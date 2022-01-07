 Skip to content
 
Philly closes rental assistance program not because it is no longer needed, but because they ran out of money
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My city was no longer taking applications, because the money was all spoken for. So what is everyone else supposed to do? That's not really on the city to solve.

Everything is getting canceled again. Workplaces are half-full or worse because of so many people quarantining. So what happens now? We all just starve and go homeless?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United States has multiple billionaires who are drowning in so much money they're building literal spaceships to play in.

Yet somehow we're just too cash strapped to help people who need some assistance.

The wealthy have this country by the balls, and they've hypnotized nearly half the population into believing they deserve it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ran out by January 7?  That's not a good sign.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Everything is getting canceled again. Workplaces are half-full or worse because of so many people quarantining. So what happens now? We all just starve and go homeless?


That's easy, the Republican social welfare plan.  In keeping with their vision for lean, efficient government, it's easily adapted from their groundbreaking healthcare platform:
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: My city was no longer taking applications, because the money was all spoken for. So what is everyone else supposed to do? That's not really on the city to solve.

Everything is getting canceled again. Workplaces are half-full or worse because of so many people quarantining. So what happens now? We all just starve and go homeless?


Just like a lib to enable a cancel culture.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good time to be a Republican.

Think of all the new homeless they can hunt for sport.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unemployment assistance ended in September. If it had continued even just through the rest of the year, even though I was receiving the state minimum in unemployment benefits, I'd have $5863 more in my bank account, and I could just stay home for the month and survive. A couple months, really. But instead, they cancelled unemployment assistance on f*cking Labor Day. Okay? But that didn't magically make a job fall into my lap.

I've been applying for jobs continuously since July. I've gotten 3 first interviews and one second interview (I really wanted that one, ugh) and that's it. One of those was for a retail position, and I have years of experience in retail, including in management, visuals, and stock. It paid $15. I made $13.50 in retail in 2003--in today's money, that'd be $20.63. So, a $5.63 pay cut from the last time I had such a job. I still didn't get it, even with years of experience.

That's it. 6 months of job applications, 3 employers interviewed me, and zero jobs. And the government decided 4 months ago I and everyone else like me just doesn't need help any more.

My only other experience is in some office and academic/administrative-assistant work, but all of that is over a decade old now. I can't magically make more experience appear. I've been working almost literally my entire life toward my vocation, and now there is almost no work for me to be had because COVID keeps canceling my gigs. So what are people like me supposed to do? And what about the many people much less fortunate than I am?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And every scumbag cheered.
Humanity deserves c19.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as there's limited resources, and "follow your dreams" was astronomically bad advice.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this ironic?

Isn't "they ran out of money" pretty much the first thing people would think? That or "local/state/federal governments allocated $0 to the program this year"

Or maybe "the requirements for the program aren't readily possible for any person to fulfill so no need for the program!"

This is getting darkly fun:

"Local officials have proclaimed homelessness to be FUN! No more rental assistance to spoil things"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: My city was no longer taking applications, because the money was all spoken for. So what is everyone else supposed to do? That's not really on the city to solve.

Everything is getting canceled again. Workplaces are half-full or worse because of so many people quarantining. So what happens now? We all just starve and go homeless?


You don't need to starve.

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to make matters worse, this summer I got a letter from unemployment saying, "Don't worry! Your regular claim has been deferred, so when the government assistance ends, you'll switch back to that claim. You still have 13 more weeks open on your claim."

Cool! And then I applied, and I got a bunch of what were basically error messages in letter form from the state. After spending hours on hold to talk to someone, eventually someone told me that, yes, I did have a claim that was still active, except the state had neglected to inform me that my claim had $0 in it. So for months I thought, "Well, it'll suck to lose my federal assistance, but the state benefit will still be a help," only to find out that that help wasn't there at all and the state misled me.

This pandemic sucks and I don't know how I'm going to survive it. I need a job that'll pay my bills, and the only people hiring are hiring in extremely risky environments (e.g., public-facing) under utterly deplorable employers. I think I'd rather be homeless and couch surf than endure that.

And again, there are many thousands of Americans, if not millions, who have it worse than me. What are they going to do, if even I need the help and can't find it?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Moose out front: The United States has multiple billionaires who are drowning in so much money they're building literal spaceships to play in.

Yet somehow we're just too cash strapped to help people who need some assistance.

The wealthy have this country by the balls, and they've hypnotized nearly half the population into believing they deserve it.


What was the total budget on that 20-year war against people who couldn't attack them without hijacking airplanes that were already in the U.S.? A thousand times the budget of private space exploration companies'? Ten thousand times?
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least they disbursed the money.  Better than the agencies that just sit on it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Moose out front: The United States has multiple billionaires who are drowning in so much money they're building literal spaceships to play in.

Yet somehow we're just too cash strapped to help people who need some assistance.

The wealthy have this country by the balls, and they've hypnotized nearly half the population into believing they deserve it.

What was the total budget on that 20-year war against people who couldn't attack them without hijacking airplanes that were already in the U.S.? A thousand times the budget of private space exploration companies'? Ten thousand times?


Diverting money away from the military and into social service programs and UBI is perfectly acceptable to me as well!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: My city was no longer taking applications, because the money was all spoken for. So what is everyone else supposed to do? That's not really on the city to solve.


Everything is getting canceled again. Workplaces are half-full or worse because of so many people quarantining. So what happens now? We all just starve and go homeless?

austerity101: Unemployment assistance ended in September. If it had continued even just through the rest of the year, even though I was receiving the state minimum in unemployment benefits, I'd have $5863 more in my bank account, and I could just stay home for the month and survive. A couple months, really. But instead, they cancelled unemployment assistance on f*cking Labor Day. Okay? But that didn't magically make a job fall into my lap.


I've been applying for jobs continuously since July. I've gotten 3 first interviews and one second interview (I really wanted that one, ugh) and that's it. One of those was for a retail position, and I have years of experience in retail, including in management, visuals, and stock. It paid $15. I made $13.50 in retail in 2003--in today's money, that'd be $20.63. So, a $5.63 pay cut from the last time I had such a job. I still didn't get it, even with years of experience.

That's it. 6 months of job applications, 3 employers interviewed me, and zero jobs. And the government decided 4 months ago I and everyone else like me just doesn't need help any more.

My only other experience is in some office and academic/administrative-assistant work, but all of that is over a decade old now. I can't magically make more experience appear. I've been working almost literally my entire life toward my vocation, and now there is almost no work for me to be had because COVID keeps canceling my gigs. So what are people like me supposed to do? And what about the many people much less fortunate than I am?

austerity101: And to make matters worse, this summer I got a letter from unemployment saying, "Don't worry! Your regular claim has been deferred, so when the government assistance ends, you'll switch back to that claim. You still have 13 more weeks open on your claim."


Cool! And then I applied, and I got a bunch of what were basically error messages in letter form from the state. After spending hours on hold to talk to someone, eventually someone told me that, yes, I did have a claim that was still active, except the state had neglected to inform me that my claim had $0 in it. So for months I thought, "Well, it'll suck to lose my federal assistance, but the state benefit will still be a help," only to find out that that help wasn't there at all and the state misled me.

This pandemic sucks and I don't know how I'm going to survive it. I need a job that'll pay my bills, and the only people hiring are hiring in extremely risky environments (e.g., public-facing) under utterly deplorable employers. I think I'd rather be homeless and couch surf than endure that.

And again, there are many thousands of Americans, if not millions, who have it worse than me. What are they going to do, if even I need the help and can't find it?

AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: At least they disbursed the money.  Better than the agencies that just sit on it.


I doubt any of them are sitting on it.  Probably saying that it's tied up while using it for pet projects and to pay people huge bonuses.  Oh, and to fund as many tax cuts as they can for the rich.

I mean, why use it for what it's supposed to be used for when you can screw over the public to give even more to those who already are sitting on massive piles of wealth?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the fark theory of shut down everything didn't work? shocking!
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've got a theory that I should expand my ignore list!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

12349876: I've got a theory that I should expand my ignore list!


No one cares about your ignore list. Just use it and leave us out of it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: the fark theory of shut down everything didn't work? shocking!


Maybe you should find a job at a COVID ward, unmasked.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x368]


An American?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Tim Apple" got paid 100 million last year.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Moose out front: The United States has multiple billionaires who are drowning in so much money they're building literal spaceships to play in.

Yet somehow we're just too cash strapped to help people who need some assistance.

The wealthy have this country by the balls, and they've hypnotized nearly half the population into believing they deserve it.


thank you Moose - non-/s - I just... the hell is even wrong with this country.

FTFA

Landlords can submit an application directly to the Diversion program's dashboard, where mediations will be set up for tenants who want to negotiate prior to any eviction proceedings.

oh! well, that's all right, then.
 
