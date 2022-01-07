 Skip to content
(Slate)   OMG are you playing Wordle? Are you playing Wordle? Everyone's playing Wordle, you need to play Wordle, too. Why aren't you playing Wordle right now? You should be playing Wordle. JESUS CHRIST START PLAYING WORDLE RIGHT NOW   (slate.com) divider line
27
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. It's no New York Times Spelling Bee.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better than 'Cats'.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Meh. It's no New York Times Spelling Bee.


I play that one every day. I tried Wordle earlier and got the word fairly quickly, but I can see how it would be either difficult or annoying for most people. I think playing word games of any kind helps keep your mind sharp, and it's a fun distraction when you have a few moments of downtime, whether at work or at home.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby spelled "Scrabble" wrong.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fun lil game.

Thanks, subs.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a cute little game, but I got bored real fast with it being THE ONLY THING PEOPLE TALK ABOUT.
It's a word game. Get a grip, people.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that has never even heard of it?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, the backstory behind it is sweet too -- Mr. Wardle created the game for his true love. Aww.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/03/te​c​hnology/wordle-word-game-creator.html
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And you're certainly helping matters by submitting this link, aren't you, subby?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My suggestion: logging in to Wordle every morning, like I do, trying to figure out what five-letter word starts with a B and ends with an L.

Banal.

Much like TFA and the game.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My favorite part was being paywalled from viewing what is, effectively, an advertisement
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't this just Mastermind?
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But I just started farmville
 
neongoats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was a really cute game.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My FB friends who never post anything but pictures of their dogs are suddenly posting about Wordle.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Meh. It's no New York Times Spelling Bee.


I took forever to solve this morning's Bee because it contained the letters T, U, N and C, but refused to accept the only word I could think of.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nurse, continue doing chest compression on the patient.  I'm being ordered to play Wordle.  Oh?  You've been ordered too?  We'll just tell the next of kin he came in here with his chest wide open and no heartbeat.  Everyone in the OR got that?  This guy was DWI.  Sorry.  DOA.  I always get those switched.

We've all got about an hour to play Wordle.  Then the next corpse is due in here.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll just assume it has all kinds of data tracking and ad nonsense to stay free. No thanks.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WORDL sounds like something a welsh person would make up to win at scrabble....
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks for reminding me.
Almost failed today! Down to last guess.  Fortunately my streak remains unbroken.
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: WORDL sounds like something a welsh person would make up to win at scrabble....


One too many vowels for that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can a Squirtle play Wordle?
 
Ashelth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Coco LaFemme: Pocket Ninja: Meh. It's no New York Times Spelling Bee.

I play that one every day. I tried Wordle earlier and got the word fairly quickly, but I can see how it would be either difficult or annoying for most people. I think playing word games of any kind helps keep your mind sharp, and it's a fun distraction when you have a few moments of downtime, whether at work or at home.


It only makes you better at playing word games.  Just like how running makes you better at running, but not better at rowing.

There's a reason why lumosity had to keep changing their advertising.
 
