(National Today)   Today, January 7, is National Pass Gas Day. At least you hope it's only just gas   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 1:55 PM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 0: Never trust a fart.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shartnado IV: The Passening...
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
January 6th was National Bean Day (true story) so January 7th checks out.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: [Fark user image 362x480]


and perhaps, if you ate some extra hot Thai food...

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


PLASMA!
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thank God I've been hold it in all year.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So that's why I've been "celebrating" so much today. I thought it was the radishes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: January 6th was National Bean Day (true story) so January 7th checks out.


And January 8 can be National Streaking Day.
 
gregz18
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had COVID over the past few weeks.  It was pretty mild (vax/boosted), but I still had a nagging cough.   So, to help with that, I was pretty much inhaling cough drops over the course of about 2 days.

Unfortunately, they were the sugar-free kind.

I have never farted that much (or that pungently) in my life.  It's like I was eating Burger King onion rings and gyros non-stop.  Pretty much a full day of non-stop fun.

For once, I wish I had the symptom of "lost my sense of smell"...I was able to enjoy it in its full glory.
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Won farted y'all?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that stinks.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No wonder my butthole got all wet for the occasion..
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Might as well watch an appropriate video to celebrate.

WET Fart Prank! Daddy FARTICUS Strikes!!
Youtube 39U-mx-AXpw
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrhollywoodgates [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I Have Gas (again)
Youtube VzTwCElJcX4
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 360x480]


Always a classic.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Today we celebrate a real man of genius

Real Men Of Genius - Silent Killer Gas Passer
Youtube xEYInUvLalQ
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chili for dinner last night, and again for lunch today.  I think I'm ready for this.

Just be warned, this all happens when I eat chili.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and this book was apparently written about me after eating Chili.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Me: Alright! Finally a holiday for me!
Mrs. PCoC:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One more thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.myinstants.com/search/?na​m​e=Fart
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Always a classic.


Indeed, one of the more funny Craigslist things and then, there's this one too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*Participates*
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warmachine999: One more thing.

[Fark user image 696x1042]


CSB

My step-daughter suffers from IBS. Once on a first date with a new boyfriend, they went to Target. They were on the escalator and the way she tells the story, she had to fart. So she lit it ripped. It wasn't until she got to the top she realized she crapped her pants. She quickly ran into the nearest restroom. Picked up the phone and called her brother.

"Hey I need you to call Steve (the new boyfriend) tell him I had an accident and I need a pair of new black stretchy pants and some panties."

So the brother calls Steve and relays the message.

We still laugh about this story whenever we see a Target commercial on TV.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

