 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   We're now getting a lot less snow than we used to back in the day. Think this is a good thing? Researchers say no, its due to climate change   (gothamist.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Precipitation, Snow, Water, Climate, years of available snow data, Ice, Meteorology, climate change  
•       •       •

542 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 2:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a really bad thing. Snow falling and sticking around as snowpack functions as a water reservoir. It melting in spring then fills lakes, rivers, and underground reservoirs. Less snow = less available fresh water. This is really bad for a lot of places that rely on snowmelt-fueled rivers. Most rivers have some snowmelt component to them.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like watching a perfectly good goldilocks planet going to shiat in slow motion!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess i wasted my money on these snow tires.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They close down the entire f*cking Northeast for 6 inches now. So... yeah.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike my father who had to walk uphill both ways in the snow, I just have to walk both ways uphill.
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry the dumbass senator from my State will find a snowball to toss in the chambers to prove once again how wrong everyone is about climate change.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter is no longer coming.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never snowed in San Antonio now we get every other year
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Winter is no longer coming.


Winter has blueballs.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an incredibly bad thing. But I've been told that we just need to 'hold the line', vote for people with a D after their name, and then accept weak-sauce half-measures and very slow progress towards combatting climate change. Meanwhile, Biden approves a bunch of offshore oil leases.

My only hope is that I'll die before society collapses and/or the planet becomes largely uninhabitable.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 460x328]


That's a fantastic photo gif.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Almost none of the Great Lakes are fed by snowpack, so meh, I'll enjoy the less blustery winters.

If you live west of the Mississippi, we'll, we told you it probably wasn't a great thing to do ...
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 lake Tahoe disagrees!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: That's a fantastic photo gif.


yeah one of my favorites. I could be boring and post Calvin and Hobbes snowmen, but seeing John Travolta from Pulp Fiction wondering around with a snow shovel is way cooler.

and I love Calvin and Hobbes too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow and rain are just redistribution of the water table!! If your town collapses because you don't get enough rain or snow, why, that's just capitalist-weather deciding your town shouldn't exist.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It snowed a lot here, and it's been cold... therefore climate change is a hoax, checkmix libs!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Never snowed in San Antonio now we get every other year


It snowed when I went to Basic Training at Lackland in the late 1980s. A few days later it was in the 90s.
The temperature, not the year.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We lost the water molecules. They must have escaped into space.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate change is altering weather patterns? This is news to me, a complete farking moron
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

miscreant: therefore climate change is a hoax


not according to the polar bear charity found...

©WWF Climate Change Polar Bears
Youtube Pr1BjIJ78Pc
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Nothing like watching a perfectly good goldilocks planet going to shiat in slow motion!


Slow motion to us, blink of an eye to the planet.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep waiting for the aliens who seeded human life on this planet to come and take us all back so this beautiful  world and all of its life can live in peace.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God you climate change alarmists are insufferable.

The climate just happens to be where it is.  If you're in the northern latitudes of North America, where you're sitting now was under 1 mile of ice 22k years ago.  Then it was probably under water when the glaciers melted. Now THAT was "global warming", and people had nothing to do with it.

Climate has been incredibly variable over the millennia, and will continue to be so in future millennia.
But Democrats have, for whatever reason, glommed on to this variability to scare the populous into voting for left wing politicians to "fix" this.  They've somehow equated a "living wage" to climate.

What's sad is those of you that have been thoroughly  propagandized are making life decisions on this chicanery.  Like not having kids or living a lower quality of life because you think these actions make a difference.  New flash - they don't.  The climate doesn't care if you don't eat steak.  It's going to do what it does with or without you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I keep waiting for the aliens who seeded human life on this planet to come and take us all back so this beautiful  world and all of its life can live in peace.


These were apparently "smart" aliens, and no way will they be returning to pick us up. I mean, look what we've done to this planet. Surely, they don't want that happening back on whatever planet they're from.
 
pdieten
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: It's an incredibly bad thing. But I've been told that we just need to 'hold the line', vote for people with a D after their name, and then accept weak-sauce half-measures and very slow progress towards combatting climate change. Meanwhile, Biden approves a bunch of offshore oil leases.

My only hope is that I'll die before society collapses and/or the planet becomes largely uninhabitable.


I also hope that for you, because it appears that your misanthropic sense of moral superiority is weighing you down.

While you're waiting, here's a thought experiment for you. What happens to politicians who insist on enacting wildly unpopular laws over the protests of the population they were allegedly elected to serve, when the primary goal of much of that population is to get through the day in one piece and let the future take care of itself?
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Schmerd1948: I keep waiting for the aliens who seeded human life on this planet to come and take us all back so this beautiful  world and all of its life can live in peace.

These were apparently "smart" aliens, and no way will they be returning to pick us up. I mean, look what we've done to this planet. Surely, they don't want that happening back on whatever planet they're from.


Well, I dreamed I saw the silver spaceships flying
In the yellow haze of the sun
There were children crying and colors flying
All around the chosen ones
All in a dream, all in a dream
The loading had begun
Flyin' mother nature's silver seed
To a new home in the sun
Flyin' mother nature's silver seed
To a new home
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: God you climate change alarmists are insufferable.

The climate just happens to be where it is.  If you're in the northern latitudes of North America, where you're sitting now was under 1 mile of ice 22k years ago.  Then it was probably under water when the glaciers melted. Now THAT was "global warming", and people had nothing to do with it.

Climate has been incredibly variable over the millennia, and will continue to be so in future millennia.
But Democrats have, for whatever reason, glommed on to this variability to scare the populous into voting for left wing politicians to "fix" this.  They've somehow equated a "living wage" to climate.

What's sad is those of you that have been thoroughly  propagandized are making life decisions on this chicanery.  Like not having kids or living a lower quality of life because you think these actions make a difference.  New flash - they don't.  The climate doesn't care if you don't eat steak.  It's going to do what it does with or without you.


Tell me you don't know a farking thing about climate change, without saying you don't know a farking thing about climate change.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If climate were the same as in the 1700s, there are plenty of places where too many people live that would be uninhabitable for most people.  Which would be just fine with me.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: God you climate change alarmists are insufferable.

The climate just happens to be where it is.  If you're in the northern latitudes of North America, where you're sitting now was under 1 mile of ice 22k years ago.  Then it was probably under water when the glaciers melted. Now THAT was "global warming", and people had nothing to do with it.

Climate has been incredibly variable over the millennia, and will continue to be so in future millennia.
But Democrats have, for whatever reason, glommed on to this variability to scare the populous into voting for left wing politicians to "fix" this.  They've somehow equated a "living wage" to climate.

What's sad is those of you that have been thoroughly  propagandized are making life decisions on this chicanery.  Like not having kids or living a lower quality of life because you think these actions make a difference.  New flash - they don't.  The climate doesn't care if you don't eat steak.  It's going to do what it does with or without you.


I mean, yes, but it's not counterfactual to say that anthropomorphic climate change is happening either.

The truth, of course, is somewhere in the middle. What we should be doing is moving past a belief that we can slow or stop climate change to one of adaptation. Cities currently on the coasts will need to be relocated inland as sea levels rise. People will need to leave their Western state paradises to places where habitability is far easier.

The Great Lakes *will* become the center of the North American populace as people realize living ever further way requires an exponential amount of effort to do so.

Might as well be ahead of the curve than trying to drive electric cars and preaching that the West Coast isn't trying to kill you while watching your reservoirs dry up and your cities incinerate.
 
anticontent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Meh. Almost none of the Great Lakes are fed by snowpack, so meh, I'll enjoy the less blustery winters.

If you live west of the Mississippi, we'll, we told you it probably wasn't a great thing to do ...


Do people actually think like this unironically?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Well, I dreamed I saw the silver spaceships flying


Woke up this mornin' with light in my eyes
And then realized it was still dark outside
It was a light comin' down from the sky
I don't know who or why

Must be those strangers that come every night
Those saucer-shaped lights put people uptight
Leave blue-green footprints that glow in the dark
I hope they get home alright

Hey, Mr. Spaceman
Won't you please take me along?
I won't do anything wrong
Hey, Mr. Spaceman
Won't you please take me along for a ride?
(Alright)

Yes, I woke up this mornin', I was feeling quite weird
I had flies in my beard and my toothpaste was smeared
Over my window, they'd written my name
They said, "So long, we'll see you again"

Hey, Mr. Spaceman
Won't you please take me along?
I won't do anything wrong
Hey, Mr. Spaceman
Won't you please take me along for a ride?
Hey, Mr. Spaceman
Won't you please take me along?
I won't do anything wrong
Hey, Mr. Spaceman
Won't you please take me along for a ride?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: God you climate change alarmists are insufferable.

The climate just happens to be where it is.  If you're in the northern latitudes of North America, where you're sitting now was under 1 mile of ice 22k years ago.  Then it was probably under water when the glaciers melted. Now THAT was "global warming", and people had nothing to do with it.

Climate has been incredibly variable over the millennia, and will continue to be so in future millennia.
But Democrats have, for whatever reason, glommed on to this variability to scare the populous into voting for left wing politicians to "fix" this.  They've somehow equated a "living wage" to climate.

What's sad is those of you that have been thoroughly  propagandized are making life decisions on this chicanery.  Like not having kids or living a lower quality of life because you think these actions make a difference.  New flash - they don't.  The climate doesn't care if you don't eat steak.  It's going to do what it does with or without you.


Yeah, but at least you got triggered
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Spaceman came down to answer some things 
The world gathered round from paupers to kings 
"I'll answer your questions, I'll answer them true,
I'll show you the way, you'll know what to do"
Who is wrong and who is right?
Yellow, brown, black or white?
Spaceman, he answered, "You'll no longer mind
I've opened your eyes, you're now colour-blind"
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anticontent: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Meh. Almost none of the Great Lakes are fed by snowpack, so meh, I'll enjoy the less blustery winters.

If you live west of the Mississippi, we'll, we told you it probably wasn't a great thing to do ...

Do people actually think like this unironically?


Do people actually believe that the West will stop its ever onward March towards drought and inhospitable conditions?

Like, I get it. You like the West, but if you haven't noticed, the West doesn't like YOU.

d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: God you climate change alarmists are insufferable.

The climate just happens to be where it is.  If you're in the northern latitudes of North America, where you're sitting now was under 1 mile of ice 22k years ago.  Then it was probably under water when the glaciers melted. Now THAT was "global warming", and people had nothing to do with it.

Climate has been incredibly variable over the millennia, and will continue to be so in future millennia.
But Democrats have, for whatever reason, glommed on to this variability to scare the populous into voting for left wing politicians to "fix" this.  They've somehow equated a "living wage" to climate.

What's sad is those of you that have been thoroughly  propagandized are making life decisions on this chicanery.  Like not having kids or living a lower quality of life because you think these actions make a difference.  New flash - they don't.  The climate doesn't care if you don't eat steak.  It's going to do what it does with or without you.


*Who's* propagandaized? I think you mean "brainwashed", which is what you are.

But then, you're just fine with drought, food shortages, and, oh, yes, kudzu and fire ants.
 
drtgb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, we often had snow accumulation that was over my head.

Now, it seems like we only get three or four feet.

Weird how that happens.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SBinRR: waxbeans: Never snowed in San Antonio now we get every other year

It snowed when I went to Basic Training at Lackland in the late 1980s. A few days later it was in the 90s.
The temperature, not the year.


Yep.  About 2 days ago it was 89 or hotter. Today its in the 40s. And we expect 30s this weekend.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the colder the winter the fewer the mosquitos in summer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Yep.  About 2 days ago it was 89 or hotter. Today its in the 40s. And we expect 30s this weekend.


same here in Atlanta area.  It was in the low 70's recently and the past few nights dipped down to low 30's.

Crowded House - Four Seasons In One Day
Youtube si3dBlNdifE
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Calm Before The Storm
Youtube jZxFom-4VUY
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pangea is breaking up. Think this is a good thing? Some dinosaur scientists says it's due to climate change.
 
pdieten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: the colder the winter the fewer the mosquitos in summer.


cold =/= snow. The couple inches on the ground in my area is way below average, but it's barely above zero F  today.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: God you climate change alarmists are insufferable.

The climate just happens to be where it is.  If you're in the northern latitudes of North America, where you're sitting now was under 1 mile of ice 22k years ago.  Then it was probably under water when the glaciers melted. Now THAT was "global warming", and people had nothing to do with it.

Climate has been incredibly variable over the millennia, and will continue to be so in future millennia.
But Democrats have, for whatever reason, glommed on to this variability to scare the populous into voting for left wing politicians to "fix" this.  They've somehow equated a "living wage" to climate.

What's sad is those of you that have been thoroughly  propagandized are making life decisions on this chicanery.  Like not having kids or living a lower quality of life because you think these actions make a difference.  New flash - they don't.  The climate doesn't care if you don't eat steak.  It's going to do what it does with or without you.


This is a stupid argument. You know, of course that it isn't the actual temperatures that are alarming, it's the speed at which they are changing. Much like pulling up to a brick wall at 2 mph isn't a bad thing but going 50 mph in that same car towards that same brick wall is. While land used to be under a glacier, it's taken thousands of years not to be under a glacier. Now we are losing the glaciers in decades.When I was a kid in the 70s, I lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The first snow fall would be between Halloween and Thanksgiving (with a couple years before Halloween). Not having a white Christmas was unthinkable. Now they don't see snow till Jan. Moving the first snowfall 2 months isn't something that happens on it's own.
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Two16: [c.tenor.com image 474x334] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"duh"
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, climate change dumped over two feet  of snow on where I live in the Seattle area; climate change has also closed all the passes into the state indefinitely. This has been reported as the worst storm in WA history.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.