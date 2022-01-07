 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   2022 and people still don't know how to drive (or not drive) in snow. 75 vehicle pile-up in KY   (yahoo.com) divider line
58
    More: News, Sheriff, United States, Kentucky, Road, Interstate Highway System, Interstate 75, Lexington, Kentucky, State police  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In their defense, KY is pretty slippery.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice with a thin layer of water on top will humble the best drivers everywhere.

Some times it's just safer to not even try.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not going to talk smack. when you get snow in an area that typically doesn't expect it people tend not to have snow tires or all-season radials. turns out tires are pretty important.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does 2022 have to do with it? We keep making more people all the time, and they all start inexperienced at everything.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chucknasty: turns out tires are pretty important.


and so are pre-snow road treatments and removal.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If we only all drove self driving Teslas , this wouldnt happen and we could blame musk if it did.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the automated robo-call machine for school / work closings broke.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Even people who live in Colorado struggle with "oh shiat, braking distance in snow/ice is different than braking distance on dry road, and 4WD doesn't change that." How the fark does anyone expect KY to be more knowledgeable on this??
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I am not going to talk smack. when you get snow in an area that typically doesn't expect it people tend not to have snow tires or all-season radials. turns out tires are pretty important.


It snows regularly in the part of Kentucky where this happened.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know how to drive in snow. It's called "I stay the fark home."

Car's been parked since yesterday morning.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are road conditions somehow fundamentally different in these places vs. the Northeast? I'm not going to argue that we're great drivers, but I've been amazed watching fellow New Yorkers navigate blizzards with no accidents and certainly not 75 car pile ups.

I feel like it can't all be chalked up to experience.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yesterday's awful pileup in Elizabethtown was still much more enjoyable and humorous than the film Elizabethtown.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I am not going to talk smack. when you get snow in an area that typically doesn't expect it people tend not to have snow tires or all-season radials. turns out tires are pretty important.


That's why I just drive on my rims.  Cuts right through the slippery stuff and the jagged edges are great at gripping the roadway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: Car's been parked since yesterday morning.


Just don't park it on North Charles street.

Fark user imageView Full Size


cars would always be broken into when parked in front of my MIL's bar.
 
Xai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
this is what happens when you build a country where it's impossible to walk to the store.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Are road conditions somehow fundamentally different in these places vs. the Northeast? I'm not going to argue that we're great drivers, but I've been amazed watching fellow New Yorkers navigate blizzards with no accidents and certainly not 75 car pile ups.

I feel like it can't all be chalked up to experience.


Tires.  In the northeast, and presumably in the other snowy regions, you either get snow tires or all-seasons as a matter of course.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Ice with a thin layer of water on top will humble the best drivers everywhere.

Some times it's just safer to not even try.


It's always funny when folks from the NE laugh at southerners sliding off the road in only an inch of snow.

What they don't get is that under that inch can be a quarter inch of ice. When it's 50 degrees in the afternoon and it starts snowing after dark, the road is still warm. You don't get that as much up north where it stays freezing for weeks at a time.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jmr61: chucknasty: I am not going to talk smack. when you get snow in an area that typically doesn't expect it people tend not to have snow tires or all-season radials. turns out tires are pretty important.

It snows regularly in the part of Kentucky where this happened.


That may be, but this was on an interstate, and it's a good bet that some of the people on that road live where it doesn't snow.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jeez that's a nasty pileup. People simply forget to drive in the snow when it's been a year.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In their defense, KY is pretty slippery.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jmr61: chucknasty: I am not going to talk smack. when you get snow in an area that typically doesn't expect it people tend not to have snow tires or all-season radials. turns out tires are pretty important.

It snows regularly in the part of Kentucky where this happened.


It was the 6th snowiest day EVER for Lexington.  And all the snow fell in the middle of the day, none at night.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At some point, we have to consider that God is mad at Kentucky, and start wondering why.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: HotWingConspiracy: Are road conditions somehow fundamentally different in these places vs. the Northeast? I'm not going to argue that we're great drivers, but I've been amazed watching fellow New Yorkers navigate blizzards with no accidents and certainly not 75 car pile ups.

I feel like it can't all be chalked up to experience.

Tires.  In the northeast, and presumably in the other snowy regions, you either get snow tires or all-seasons as a matter of course.


One would hope.
In Edmonton, I still see little shiatboxes driven by little shiat people with summer tires, flooring it at icy intersections and polishing up the ice to a nice shine, for the enjoyment of everyone
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In their defense, KY is pretty slippery.


This batch appears to be defective, can't seem to get out of a tight spot and leaves a nasty buildup.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kentucky doesn't regularly get a foot of snow in a few hours. It just caught people off guard. Kentucky doesn't declare State Emergencies over this very often either.  And it will mostly be gone in a day or two.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Are road conditions somehow fundamentally different in these places vs. the Northeast? I'm not going to argue that we're great drivers, but I've been amazed watching fellow New Yorkers navigate blizzards with no accidents and certainly not 75 car pile ups.

I feel like it can't all be chalked up to experience.


While tires make a difference , the northeast prepares the road for bad conditions and they know the best ways to do it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Snow?
Fake news from the liberal media.

Ill drive as fast as I want. Jesus will be my snowplow.
 
cranked
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Even people who live in Colorado struggle with "oh shiat, braking distance in snow/ice is different than braking distance on dry road, and 4WD doesn't change that." How the fark does anyone expect KY to be more knowledgeable on this??


Most of the people in Colorado today moved there from Texas, California, and Georgia.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Snow here gets so deep you'll lose your car if you park on the street and the plow goes by.  Not 'Quebec deep' but deep enough.

You'd think people would know how to drive in the stuff, but the first snowfall every year - which is usually just the thinnest of coatings that can't even keep the tire troughs on the roads white - 95% of people act like they've never seen snow before and are terrified it might explode if they drive over it too quickly.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Wow, conditions look pretty dangerous. Better get out my phone and film them while driving"
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Car ice Sliding crash. Winter weather. No brakes.
Youtube Fzy_s6KXYZo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ill drive as fast as I want. Jesus will be my snowplow.


Amen
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cranked: BigNumber12: Even people who live in Colorado struggle with "oh shiat, braking distance in snow/ice is different than braking distance on dry road, and 4WD doesn't change that." How the fark does anyone expect KY to be more knowledgeable on this??

Most of the people in Colorado today moved there from Texas, California, and Georgia.


That was factored into my statement. But don't totally kid yourself - "I'm a Native so I know how to drive in show" has factored into plenty of accidents here.
 
Edgewood Dirk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All season tires suck in snow.  Bad advice.  Either all weather tires, or better, snow tires, or best, studded tires.  Source:  I live in a pla e that gets lots of snow.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: If we only all drove self driving Teslas , this wouldnt happen and we could blame musk if it did.


Nah, the day will come where the car refuses to let you put it in gear.

"Hey buddy, I know you want to go somewhere, but there's a foot of snow coming in. Just stay here. I don't care if you're hungry, judging by the suspension load and seat position, you have a six week reserve of ready calories, you watery sack of fat."
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've never had to drive in snow, and I never will. So, guess I'm just a big dummy.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
last year here in the socal mountains we got slush on top of hardpacked snow. i have an f250 with 4wd and good all season tires, chains for all four too (which i wasnt using) theres one hill i regularly go up and the rig usually does fine. not that time, lol, slid down it sideways honking the horn and flashing the lights, til it settled to the side. had to take a different route that day..
 
Kattungali
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: In Edmonton, I still see little shiatboxes driven by little shiat people with summer tires, flooring it at icy intersections and polishing up the ice to a nice shine, for the enjoyment of everyone


Being this is a story about Kentucky, I gotta ask - the one in Canada or the one in KY?
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A lot of people were only expecting a couple to few inches, a lot of people thought they could get home easily at lunch time, but right on the dot of the warning at 10AM the snow was sticking and stacked up quick.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Are road conditions somehow fundamentally different in these places vs. the Northeast? I'm not going to argue that we're great drivers, but I've been amazed watching fellow New Yorkers navigate blizzards with no accidents and certainly not 75 car pile ups.

I feel like it can't all be chalked up to experience.


Sometimes weather conditions can change without warning. Here in CT, a few days ago, we got icing conditions. No warning, so no pre-brining the streets.  There was a multi-car pileup on I95, and Bridgeport Hospital ER was swamped, to the point of asking people to use other ERs in the area.
It happens.
In contrast, six inches of snow today, but everything is back to normal.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kattungali: Bob_Laublaw: In Edmonton, I still see little shiatboxes driven by little shiat people with summer tires, flooring it at icy intersections and polishing up the ice to a nice shine, for the enjoyment of everyone

Being this is a story about Kentucky, I gotta ask - the one in Canada or the one in KY?


Ah, I forget about that other E-Town in KY
I'm north. My Oilers are on the ice, not the gridiron.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not many winter tires in Kentucky either, and on the interstates, all it takes is one dumbass trucker in a thousand (who probably isn't from Kentucky) to jackknife and then all things are completely FUBAR.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Here in CT, a few days ago, we got icing conditions.


Hopefully that stopped or at least delayed the making of any more "gritty" New England crime dramas starring any and all Afflecks.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: stevenvictx: If we only all drove self driving Teslas , this wouldnt happen and we could blame musk if it did.

Nah, the day will come where the car refuses to let you put it in gear.

"Hey buddy, I know you want to go somewhere, but there's a foot of snow coming in. Just stay here. I don't care if you're hungry, judging by the suspension load and seat position, you have a six week reserve of ready calories, you watery sack of fat."


Yeah, I don't need a smartass car telling me what to do.  Just heat my seats and steering wheel, and go where you're pointed, dammit.  To Wendy's!
 
moike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2022 and people still don't know how to drive (or not drive) in snow. 75 vehicle pile-up in KY

FTFY
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Are road conditions somehow fundamentally different in these places vs. the Northeast? I'm not going to argue that we're great drivers, but I've been amazed watching fellow New Yorkers navigate blizzards with no accidents and certainly not 75 car pile ups.

I feel like it can't all be chalked up to experience.


A big difference is that in the mid-south and south the ground temperature is mostly still above freezing so when it snows the layer nearest the ground melts so you have snow on top of water which is beyond slippery.  Even proper winter tires don't help that much under those conditions.

Up our way, with frozen ground the snow sits on 'dry' pavement and, in combination with proper WINTER tires (not all-season), there is better control for drivers.  The colder it is, the easier are the driving conditions..
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: If we only all drove self driving Teslas , this wouldnt happen and we could blame musk if it did.


Well all the fires from all the crashes would melt the ice/snow
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Compilation of Ridiculous Drivers and Slip & Slide Winter Weather - Part 1
Youtube i59v0p-gAtk
 
xtalman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't care how well the "locals" drive in snow, one dumb move in the first big storm with maybe a bit of ice and anyone can have a big problem.

/Grew up south of the NY snow belts so I "know" how to drive in snow.
//After the first one it usually is not bad.
///Live in OK and all bets are off since ice is usually under any snow we get.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/i59v0p-g​Atk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Lol, what's the first thing they show in the video?  Someone on the sidewalk taking a tumble.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.