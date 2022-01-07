 Skip to content
 
(Greenwich Time)   A few winters ago we liked hygge. Then came friluftsliv. Now it's time for uitwaaien. No, subby isn't having a stroke   (greenwichtime.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby sounds kalsarikänni.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
uitwaaien (OUT-vwy-ehn), a Dutch word that translates literally as "out blowing"

Like from the hooker behind the dumpster?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tess Posthumus

Nice to see that zombies are living their best lives now.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take your commie umlauts and shove it!
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Uitwaaien is one of several foreign concepts that have garnered attention in the United States recently. Last winter, friluftsliv (FREE-loofts-liv) gained traction in the media....Earlier, around 2015, hygge (HUE-guh) made its way - ever so softly - into Americans' collective consciousness. "


That's great and all, but I'd prefer it if the foreign concept of heälthcaare garnered attention in the United States.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Tess Posthumus

Nice to see that zombies are living their best lives now.


No, she's a kind of soil amendment of rich organic matter.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those words should be used in the National Spelling Bee.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat-like typing detected.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
backpfeifengesicht, however, is timeless.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Bipartisan backpfeifengesicht
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on, lemme pick up my coffee by the zarf
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Amsterdam, housing is dense, and the openness of the beach is very healing," said Posthumus, who owns two bars in the city, Flying Dutchmen Cocktails and Dutch Courage.


Good stuff!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From a number of years ago, making some New Year's Day pasta while out on the trail. It was about 15 degrees with a wind chill of around -10. Fun day.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

grokca: uitwaaien (OUT-vwy-ehn), a Dutch word that translates literally as "out blowing"

Like from the hooker behind the dumpster?


Dads Best Friend
Youtube iYgPznBrjiA


We're taking him to Amsterdam and making him a man!
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This guy is totally down with uitwaaein
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cheese on Cheerios
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I assumed the headline was a St. Olaf story in honor of Betty White.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, the pioneer of the uitwaaein movement Al farking Roker
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Tess Posthumus

Nice to see that zombies are living their best lives now.


Here's a hippoposthumos:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: Also, the pioneer of the uitwaaein movement Al farking Roker
[Fark user image 299x168]


If Al Roker is a pioneer, then the high priest has to be Jim Cantore.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ now  
Covfefe?
 
