 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Not sure what Lego was thinking here, but it sure triggered a certain taillight-obsessed automotive writer   (jalopnik.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 2:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody has never read Freud, I would not go publicly batshiat over a Lego anus.
 
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternatively, you could use the piece to represent the exit of an exhaust


/It's hot!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah good. A relatively funny thing that's going to get ruined by everyone being involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes I know that image is enormous.
//So what!
///So sue me
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Somebody has never read Freud, I would not go publicly batshiat over a Lego anus.


Unless you stepped on it barefoot at 3AM during a half-awake stumble to the shiatter.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Lambskincoat: Somebody has never read Freud, I would not go publicly batshiat over a Lego anus.

Unless you stepped on it barefoot at 3AM during a half-awake stumble to the shiatter.


That anus seems unremarkable and would only deter a princess, like a pea.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
arrogantbastich:

Beautiful!
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a gottdamm FLOWER like the green one in the pic in TFA for kids to pretty up landscapes. Pervert.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Talk about mudflaps
My girl's got'em
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x261]


🤭
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well it's nice that it has an anus but it's still anatomically incomplete.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.