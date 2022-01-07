 Skip to content
 
(AP News) Schools look for substitute victims to keep doors open (apnews.com)
75
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My kid's school has just gone remote because they do not have enough teachers, aides, substitutes, or janitorial staff to run the school because so many have tested positive for Covid. They had a plan to try and get substitutes from neighboring school districts but, alas, they too are going remote because they do not have enough teachers, aides, substitutes, or janitorial staff to run their schools either because so many have tested positive for Covid.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them


Literally no one told you that.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them


When? And by whom?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them


Who told you that? FOX news?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like it didn't occur to the super nintendo or the local Boards of Education that the weak link for their "in person at all costs" plan wasn't sick kids but instead the teachers and support staff.

/Chalmers
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SergeantObvious: ElwoodCuse: But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them

Literally no one told you that.


Well, there were some people saying it would all magically disappear after the election.

But if people haven't figured out in the last year that it was lie, and those people are pathological liars, they have other issues.
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: ElwoodCuse: But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them

When? And by whom?


Do you even read this website?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid's school is completely canceled (no remote learning even)  so far for today, Monday, and Tuesday because too many teachers are ill and too many substitutes are out sick as well.

thisisfine.jpg
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife got a job offer to substitute teach at local school. She's a certified bookkeeper and politely declined
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the school districts who refuse to go remote when our country is experiencing 2x-3x more infections than previous highs. Teaching is hard enough as it is. It's much worse when no one cares if you get sick or die.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids my neighborhood are having a blast. Riding their bikes and such, two hours of boring Zoom school, it's lie Christmas, Easter, and sumner vacation all over again. But then again, California is not a plague state.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd have to be a sub to accept those working conditions.

Now, you worthless subs just do as you are told and maybe you'll get a firm spanking.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SergeantObvious: ElwoodCuse: But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them

Literally no one told you that.


from a Dean in a meeting before Christmas Break:  "We are trying to figure things out in a post-covid world."

/works in education
//classes start monday
///Twill be a shiatshow
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a damn good thing that keeping kids in school isn't an almost perfect way to spread a virus and cause mutations.

A damn good thing.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I called out sick today. Then it snowed.

I'm okay with this. I'd be happy to teach remotely the month of January. One third of the school did not show up at all this week.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: My wife got a job offer to substitute teach at local school. She's a certified bookkeeper and politely declined


What?  She didn't want to risk her life for antivax assholes and their spawn for short money?

/good for her
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

etoof: [Fark user image 425x357]


My proposed solution from last year still applies.

1) Find a bunch of 18-21 yr olds with some babysitting experience
2) Buy an ipad for each kid
3) Hand an ipad to each kid and have the people from part (1) feed and water them occasionally during the day

that all working "parents" really want from school
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: Fark the school districts who refuse to go remote when our country is experiencing 2x-3x more infections than previous highs. Teaching is hard enough as it is. It's much worse when no one cares if you get sick or die.


My favorites are the boards that meet remotely to tell their teachers to show up in person...

/school shooters consistently target the wrong people
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're trying to educate students in the middle of a pandemic while the sands around us are consistently shifting."

One way to deal with that is stop acting like the sands are consistently shifting.  Instead, treat this like the ongoing pandemic that it is and stabilize around that fact.  This "waves" bullshiat doesn't do anyone any favors.  Just because it's been going for a couple years doesn't mean that it's any less important to take it deadly seriously.  If people couldn't learn that from Delta and now Omicron, then they are hopeless.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
44,000 new cases in LA county.

Wheeeeeeee!

/schools are farked
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid's school requires staff to be vaxxed, masks for everyone, encourages vaccination for eligible students, is now pushing everyone to upgrade to N95 and KN95 masks, aggressively quarantines . . . and her teacher is still out sick for the next week.

I don't know how schools that are all YOLO are still functioning at all.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I would only work as a sub if I had a seperate entrance in my house so I can't infect anyone else and if the school district paid for me to get prescription lense inserts for a literal Military grade gas mask. 

I'm not joking, fark this shiat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: My kid's school requires staff to be vaxxed, masks for everyone, encourages vaccination for eligible students, is now pushing everyone to upgrade to N95 and KN95 masks, aggressively quarantines . . . and her teacher is still out sick for the next week.

I don't know how schools that are all YOLO are still functioning at all.


If the reports we are seeing out of New York are any indication, and I suspect they are from experience, then they aren't "functioning" inasmuch as they are working as social bioreactors.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.


Gotta deal with kids, kid's parents, shooters,and the bureaucracy of the admin......

/I'll need $500/hr just to take the call, 5hr min
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.


So, you are willing to sell your life cheap.  That's $82K a year.  At least make them hand over 6 figures to kill you, Captain Thinks Inflation Stopped in 1979.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just maybe: the show must go on.

Is stupid logic?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.


Schools around here pay closer to $13/hr for subs (day rates around $100, some go a little higher)
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. day Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.


You had a typo, no way is a teacher worth $80 grand a year with summers off.

FTFY
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.

So, you are willing to sell your life cheap.  That's $82K a year.  At least make them hand over 6 figures to kill you, Captain Thinks Inflation Stopped in 1979.


$82k is $22k more than the median HOUSEHOLD income.  $82K for just one person is absolute luxury!  They can light their cigars with $100 bills at that salary.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. day Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.

You had a typo, no way is a teacher worth $80 grand a year with summers off.

FTFY



Are you going to also talk about the benefits of trickle down economics? I mean, as long as you're digging up bullshiat talking points from 40 years ago...
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for one of the largest school districts in the country. Each day this week we've averaged 1600 teachers absent and an available sub pool of... drum roll... 500-600 subs. So, yeah. Good times...

Tried to get tested today myself, but in 4 separate trips to the clinic and administrative offices, I couldn't actually find another human being with access to the test kits.

Shiat is gonna implode within the next few days.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: phalamir: The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.

So, you are willing to sell your life cheap.  That's $82K a year.  At least make them hand over 6 figures to kill you, Captain Thinks Inflation Stopped in 1979.

$82k is $22k more than the median HOUSEHOLD income.  $82K for just one person is absolute luxury!  They can light their cigars with $100 bills at that salary.


So, your position is that we need to drive everything down to the level of the meanest streetsweeper in the meanest town in Mississippi.  You like licking bootleather?  My position is to push the income of the meanest streetsweeper in the meanest town in Mississippi up to allow them to live a decent life.  But you do you and keep tongue-bathing Mitch's taint for free
 
odinsposse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another reason why the "just open everything up and pretend we're fine" people are totally wrong. Even if you're vaccinated a highly contagious flu that makes lots of people stay home sick all at once is a huge logistical problem. Even if vaccinated people don't die of COVID the unvaccinated are filling up hospitals crowding out people with other issues. We can't ignore reality just to coddle the people who want mommy to tell them it was all just a bad dream.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. day Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.

You had a typo, no way is a teacher worth $80 grand a year with summers off.

FTFY


A veteran teacher (21+ years) that gives up their planning period to teach an extra class absolutely makes 80k a year.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They'll be going through the list of sex offenders to find teachers in a couple weeks.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: ElwoodCuse: But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them

Who told you that? FOX news?


The voices in his cavernous shell of a skull.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: Hyjamon: The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. day Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.

You had a typo, no way is a teacher worth $80 grand a year with summers off.

FTFY

A veteran teacher (21+ years) that gives up their planning period to teach an extra class absolutely makes 80k a year.


It's like they're skilled workers with a union or something. They should be happy for scraps and also why isn't my kid getting A's you ivory tower reverse racist!?!?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phalamir: So, your position is that we need to drive everything down to the level of the meanest streetsweeper in the meanest town in Mississippi.  You like licking bootleather?  My position is to push the income of the meanest streetsweeper in the meanest town in Mississippi up to allow them to live a decent life.  But you do you and keep tongue-bathing Mitch's taint for free


nah, sarcasm meter needs some calibration though.

If someone has a stroke while they have covid, can they still smell toast?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Hyjamon: The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. day Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.

You had a typo, no way is a teacher worth $80 grand a year with summers off.

FTFY


Are you going to also talk about the benefits of trickle down economics? I mean, as long as you're digging up bullshiat talking points from 40 years ago...


In the past 40 years did the school year get extended into the summer? Teachers get summers off. It's one of the perks of the job. Pretending it isn't is a good way to indicate nothing else you say on this subject is to be taken seriously.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: A veteran teacher (21+ years) that gives up their planning period to teach an extra class absolutely makes 80k a year.


Few things:

If you are teaching an extra class for extra money, then a teacher is still not worth $80k a year.  You are working another job to reach $80k.

If you can teach another class instead of a planning period, then teachers have too many planning periods and can actually teach more.*

*has heard this multiple times from admins
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Gin Buddy: Hyjamon: The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. day Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.

You had a typo, no way is a teacher worth $80 grand a year with summers off.

FTFY


Are you going to also talk about the benefits of trickle down economics? I mean, as long as you're digging up bullshiat talking points from 40 years ago...

In the past 40 years did the school year get extended into the summer? Teachers get summers off. It's one of the perks of the job. Pretending it isn't is a good way to indicate nothing else you say on this subject is to be taken seriously.


Most of the teachers I know either work the summer to supplement their shiat salary or they're in training to keep up their certification. Some of the younger ones are getting certified to teach yet another course in order to get a better salary.

Now tell us how they only work 40 hours a week so we can laugh even harder.

I wouldn't take anything you have to say seriously if you're going to try and defend such a dumbass remark as that one.
 
12349876
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: phalamir: So, your position is that we need to drive everything down to the level of the meanest streetsweeper in the meanest town in Mississippi.  You like licking bootleather?  My position is to push the income of the meanest streetsweeper in the meanest town in Mississippi up to allow them to live a decent life.  But you do you and keep tongue-bathing Mitch's taint for free

nah, sarcasm meter needs some calibration though.

If someone has a stroke while they have covid, can they still smell toast?


I wouldn't be surprised if it was still yes.  The toast isn't an external stimuli, it's the brain staring to go haywire.  The smelling receptors don't need to be working for the brain to think it's getting signals from there.
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds interesting. My rates start at $40/hour. Since you're so desperate I'm going to assume that's a bargain for you.


This. How much you willing to pay me?
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: extroverted_suicide: A veteran teacher (21+ years) that gives up their planning period to teach an extra class absolutely makes 80k a year.

Few things:

If you are teaching an extra class for extra money, then a teacher is still not worth $80k a year.  You are working another job to reach $80k.

If you can teach another class instead of a planning period, then teachers have too many planning periods and can actually teach more.*

*has heard this multiple times from admins


Teachers get ONE planning period, galaxy brain. How many do they get in the world that exists inside your head?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

12349876: If someone has a stroke while they have covid, can they still smell toast?


I wouldn't be surprised if it was still yes.  The toast isn't an external stimuli, it's the brain staring to go haywire.  The smelling receptors don't need to be working for the brain to think it's getting signals from there.


I would tend to agree with your theory, just thought it was a darkly funny thing to posit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: ElwoodCuse: But I was told the pandemic is over except for unvaccinated maga chuds and who cares about them

Literally no one told you that.


I told him/her/them that
 
