(NPR) America finds lost national park. It was in the last place we looked (npr.org)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behind the couch?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edward Abbey was right. There is something sinful about Glen Canyon Dam and the greedy thirst of the US West is revealing that. The lake is crashing right now.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Behind the couch?


No, silly, in the cushions.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, it would really suck if it was in the first place we looked and we just kept looking for it for years.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemicals, chemicals, I need chemicals.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a Far Side cartoon about this?

No...wait:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now let's drain the Hetch Hetchy too.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Man, it would really suck if it was in the first place we looked and we just kept looking for it for years.


Or...hear me out...

Or...we didn't recognize it at first because we had the reference photo upside-down.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's always in the last place you suspect.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did anyone find my boat keys?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.


That, would be a great thing.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image

It's a start.
 
BassmanBP
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As a Kentuckian, reading the article made me concerned about Utah's intentions toward my state.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.


I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 669x79]

It's a start.


Honestly, I could get behind that proposal.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.


Why the non-agricultural people? Agriculture is the thing that is unnatural in California.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like, given enough time, the "drain it" people will get their way.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BassmanBP: As a Kentuckian, reading the article made me concerned about Utah's intentions toward my state.


Don't worry.  Once they leave the state they get too drink to be of any concern.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did you check the bathroom? The bath tub? She sleeps there sometimes.

/water cleanses
//makes new
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.

Why the non-agricultural people? Agriculture is the thing that is unnatural in California.


The problem is that agriculture is what keeps people fed.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.

Why the non-agricultural people? Agriculture is the thing that is unnatural in California.


Because I don't like to starve.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.

Why the non-agricultural people? Agriculture is the thing that is unnatural in California.


Do you think 40 million people is "natural" for California?  Agriculture at least keeps everybody fed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.

Why the non-agricultural people? Agriculture is the thing that is unnatural in California.

Do you think 40 million people is "natural" for California?  Agriculture at least keeps everybody fed.


No. The fact the West is having issues with water is proof that the West is growing too fast as the supply of water decreases.

That said, agriculture in California is a big culprit when it comes to water usage.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Walker: Behind the couch?

No, silly, in the cushions.


It was in our hearts all along?
 
drewsclues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BassmanBP: As a Kentuckian, reading the article made me concerned about Utah's intentions toward my state.


Just Utah's? Have I got news for you...
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did you check the bathroom? The bath tub? She sleeps there sometimes.

/water cleanses
//makes new


Don't forget the fluffy pillows.

/now soiled
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HAYDUKE LIVES!
 
Theeng
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Now let's drain the Hetch Hetchy too.


Huh, I learned something today.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.


Surely there is no ulterior political motive here.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.

Why the non-agricultural people? Agriculture is the thing that is unnatural in California.

Do you think 40 million people is "natural" for California?  Agriculture at least keeps everybody fed.

No. The fact the West is having issues with water is proof that the West is growing too fast as the supply of water decreases.

That said, agriculture in California is a big culprit when it comes to water usage.


About 80% of water extracted from lakes, rivers, and aquifers is used for agriculture. You'd never hear a word about "California droughts" if we didn't have 43 million acres used for agriculture.

And California's agriculture, especially in the drier parts of the state, is mostly luxury foods - fruits, nuts, vegetables, alfalfa (for cattle). The world would survive without that - the staples are grown in the midwest.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The problem is that agriculture is what keeps people fed.


FLMountainMan: Because I don't like to starve.


FLMountainMan: Agriculture at least keeps everybody fed.


Then we should limit agriculture to crops which feed people, rather than wasting a large part of our water on crap to feed cows and horses. The 3 thirstiest crops in California each year are

Pasture (clover, rye, bermuda and other grasses), 4.92 acre feet per acre
Almonds and pistachios, 4.49 acre feet per acre
Alfalfa, 4.48 acre feet per acre

Combined with
Cotton, 3.67 acre feet per acre

We can grow cotton in other places. We can grow hay and raise cows in other places. If we would stop wasting water on those crops in arid regions, you won't miss a single meal.
 
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When it warms up a bit, I need to get down there for a few days with my metal detector.

/part time nerd
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: wademh: [Fark user image 669x79]


It's a start.

Honestly, I could get behind that proposal.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 205x142] [View Full Size image _x_]

But the whiskey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now they can clean up all the crap people have been dumping in it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nadie_AZ: The problem is that agriculture is what keeps people fed.

FLMountainMan: Because I don't like to starve.

FLMountainMan: Agriculture at least keeps everybody fed.

Then we should limit agriculture to crops which feed people, rather than wasting a large part of our water on crap to feed cows and horses. The 3 thirstiest crops in California each year are

Pasture (clover, rye, bermuda and other grasses), 4.92 acre feet per acre
Almonds and pistachios, 4.49 acre feet per acre
Alfalfa, 4.48 acre feet per acre

Combined with
Cotton, 3.67 acre feet per acre

We can grow cotton in other places. We can grow hay and raise cows in other places. If we would stop wasting water on those crops in arid regions, you won't miss a single meal.


No argument here. We do this in Arizona, too. Grain crops can be grown in the midwest- but grain crops that feed people, not HFCS crap or ethanol. We can grow crops here, but they should also be the kind that were grown successfully for 1000s of years. I don't know why, but those very drought tolerant crops are barely anywhere off of reservations, which is unfortunate because they are delicious and nutritious.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.


Hmmn.  How would one go about that?  These are among the most powerful people in the country.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.

Why the non-agricultural people? Agriculture is the thing that is unnatural in California.


Hmmn, the other side of the coin.  What would everyone eat, then?  Feed corn and soybeans?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the hell? I could swear I checked Utah twice...
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FLMountainMan: Nick Nostril: I keep waiting for this to happen to Hetch Hetchy. I think a lot of people are.

I'd be in favor of significantly depopulating California.  It's geographically the most beautiful place in the country.  Relocate all the non-agricultural people, vacate that land, and let everyone enjoy it as a national park.

Surely there is no ulterior political motive here.


Flipping several Senate seats blue?
 
