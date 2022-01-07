 Skip to content
 
(Fox 10 Mobile)   Mobile man accused of stealing bleachers, although technically he was only semi-mobile with them strapped to his car   (fox10tv.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dammit, I coulda got $10 for them bleachers down at Shady Sam's Scrapyard. I guess I'll have to get by selling this light pole and street signs I "found" by the road.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was his name Seymour Butts?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.field59.comView Full Size


Driving dragging it like that? That thing must have been throwing off sparks like an 80s action movie.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"But Ah's need the bleachers tah keep the China virus outta mah lungs!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Dammit, I coulda got $10 for them bleachers down at Shady Sam's Scrapyard. I guess I'll have to get by selling this light pole and street signs I "found" by the road.


Back in the 80's, Illinois built a new Highway 50 from Lebanon to Carlyle.   They plan on making it a divided highway eventually so they added extra bridges.  Of course, all the aluminum pieces on the extra bridges started to disappear.  They're all pretty much picked clean now.  Waiting for IDOT to say that since all the aluminum pieces are gone, the cement has worn to the point the bridges will have to be town down and replaced.  But Illinois upped the gas tax $.20 so this should be no problem.

38°36'54.4"N 89°35'03.7"W  is an example about what I'm sputtering on about, dad gummit.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He misunderstood. His girlfriend said she wanted to 'bleach her anus'.

He's damned if he can figure out how she'll fit it up there, but he loves her too much not to see her happy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Super Bowl party cancelled.
Sorry folks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe he is simply trying to recreate the thrill of attending sporting events by social distancing on those bleachers in front of his TV set? Obviously the time to prepare for the NFL playoffs is right meow.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe he is simply trying to recreate the thrill of attending sporting events by social distancing on those bleachers in front of his TV set? Obviously the time to prepare for the NFL playoffs is right meow.


Caturday comes early for fragMasterFlash.
 
