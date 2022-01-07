 Skip to content
 
(WHBL Sheboygan)   Omicron, just like all of us keep telling our moms, has not peaked yet in the US   (whbl.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This one is on you, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Mainstream Media.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't believe we've seen the peak yet here in the United States," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News' "Today" program.

If you drink some antiseptic and hit your head a few times, you might be able to convince yourself that the second derivative is negative, until another million+ case dump comes out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bright side is that when it DOES peak, you're going to see cases drop like a rock.

When something is as infectious as omicron, it runs out of people to infect just as quickly as it finds hosts.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't care about infections.

Was is the fatality rate among the vaccinated?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And just like your mom, omicron spreads easily and frequently
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is the trend in Africa still on a downward slope?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...yeah, I know. It's why I keep posting the same damned thing, over & over again - you know what to do. Farking do it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No shiat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I say we have a vaccination cutoff date.

After that no vaccine for you. And you cant go anywhere.

And, ideally, you cant reproduce.

Because youre a fu*cking idiot.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I don't care about infections.

Was is the fatality rate among the vaccinated?


Everybody is gonna die!

There. That's what you want to hear.
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "I don't believe we've seen the peak yet here in the United States," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News' "Today" program.

If you drink some antiseptic and hit your head a few times, you might be able to convince yourself that the second derivative is negative, until another million+ case dump comes out.

[Fark user image 850x311]


I just tilt my head to the left, all those graphs really smooth out nicely...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And when it does, a new variant will appear, and here we go again.
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Is the trend in Africa still on a downward slope?


Is their median age still half that in the U.S.?

/I'll take disingenuous shiats for $200, Alex
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Claude Ballse: I don't care about infections.

Was is the fatality rate among the vaccinated?

Everybody is gonna die!

There. That's what you want to hear.


No, that is quite the opposite. A hopeful message of survival is what people need to hear.

Even if it includes a caveat for those who declined vaccination that they must bear the burden of a higher rate of sickness & mortality.

Honesty is more important than pathetic as revenue generation.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have an idea of a few places it will be peaking soon
gisgeography.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But it's so pretty!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: And just like your mom, omicron spreads easily and frequently


And like your mom, it's best if everyone covers their face.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

akya: TheManofPA: And just like your mom, omicron spreads easily and frequently

And like your mom, it's best if everyone covers their face.


And, like your mom, they should stop hanging out in the Kroger parking lot and offering to let people look down your underwear for a dollar.
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Got a call about an hour ago. One of my coworkers died last night of this shiat. He was a blithering anti vac /masker.
GET YOUR farkING SHOTS ASSHOLES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: No, that is quite the opposite. A hopeful message of survival is what people need to hear.


"Endemic covid is gonna be fine. You'll have 20 years cut from your life expectancy and hundreds of millions will die, but it's OK."

/would be a real shame if your hopium gets cut with fentanyl
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's the hospitalization rate? What's the death count FROM omicron, not WITH omicron?

Wake me up when they put this data out.

This post will be funnied by the Pfizer Phan Klub®

I hate Big Pharma EXCEPT for Pfizer
Youtube o_s5y9Ls83Q
 
freakay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
so tired of this shiat.  saw the map on the new york times page...its all maroon in America.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see a lot of folks, plague rats and some real people too, say "you can't hide in your house forever." Those individuals are monumentally underestimating me. I rather like it in here. There's weed and snacks and the internet. But what's really important is what's not here, and what's NOT here is the farking plague.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

freakay: so tired of this shiat.  saw the map on the new york times page...its all maroon in America.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: I have an idea of a few places it will be peaking soon

[gisgeography.com image 850x460]

Amusing, but everyone is getting hit.  What matters is hospitalizations and deaths, not positive tests.  This is the chart for Oregon which has the second lowest number of cases per capita in the US.  The numbers are on the rise and Oregon is dominated by Democrats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phygz: What's the hospitalization rate? What's the death count FROM omicron, not WITH omicron?

Wake me up when they put this data out.

This post will be funnied by the Pfizer Phan Klub®

[YouTube video: I hate Big Pharma EXCEPT for Pfizer]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got it over Xmas. Feeling better now. Wasn't too bad. Still some lingering phlegm in my lungs.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbrunker: OhioUGrad: I have an idea of a few places it will be peaking soon
[gisgeography.com image 850x460]

Amusing, but everyone is getting hit.  What matters is hospitalizations and deaths, not positive tests.  This is the chart for Oregon which has the second lowest number of cases per capita in the US.  The numbers are on the rise and Oregon is dominated by Democrats.

[Fark user image 850x451]


Every state has anti-vaxxers and even people I know that are vaxxed and boosted have lapses where they don't bother with masks and all that.

Bottom line, the US is full of stupid

/is your chart from CDC or Oregon
//I want to keep an eye on Ohio
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
37,000 daily cases in LosAngeles. A new record! I don't care if you want to hide from Covid or not. Get vaccinated. Got my booster yesterday. Spent the night with chills and body aches. Not the threesome I'd envisioned. If that's what's keeping you from getting vaccinated you're a child with a child's understanding of the world around you trapped in arrested development for all time. Standing against vaccinations and mitigation efforts during a pandemic as a monument to the stupidity of man and his lack empathy that extends only to the end of his nose.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: phygz: What's the hospitalization rate? What's the death count FROM omicron, not WITH omicron?

Wake me up when they put this data out.

This post will be funnied by the Pfizer Phan Klub®

[YouTube video: I hate Big Pharma EXCEPT for Pfizer]

[Fark user image 425x311]


You're a smart dude. You know that anecdotal evidence does not add up to data.
 
