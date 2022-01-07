 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Indian police looking for 10 airline passengers who tested positive for COVID upon arrival but slipped out of the convoy transporting them to the hospital   (cnn.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Were they returning from FurCon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Indian police?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
117,000 new cases today but we gotta find those 10 people!
 
Oak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They definitely had the front door, good buddy,
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 117,000 new cases today but we gotta find those 10 people!


Yeah - they do.  To discourage the next lot of assholes that will try it because those guys totally did it!  I'll just betcha the Indian government MAY be big enough to work on quite a few things at once
 
badplaid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What Indian gate shuttle vans might look like.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there hasn't already been a Bollywood remix of this
Convoy • Theme Song • C.W. McCall
Youtube Uxp6OG8izQg
 
