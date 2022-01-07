 Skip to content
It's not news. It's a list of rejected license plates in Utah from 2021
48
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CL0WNCARVAG still A-OK.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"DDS" was rejected as a "sexual reference"?  I'll bet there's at least one pissed off dentist in Utah who didn't get his choice of plates for his minivan.

Also, since I see they also rejected "PP MD" for the same reason, there's at least one dismayed urologist as well.  And I guess "ASSMAN" would be rejected for any proctologist who wanted it too.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FRETHOT remarkably absent
 
Tabletop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel for poor Matt G, whose name is somehow a reference to a disability.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pretty sure AC|DC is the band.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah there are a couple I don't get like how is hoodrat a sexual reference? I also think they should have allowed DUI-GUY just cuz it's make it easy for the cops
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i'm a bit lost as to what BBYDLLX has to do with sexual orientation. I think that was unfair to whoever wanted to devote their plate to baby Daleks.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ANTFA - Public Welfare

Oh, you mean these guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BGNGKDS

What in the world? Someone wanted that as their license plate?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kabloink: BGNGKDS

What in the world? Someone wanted that as their license plate?

Utah
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DINGUS got rejected? Lame.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

strapp3r: [Fark user image image 630x630]


Narrator : She hadn't even seen the license plate
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kabloink: BGNGKDS

What in the world? Someone wanted that as their license plate?


. . . Binging Keds?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Yeah there are a couple I don't get like how is hoodrat a sexual reference? I also think they should have allowed DUI-GUY just cuz it's make it easy for the cops


Hood rat is really a crack whore from the old neighborhood, that's why. Most of these at least make sense, but of course, being Utah, we have some pretty silly ones on the list. I can get why hoodrat would be there. And DUI GUY would help the cops, but they probably see it as "celebrating" alcohol and drugs...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody actually tried getting the license plate "Muzzie"?  WTF is wrong with people?  Nothing like putting a slur on your car and advertising what an Islamophobe you are.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn.playbuzz.comView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Have we tried not having vanity plates? Because if we have we should maybe try harder
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Meet the Mormons
Youtube 9boBaRT-Jqc
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TZVECL
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DILF made the list three times.

Huh.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GMASETH
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: DILF made the list three times.

Huh.


All referring to the same guy.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently VDPO stands for "vulgar, derogatory, profane or obscene" but what does "Series Conflict" and "ERR" stand for?
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: CL0WNCARVAG still A-OK.


Whatever happened to Nadia Sulyeman?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man, whoever's in charge of clearing or rejecting these is orders of magnitude better at catching them than I am, because I can't tell you what half of these are about.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I feel for poor Matt G, whose name is somehow a reference to a disability.


I came here to ask about that. I feel like I'm too naive to get it.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: talkyournonsense: Yeah there are a couple I don't get like how is hoodrat a sexual reference? I also think they should have allowed DUI-GUY just cuz it's make it easy for the cops

Hood rat is really a crack whore from the old neighborhood, that's why. Most of these at least make sense, but of course, being Utah, we have some pretty silly ones on the list. I can get why hoodrat would be there. And DUI GUY would help the cops, but they probably see it as "celebrating" alcohol and drugs...


My understanding of hoodrat (having worked in NY prisons) was that they were the fatherless children hanging on the streets. May differ by region?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Man, whoever's in charge of clearing or rejecting these is orders of magnitude better at catching them than I am, because I can't tell you what half of these are about.


Same here.
 
indylaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
GETABRAINMORONI just won't fit.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Though I knew what "Kinbaku" is. Not sure why it's "Sexual orientation" and not "sexual reference" though, but I'll chalk that up to being Utah
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ACIDC was rejected as a Drug Reference?

static.fandomspot.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You could probably just submit a random series of letters and be rejected for one reason or another.

OMEWTY
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"W1LL1E" - I'm sure William W. Williamson was devastated when he learned that his vanity plate application for his vintage World War II jeep was denied as being a sexual reference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

VaportrailFilms: ACIDC was rejected as a Drug Reference?

[static.fandomspot.com image 750x350]


ACID(I)C
Must have something to do with LSD  not LDS
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the late 70s my mom was a skier and tried to get "SNOBUNS" as a plate.

She was not a very good skier and her ass was constantly covered in snow because she wiped out a lot.

Apparently California disagreed with her plate on the basis of it being "sexual."

Michigan let me have NUKEBOX for a number of years though.

/currently not rolling a private plate
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
THEST ? Simon Templar?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: OdradekRex: CL0WNCARVAG still A-OK.

Whatever happened to Nadia Sulyeman?


Those kids were born cesarean.
Pedant
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: Mikey1969: talkyournonsense: Yeah there are a couple I don't get like how is hoodrat a sexual reference? I also think they should have allowed DUI-GUY just cuz it's make it easy for the cops

Hood rat is really a crack whore from the old neighborhood, that's why. Most of these at least make sense, but of course, being Utah, we have some pretty silly ones on the list. I can get why hoodrat would be there. And DUI GUY would help the cops, but they probably see it as "celebrating" alcohol and drugs...

My understanding of hoodrat (having worked in NY prisons) was that they were the fatherless children hanging on the streets. May differ by region?


Yeah, mine was always the skanky ho willing to do anything for one more score.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 500x400]


Yeah, that's the format for a state issued plate, not a vanity.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Tabletop: I feel for poor Matt G, whose name is somehow a reference to a disability.

I came here to ask about that. I feel like I'm too naive to get it.


What do you name a baby with no arm and no legs?
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Their deduplication is a bit lacking.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Tabletop: I feel for poor Matt G, whose name is somehow a reference to a disability.

I came here to ask about that. I feel like I'm too naive to get it.

What do you name a baby with no arm and no legs?


Abbie the Abdominator?   Might as well get the kid to play to their strengths in that sort of situation.
 
