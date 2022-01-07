 Skip to content
 
(KOLD News 13)   "Despite contrary belief, pretty much every homeless individual I have talked to does not like living outdoors." Tag is for the people who actually thought they did   (kold.com) divider line
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about that. I did a long section of the Pacific Crest Trail last year and those folks seemed to enjoy being outside. Except for the walking, bugs, icky water, cold, heat, rain, bugs, lousy food, stinky partners, bugs, and sleeping on the ground that is.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
know what else?
We don't like going "Campin' out" neither.
Especially once we have a nice place to stay on forever.

that's like dragging a rescue dog to a pound for the night.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not like there are other options, like shelters run by religious organizations who have onerous rules and try to convert people
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I never based my beliefs on the people you talked to, I based them on the people I talked to. While most would prefer a place with a roof and walls, that doesn't mean they will accept shelters. Mental illness can do strange things, including pushing people towards all sorts of self-destructive behaviors.

What we should absolutely have is options for anyone who wants to get off the streets to get off the streets to places that are safer than living on the street. And that doesn't mean only if they can pass a piss test.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: I never based my beliefs on the people you talked to, I based them on the people I talked to. While most would prefer a place with a roof and walls, that doesn't mean they will accept shelters. Mental illness can do strange things, including pushing people towards all sorts of self-destructive behaviors.

What we should absolutely have is options for anyone who wants to get off the streets to get off the streets to places that are safer than living on the street. And that doesn't mean only if they can pass a piss test.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shelters can be scary places if managed badly. All kinds of people are in them. Some are just down on their luck, others have drug and alcohol problems, some are mentally ill. Some people seem normal then they flip out. It's a stressful place. Probably for the people who work at them too.

/can understand why some people don't want to stay in them
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That worked great in Venice beach.  They all moved back outside.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: wademh: I never based my beliefs on the people you talked to, I based them on the people I talked to. While most would prefer a place with a roof and walls, that doesn't mean they will accept shelters. Mental illness can do strange things, including pushing people towards all sorts of self-destructive behaviors.

What we should absolutely have is options for anyone who wants to get off the streets to get off the streets to places that are safer than living on the street. And that doesn't mean only if they can pass a piss test.

[Fark user image 425x600]


There is a good reason lots of shelters want you sober when you show up for the night. As was noted above, people there are stressed and adding booze is bringing a lit match to a powder keg. That and your shiat always gets stolen. My brother only bothered with them during the winter.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
True, but do they like living in the places made available to them?*


*yes I know there's not always places made available to them
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had a neighbor who would say, I don't understand why homeless people hate taking showers!

My other neighbor said, They don't have a home with a shower in it but I'm sure they would if they had one.

No! They all hate taking showers! And how can they have a cell phone if they're homeless! It doesn't even make sense!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mukster: I don't know about that. I did a long section of the Pacific Crest Trail last year and those folks seemed to enjoy being outside. Except for the walking, bugs, icky water, cold, heat, rain, bugs, lousy food, stinky partners, bugs, and sleeping on the ground that is.


Constant danger of being beaten by some asshole.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't like working 40 hours a week to stay homed, but I like it more than homelessness.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
despite contrary belief

I know what this person is trying to say, but that phrase sounds pretty f*cking dumb.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nonsense.  The homeless are like gig workers.  They like the freedom to set their own hours under shelter!
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, what do you know.  You mean that there are homeless people in other places besides the liberal hellhole punching bag that is California?
 
