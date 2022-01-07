 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Italian junior shooting champion doesn't appear to have totally mastered his discipline   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1509 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well you know subby, its a dangerous thing to do. Like underwater cave diving, race car driving, fast tree skiing, parasuit gliding, or lion taming.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hunting Film - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S01E09
Youtube jMv2P_KjqL4
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Italy's world junior shooting champion has died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach when bending over to pick up spent cartridges.

OK, I'm trying to work out the mechanics of that.  Presumably, it was a long gun - no mention whether it was a rifle or shotgun, but I'm inclining toward shotgun (They would have said casings for rifle, I would think.  But then they should have said spent shells for a shotgun, so who knows).  The only thing I can think of is that he was leaning on it, butt on the ground, as he bent over and the trigger was hit by a stick or something?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the sad tag, subby? After all, he died doing what he loved.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh huh. For some reason, I'm skeptical.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, shoot.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Uh huh. For some reason, I'm skeptical.


As medieval historians will tell you, there's no such thing as a "hunting accident"...

/kinda curious myself, tbh
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, even though he was a champion shooter, should he be considered a responsible gun owner if he dumbassly shoots himself?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe the story.  They were ducking around somehow
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jMv2P_Kj​qL4]


I was expecting different sketch
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you shoot yourself in the stomach with a long gun?  That takes some serious skill.  Did he get off a plane at the last minute that was supposed to crash a week ago and fate is coming for him, or what?  Or did somebody else just pull the trigger and is a master bullshiat artist in covering it up?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide or murder

Or he farked up in a way I can't even work out
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheaper than gastric bypass surgery.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, I knew Tuscan's were rough and tumble. I knew they say, "Never give money to a Paisano." I didn't think they'd take it that far... all over the price of salt a few centuries ago... wow.

JK

Dang. That's weird as fark. Did he have it loaded and cocked and thought, "I should pick up those shell casings so I don't slip." and then put it down like that... like an idiot I should add, but he is a kid in comparison.

I've seen weird accident reports from hunting, but this ranks right up there with all-time, "Huh, how the fark did that happen." chain of events "accidental" (read: careless) discharges.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like raaAAAAAAINIAAAAN!
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule number #1 A gun is always loaded.

What a stupid farking way to die. I know that accidents happen and human beings are dumb creatures but this is just a pointless death.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ricocheted off the ground maybe?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to basics of hunter safety.... always treat the gun like it is loaded and never point it at anyone or yourself.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: So, even though he was a champion shooter, should he be considered a responsible gun owner if he dumbassly shoots himself?


Where was the smartass with a gun to stop the dumbass with a gun?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His friends called emergency services when they saw what happened and two ambulances arrived to rush him to the hospital.

Listen here... if he's already in two pieces, the hospital probably isn't going to be able to help.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: So, even though he was a champion shooter, should he be considered a responsible gun owner if he dumbassly shoots himself?


Did anyone say that he owned a gun?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The only thing I can think of is that he was leaning on it, butt on the ground, as he bent over and the trigger was hit by a stick or something?


Or the trigger was hit by his thumb while he was reaching for some brass under it.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've shot skeet and 16yd trap for forty-four years, starting at age 8. Somehow, I've managed to pick up my empties without ever pointing my Beretta at another person or MY OWN F*CKING STOMACH.

I had an accidental discharge waiting on a jammed trap when I was 11. Forgot to trip the safety when I got a broken bird. My gun was pointed down range and at the ground. Nobody hurt, but with the ass-chewing I got from my dad, in front of god and everyone, I've never had that issue again.

Darwin collected another.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: His friends called emergency services when they saw what happened and two ambulances arrived to rush him to the hospital.

Listen here... if he's already in two pieces, the hospital probably isn't going to be able to help.


I can't feel my legs!

Don't worry, they are in the other ambulance.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another vote for "How????"
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should have seen the other guy!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Benevolent Misanthrope: The only thing I can think of is that he was leaning on it, butt on the ground, as he bent over and the trigger was hit by a stick or something?

Or the trigger was hit by his thumb while he was reaching for some brass under it.


But how do you shoot yourself in the stomach with a long gun?  If he were picking up brass and hit the trigger with his finger, he'd have to have the gun so far into his belly he would have shot himself in the spine.

Very suspicious this is.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Why the sad tag, subby? After all, he died doing what he loved.


Bleeding out internally from a momentary lapse of reason?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope Dick Cheney has an alibi.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Dick Cheney?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JAYoung: I hope Dick Cheney has an alibi.


Oooo a near simulpost! Creepy Cheney magic infecting our brains
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I've shot skeet and 16yd trap for forty-four years, starting at age 8. Somehow, I've managed to pick up my empties without ever pointing my Beretta at another person or MY OWN F*CKING STOMACH.

I had an negligent discharge waiting on a jammed trap when I was 11. Forgot to trip the safety when I got a broken bird. My gun was pointed down range and at the ground. Nobody hurt, but with the ass-chewing I got from my dad, in front of god and everyone, I've never had that issue again.

Darwin collected another.


ftfy
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not enough facts to put forth a decent opinion.  Match gun with very light trigger?  How many adults in the immediate vicinity?  Hot dogging for a hot babe?  What loads were being fired?  Many others.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I've shot skeet and 16yd trap for forty-four years, starting at age 8. Somehow, I've managed to pick up my empties without ever pointing my Beretta at another person or MY OWN F*CKING STOMACH.

I had an accidental discharge waiting on a jammed trap when I was 11. Forgot to trip the safety when I got a broken bird. My gun was pointed down range and at the ground. Nobody hurt, but with the ass-chewing I got from my dad, in front of god and everyone, I've never had that issue again.

Darwin collected another.


I'm still not ruling out a Dick Cheney moment and he just said it was self inflicted.

How do you shoot yourself in the stomach with a long gun accidentally?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dunno, subby, you can't say he missed the shot.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Italy's world junior shooting champion has died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach when bending over to pick up spent cartridges.

OK, I'm trying to work out the mechanics of that.  Presumably, it was a long gun - no mention whether it was a rifle or shotgun, but I'm inclining toward shotgun (They would have said casings for rifle, I would think.  But then they should have said spent shells for a shotgun, so who knows).  The only thing I can think of is that he was leaning on it, butt on the ground, as he bent over and the trigger was hit by a stick or something?


Fark user imageView Full Size


There is nothing new? (presumably this is what teachers should have in their classrooms)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You have to work very hard to shoot yourself in the stomach with a shotgun.  Are they sure it was an accident?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wooden_rooster: Ricocheted off the ground maybe?


A Ricochet from a glock off the target holder from the people next to me barley broke the skin on my head.
.....anyway that was freaky.

/
On a side note I'm not buying this.
Something else happened.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Benevolent Misanthrope: Italy's world junior shooting champion has died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach when bending over to pick up spent cartridges.

OK, I'm trying to work out the mechanics of that.  Presumably, it was a long gun - no mention whether it was a rifle or shotgun, but I'm inclining toward shotgun (They would have said casings for rifle, I would think.  But then they should have said spent shells for a shotgun, so who knows).  The only thing I can think of is that he was leaning on it, butt on the ground, as he bent over and the trigger was hit by a stick or something?

[Fark user image 425x472]

There is nothing new? (presumably this is what teachers should have in their classrooms)
[Fark user image 425x556]


Damn, the accuracy on that wouldn't be fer shiat.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: a_room_with_a_moose: I've shot skeet and 16yd trap for forty-four years, starting at age 8. Somehow, I've managed to pick up my empties without ever pointing my Beretta at another person or MY OWN F*CKING STOMACH.

I had an accidental discharge waiting on a jammed trap when I was 11. Forgot to trip the safety when I got a broken bird. My gun was pointed down range and at the ground. Nobody hurt, but with the ass-chewing I got from my dad, in front of god and everyone, I've never had that issue again.

Darwin collected another.

I'm still not ruling out a Dick Cheney moment and he just said it was self inflicted.

How do you shoot yourself in the stomach with a long gun accidentally?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]


Not entirely true. We had a hunter a decade or so back attempting to come down from a tree stand to track a deer. Dumba$$ has his rifle loaded, ready to fire, safety off. The WI DNR actually recreated it with his firearm... dumba$$ shot himself. So yes, it is possible to shoot yourself in the stomach with a long gun. As my original safety instructor told me long (LONG) ago... paraphrasing to modern language: "There are no "accidental" discharges, but there are an awful lot of negligent discharges every year." This is something I try to pass onto students when teaching safety courses. Always keep your firearm "safe" unless you intend to fire it in the immediate future, like the next minute. One deer (or whatever) isn't worth your life.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I suspect he was rabbit hunting and made the mistake of sticking the barrel of the gun into a hole. He's lucky he didn't shoot himself in the ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anything's a buttplug if you're a lonely hunter in the bush yet not in a bush.
-George "Yank it" Allen (1867-1924)
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
19 ain't a junior anymore in any shooting discipline.

Jr champ Florida and US at one point.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Uh huh. For some reason, I'm skeptical.


Yes, and I know why.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Rule number #1 A gun is always loaded.

What a stupid farking way to die. I know that accidents happen and human beings are dumb creatures but this is just a pointless death.


This dude probably never touched ugly or cheap shotguns so the fault is on him.  Looks like a Perazzi or better kind of guy.

Riddle me this, if he was shooting an OU, why is he picking up shells?  An OU ejects them right into the shooters hand.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was just gonna taser those shells...
 
HarveyBrooks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Back to basics of hunter safety.... always treat the gun like it is loaded and never point it at anyone or yourself.


Or maybe, I dunno...find a different hobby other than playing with lethal weapons for fun.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: RedComrade: Rule number #1 A gun is always loaded.


What a stupid farking way to die. I know that accidents happen and human beings are dumb creatures but this is just a pointless death.

This dude probably never touched ugly or cheap shotguns so the fault is on him.  Looks like a Perazzi or better kind of guy.

Riddle me this, if he was shooting an OU, why is he picking up shells?  An OU ejects them right into the shooters hand.

Depends on the ejector system some will launch the the empties right into the next area code.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had an accidental discharge once..... we waited an hour & tried again
 
