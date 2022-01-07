 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   Japan slaps "COVID quasi-emergency" tag on three prefectures, all of which host a U.S. military base teeming with Omicron. CoV USA   (japantoday.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Prefectures of Japan, Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, quasi-state of emergency, military bases, Japan's sixth wave, government panel, COVID-19 cases  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can you blame them? Americans are the plague rats of the planet.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: Can you blame them? Americans are the plague rats of the planet.


I'm starting to think that the world should have banned Americans again instead of South Africans when the latter reported about Omicron.

/prove we can consistently control epidemics without the need for vaccines and maybe we'll be let back in with the adults.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The new Japanese vaccine promises to be "disrespectful" to germs.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: Can you blame them? Americans are the plague rats of the planet.


You misspelled "evangelicals".
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is not too surprising. Omicron just got done racing through the base where my son in law is stationed, through all the fully vaccinated soldiers. Fortunately, while they were quite sick, it wasn't hospitalization-level illness.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
my god, this mean thousands, nay TENS of thousands of people could have a mild case of the sniffles!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Japanese have been getting farked over for centuries from gaijin viruses. Up until the 1800s they only let in the Dutch and even then they were restricted only to a few cities like Nagasaki (and even then, tuberculosis spread like wildfire anyway).

You could fart in a Japanese restaurant and no one will bat an eye but if you started coughing profusely you'd clear the room.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The Japanese have been getting farked over for centuries from gaijin viruses. Up until the 1800s they only let in the Dutch and even then they were restricted only to a few cities like Nagasaki (and even then, tuberculosis spread like wildfire anyway).

You could fart in a Japanese restaurant and no one will bat an eye but if you started coughing profusely you'd clear the room.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: my god, this mean thousands, nay TENS of thousands of people could have a mild case of the sniffles!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They shouldn't have to put up with this shiat.  Japan has gotten its outbreak under control with voluntary masking and anthelmintics.  It's a sad day when the number one threat to your national security is the easily managed yet highly communicable disease that your ally just won't spend the political capital to manage.
 
