Italian Mafia fugitive caught after 20 years on the lam from prison escape. Is there anything Google Street View can't spot?
12
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
House numbers.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught after 20 years on the lam?

That must be leaving him feeling a bit sheepish.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby's...oh nevermind.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm being paranoid, but I suspect there's more to this story, involving facial recognition software and Google giving uncensored data to authorities. "The image of Gammino was blurred, but investigators had good reason to believe the short bald man was him" just sounds like bullshiat to me. How the fark would they determine, after he's been on the run for 20 years, that some random fat bald dude was probably him without seeing his face?

Also, 9News apparently can't tell left from right.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just love the photos of two Italian guys talking, and waving their hands around.

Even without one of them being an actual mafioso, they're really not helping that stereotype.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Found him on a lam?  Sounds more Welsh to me.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Found him on a lam?  Sounds more Welsh to me.


Hey! The Welsh aren't perverts. They only fark fully grown sheep.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Nana's Vibrator: Found him on a lam?  Sounds more Welsh to me.

Hey! The Welsh aren't perverts. They only fark fully grown sheep.


First time I ever spoke with a Welshman, I thought he was a stroke victim from Belfast.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The image of Gammino was blurred, but investigators had good reason to believe the short bald man was him"

Uh-huh.

Im sure Google doesnt provide un-redacted images to world governments.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xanadian: Caught after 20 years on the lam?

That must be leaving him feeling a bit sheepish.


And minty
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Maybe I'm being paranoid, but I suspect there's more to this story, involving facial recognition software and Google giving uncensored data to authorities. "The image of Gammino was blurred, but investigators had good reason to believe the short bald man was him" just sounds like bullshiat to me. How the fark would they determine, after he's been on the run for 20 years, that some random fat bald dude was probably him without seeing his face?

Also, 9News apparently can't tell left from right.


Exactly.
I think cctv found him. And this is a cover story.  Or a snitch.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Maybe I'm being paranoid, but I suspect there's more to this story, involving facial recognition software and Google giving uncensored data to authorities. "The image of Gammino was blurred, but investigators had good reason to believe the short bald man was him" just sounds like bullshiat to me. How the fark would they determine, after he's been on the run for 20 years, that some random fat bald dude was probably him without seeing his face?


If I were on he run I would live in a place where there was no Google street view or A LOT of pedestrians. Like a small island or Manhattan. I would wear sunglasses and a hat outdoors. And for the love of God I would NOT post my picture on Facebook.
 
