "long-standing fear of vaccines"

Good job, bat.  Thanks for helping clean up our gene pool.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On another note, Bats now use the term "Trumpshiat crazy".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, can you blame the bats, man?
 
