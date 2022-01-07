 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   What happens when you give Florida Man poor cryptocurrency advice? Well, things get weird   (clickorlando.com)
    Brevard County, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Orange County, Florida, Osceola County, Florida  
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not aware there was a reboot of Mr Robot's season 2
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story is peak Florida
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flee for your life.  That's my cryptocurrency advice.  And it would work well here.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to say without knowing if his flag has gold fringes.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's good crypto currency advice? Is it, if you have money to lose laying around here's a thing.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get advice from the janitor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm old fashioned, but a County Sheriff press release should not use punctuation like Trump's dead Twitter account.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah the most Florida thing is if they charge the guy with the guns, but still force the naked guy to pay up.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perp is in the military?  Let the military file charges under the UCMJ, and Mr. Florida Man can enjoy his time in Leavenworth.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it possible to give bad crypto advice.  Crypto only goes up.  The best advice is to always buy crypto. When you're not buying crypto, you should be thinking about the next time you'll buy crypto.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: I was not aware there was a reboot of Mr Robot's season 2


Nah man, that's straight Pain & Gain:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Didn't work out for Marky Mark, or the real dude.  So, I'm not sure it's going to have a happy ending for this soon-to-be-ex sheriff's deputy.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: There's good crypto currency advice? Is it, if you have money to lose laying around here's a thing.


"Stay away from crypto currencies. They're a scam."
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go ahead, send all the incriminating photos to my non-existent church.  We all went to my MIL's church for Xmas mass - CC both my MIL & her church.  I'd  do robot arms & wag that thing up & down for that photo.  Oh No?  OH.YEAHHH!

I do want to see the language in the contract.
Did it include butt stuff?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So many bad apples.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Go ahead, send all the incriminating photos to my non-existent church.  We all went to my MIL's church for Xmas mass - CC both my MIL & her church.  I'd  do robot arms & wag that thing up & down for that photo.  Oh No?  OH.YEAHHH!

I do want to see the language in the contract.
Did it include butt stuff?


Inscrutable.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This thread is not worthless without pics of naked Florida man.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How is it possible to give bad crypto advice.  Crypto only goes up.  The best advice is to always buy crypto. When you're not buying crypto, you should be thinking about the next time you'll buy crypto.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Double exclamation marks at the end of every sentence tell me that the sheriff is a psychopath.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you've got a gun to your head it doesn't really matter if the contract's farking notarized. LOL. What did this officer think would happen?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Rapmaster2000: How is it possible to give bad crypto advice.  Crypto only goes up.  The best advice is to always buy crypto. When you're not buying crypto, you should be thinking about the next time you'll buy crypto.

[Fark user image 700x503]


Buy the dip!  Not all those other dips.  Those were false dips.  This one is the dip!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you've got a gun to your head it doesn't really matter if the contract's farking notarized. LOL. What did this officer think would happen?


Should have used cryptocurrency. Once a transaction is signed and accepted by the network, it's final. There's no way for the payer to whine later "oh boo hoo I had a gun to my head so it doesn't count".
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How is it possible to give bad crypto advice.  Crypto only goes up.  The best advice is to always buy crypto. When you're not buying crypto, you should be thinking about the next time you'll buy crypto.


When Venmo started selling cryptocurrency, I bought five bucks worth of Bitcoin.
It is now worth... $5.48.
So, I'll be retiring soon.

/suck it, haters.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't like this story.
All the people in it are dumb.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Double exclamation marks at the end of every sentence tell me that the sheriff is a psychopath 12-year-old girl.


FTFY.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just cops doing cop stuff.  Nothing to see here.  Move along citizen coontil it's time for the cops to strip you naked and torture you, then sit in that chair and get tortured or get shot).
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
you get the feeling that being a cop was really secondary to this whole story.
 
