 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Furious residents leave notes threatening to 'kick & punch' neighbor's 's**t' car after alarm goes off for '10 hours'. Subby would have used an electromagnetic bomb to wreck all the electronics (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Alarm, Alarms  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 10:22 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That car looks small enough that 5 or 6 strong guys could lift the front end and put it on free wheels (I'm assuming it is a front-wheel drive car), They could then just push it a few blocks away...or into the river.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has an electromagnetic bomb just sitting around?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many moons ago the Mrs. and I lived in an apartment complex with a big parking lot surrounded by four 17 story apartment buildings. A car alarm went off and kept going off, echoing off the buildings on a Saturday evening. Even with windows closed we could all plainly hear it. Maintenance tried ringing the apartment of the owner (numbered spots) but they weren't home. More than one person threatened to get a gun and shoot the car.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Subby has an electromagnetic bomb just sitting around?


That's a bit overkill. Why not just use a magnatron gun instead?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

damageddude: Many moons ago the Mrs. and I lived in an apartment complex with a big parking lot surrounded by four 17 story apartment buildings. A car alarm went off and kept going off, echoing off the buildings on a Saturday evening. Even with windows closed we could all plainly hear it. Maintenance tried ringing the apartment of the owner (numbered spots) but they weren't home. More than one person threatened to get a gun and shoot the car.


Could always pop the hood open and disconnect the battery.
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My dad would've Krazy Glued the car door key.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Could always pop the hood open and disconnect the battery.


With a crowbar and some bolt cutters if desired.  But you'd think that a car alarm going for that long would drain the battery anyway... so express your frustration by sticking a knife through all the sidewalls and writing 'asshole' on the car with spray paint.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Subby has an electromagnetic bomb just sitting around?


I got three free when I bought my graviton cannon.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Joe USer: Could always pop the hood open and disconnect the battery.

With a crowbar and some bolt cutters if desired.  But you'd think that a car alarm going for that long would drain the battery anyway... so express your frustration by sticking a knife through all the sidewalls and writing 'asshole' on the car with spray paint.


Only do three tires. Insurance won't cover it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This was more of a thing 20 years ago when car alarms went off constantly.  At that time, the mockingbirds in my neighborhood all did car alarm calls.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Joe USer: Could always pop the hood open and disconnect the battery.

With a crowbar and some bolt cutters if desired.  But you'd think that a car alarm going for that long would drain the battery anyway... so express your frustration by sticking a knife through all the sidewalls and writing 'asshole' on the car with spray paint.


If the alarm is the only power drain, I'd think a car battery could keep that going for quite a while.
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Back in high school, I had a '71 Ford Maverick with a horn that would freeze on when the temp got below zero. Since I was in Indiana, that became a common occurrence - I'd have to run outside, hit it a few times, and it would shut off.

After about a week of this, I heard it go off in the middle of the night, but by the time I got to the door, it had stopped. When I got up in the morning, the neighbor had jimmied the lock and ripped the round horn button off the steering wheel, with the wires just dangling. I figured I didn't need a horn, and just left it disconnected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Joe USer: damageddude: Many moons ago the Mrs. and I lived in an apartment complex with a big parking lot surrounded by four 17 story apartment buildings. A car alarm went off and kept going off, echoing off the buildings on a Saturday evening. Even with windows closed we could all plainly hear it. Maintenance tried ringing the apartment of the owner (numbered spots) but they weren't home. More than one person threatened to get a gun and shoot the car.

Could always pop the hood open and disconnect the battery.


Have you ever tried to force a hood open with a crowbar? It doesn't work.

You gotta smash the latch if you can't get to the release cable.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Has anyone, in the history of ever, heard a car alarm and thought to themselves, "OMG someone is breaking into that car!!  I'd better call the police!!!"
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 250x335]


chop chop master onion!  that game was great

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I used to live across the street from a station used by both Amtrak and Greyhound. Someone who's car was in long-term parking had an alarm go off for days. I was ready to take a baseball bat to it, and I didn't even own one.

I was at a small party once where a a neighbor's car alarm that went off all the time started going off again. One of the guests went out and left a note.

"SHUT THE FARK UP!
NO ONE WANTS TO STEAL YOUR PIECE OF SHIAT CAR!

Then, at my suggestion, she signed it with a heart, just for the irony.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Has anyone, in the history of ever, heard a car alarm and thought to themselves, "OMG someone is breaking into that car!!  I'd better call the police!!!"


Nope.  About six months after they became popular, the default reaction to hearing them became to curse the idiot owner.

But it's still an added risk for a car thief, so there's some value there to the car owner.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A coworker of mine left his car in my driveway when we travelled to a trade show in Vegas. Came home to find that somebody had pried the hood up and cut the battery cable. Neighbors said it was the fire department but i heard later it was an angry mob after a couple hours of middle of the night car alarm.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A friend, who was living on the beach at the time, had a problem with someone's car alarm going off nightly.  Apparently she was the only one annoyed, because one night there was a smashing sound, followed by the crunching of metal and silence.  She checked in the morning. The offending car had a smashed windshield, the hood was bent off the hinges, the battery had be torn out and there was a note:

"Your car alarm was stuck, but we fixed it."
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a neighbor on the next block over with one that goes off randomly. Sometimes in the middle of the night, sometimes during the day... Sometimes it's a minute or two before they shut it off, sometimes it's more like 15 minutes - but either way you're awake now.

So yeah... I get it.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Subby has an electromagnetic bomb just sitting around?


You don't?

Though around 2 am I would probably have just broken a window, popped the hood and disconnected the battery.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image image 250x335]


i thlammed my penith in the car door
Youtube 9ywnLQywz74
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Subby has an electromagnetic bomb just sitting around?


I mean, there's instructions for how to build a pinch, with off the shelf components for about $20 and a trip to Radio Shack(do those still exist? ) or Amazon.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's the Sun.  Aren't we supposed to now doubt the very existence of cars in general and Audis in particular?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: AdmirableSnackbar: Subby has an electromagnetic bomb just sitting around?

I mean, there's instructions for how to build a pinch, with off the shelf components for about $20 and a trip to Radio Shack(do those still exist? ) or Amazon.


Something tells me those plans aren't going to work.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Outside my dorm, Freshman year, a car's alarm went off constantly for months. More than once, I noticed it had been vandalized. Zero times did that give me any concern.

Apparently, people bashing in the windshield of the offending car only served to reinforce the owner's belief that his car alarm, set to go off when anything came within 20 feet, was absolutely necessary.

After three months of sustained 24-hour/day alarms (my room was about 50 feet away, no air conditioning, awake all night), I plotted to conduct a drive-by shooting with my brother's SKS, but decided it was too dangerous (there were dorms nearby). Setting it on fire would damage nearby cars. People living in the dorm got into the habit of keying or kicking the car when they walked by.

In the end, the alarm did nothing but goad decent, law-abiding people into destroying the car.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Would the best respone be calling the police to report an auto burglary every time it went off


And are car alarms still a thing?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alarm will shut off if the back end of the car is lifted. It's that way so if they're towed the alarm shuts off.
You really just need a car jack to lift up the rear.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On a completely unrelated note, there's lots of tutorials on Youtube showing how to make homemade thermite.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.