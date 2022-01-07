 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Five year old playing with a lighter may have caused Philadelphia fire that killed 12   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
37
37 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now the evildoers behind the War on ChristmasTM have enlisted child solders? Have they no decency?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So now the evildoers behind the War on ChristmasTM have enlisted child solders? Have they no decency?


??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blatz514: edmo: So now the evildoers behind the War on ChristmasTM have enlisted child solders? Have they no decency?

??

[Fark user image 850x473]


Ain't got no child editers around here is all.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good thing he's not in Texas: they would charge him as an adult.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
/remember this moral panic?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why was a 5 year old in a police helicopter in the first place?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is why cats don't have thumbs.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: This is why cats don't have thumbs.


If cats had opposable thumbs, we'd be dead
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: This is why cats don't have thumbs.


They don't need them to knock over christmas trees.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They'll be the death of you.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Mr. Fuzzypaws: This is why cats don't have thumbs.

If cats had opposable thumbs, we'd be dead


My cat has double thumbs on both front paws

Does this mean I'm double screwed? Or quadruple?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another responsible lighter owner. Is it too soon to talk about lighter control.
 
nursetim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Why was a 5 year old in a police helicopter in the first place?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tirob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Better than a 46 year old playing with a police helicop---*shakes fist at Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs*
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Correction:

A careless adult leaving dangerous items within reach of a child caused a fire that killed 12.
 
eagles95
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's why you take your xmas decorations down on the 26th of December.

/seriously its a sad story
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Real pine tree, dried out after since it was probably cut in November.

I have memories of my father deciding to burn the Xmas tree in the fireplace.   Damned lucky the house didn't burn down.  Had to repaint the walls and ceiling from the smoke damage.

As an adult, I've always had artificial trees.   Sadly no pine smell, but then, no smoke smell either....
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh look, I found the real problem.

The building is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the city's public housing agency and the state's biggest landlord.
Fourteen people were authorized to live in the four-bedroom upper apartment that "suffered the tragedy," according to Kelvin Jeremiah, the housing authority's president and CEO, while six people were on the lease in the lower unit.

It's almost like our country's decades-long failure to invest in housing is creating hazardous conditions, but no no, blaming a kindergartener for this is what will get clicks
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Frozit: Real pine tree, dried out after since it was probably cut in November.

I have memories of my father deciding to burn the Xmas tree in the fireplace.   Damned lucky the house didn't burn down.  Had to repaint the walls and ceiling from the smoke damage.

As an adult, I've always had artificial trees.   Sadly no pine smell, but then, no smoke smell either....


No offense, but was your father a heavy drinker? No sober person would do what you just described.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
First a five year old torches an apartment block and burns up 9 people.

Now a toddler in Texas shoots his mom and his 3 year old sibling.

THIS IS IT. ALEX JONES WARNED US SHEEPLE. THE TODDLERS ARE REVOLTING. THIS IS IT. WE SHOULDNT HAVE MADE THEM GO TO NAPIETIME

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I live right outside if Philadelphia.  This was on the local news ALL day on Wednesday.  It really is ripping people up here, and as a newer parent I have to say that my heart is broken for this family.

I know that this is a humor site and that we all strive for laughs as a mechanism to cope with our existance whether it be the typical daily grind or the strange and terrible, but I would hope that you'll still take a moment to consider the absolutely horrific event being described here.  A child lit a fire that essentially consumed their family in its entirety.  There was no warning, all the smoke alarms were not working.  12 people, 8 of them children.  A woman lost 3 daughters and nine grandchildren.

Philly Firefighters are shook up about it.  In Philly, it is the worst fire in terms of life lost in 100 years.

I am aware that worse things have happened to others.  But I can't help but feel my heart sink everytime this comes up.

I say this here not to chastise people trying to unwind and have fun, but to remind you that life is fleeting and precious.  I recommend you take a moment to hold your loved ones just a little closer as I have over the past 48 hours.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Frozit: Real pine tree, dried out after since it was probably cut in November.

I have memories of my father deciding to burn the Xmas tree in the fireplace.   Damned lucky the house didn't burn down.  Had to repaint the walls and ceiling from the smoke damage.

As an adult, I've always had artificial trees.   Sadly no pine smell, but then, no smoke smell either....

No offense, but was your father a heavy drinker? No sober person would do what you just described.


Farm boy.   It wasn't the whole tree at once, but, yeah, it never happened again.    Alcohol may have been involved, I was too young to remember/know.   This is a 50 year old memory, I just remember the results.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A lighter? Back in my day we only played with gasoline and matches.

*ties another onion to his belt*
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds fishy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was young, my older brother and I took the tree out to the backyard and lit it up.
It was terrifying how quickly that thing burned, and the intense heat that came off of it.

Gave me a life lesson on keeping the tree watered.

We just have artificial trees now. The large one we have even has built in lights.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That kid is going to need to take out a hell of a student therapy loan to get over, or deal with this for the rest of his life.
 
fat_free
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: I live right outside if Philadelphia.  This was on the local news ALL day on Wednesday.  It really is ripping people up here, and as a newer parent I have to say that my heart is broken for this family.

I know that this is a humor site and that we all strive for laughs as a mechanism to cope with our existance whether it be the typical daily grind or the strange and terrible, but I would hope that you'll still take a moment to consider the absolutely horrific event being described here.  A child lit a fire that essentially consumed their family in its entirety.  There was no warning, all the smoke alarms were not working.  12 people, 8 of them children.  A woman lost 3 daughters and nine grandchildren.

Philly Firefighters are shook up about it.  In Philly, it is the worst fire in terms of life lost in 100 years.

I am aware that worse things have happened to others.  But I can't help but feel my heart sink everytime this comes up.

I say this here not to chastise people trying to unwind and have fun, but to remind you that life is fleeting and precious.  I recommend you take a moment to hold your loved ones just a little closer as I have over the past 48 hours.


You should also keep in mind that maybe some of us have encountered human misery and suffering to a degree that events like this don't even reach the top 50.

Also, I had responsible parents that for several years explained to me, by showing how quickly dry fir branches burn, why you never leave Christmas lights on unattended.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A lighter? Back in my day we only played with gasoline and matches.

*ties another onion to his belt*



Oh man, the stories I could tell.

Starting the driveway on fire with a flaming can of gasoline was a good one.
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: fragMasterFlash: A lighter? Back in my day we only played with gasoline and matches.

*ties another onion to his belt*


Oh man, the stories I could tell.

Starting the driveway on fire with a flaming can of gasoline was a good one.


That's it? I got my parents new carpet for the family room.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RichMeatyTaste: Mr. Fuzzypaws: fragMasterFlash: A lighter? Back in my day we only played with gasoline and matches.

*ties another onion to his belt*


Oh man, the stories I could tell.

Starting the driveway on fire with a flaming can of gasoline was a good one.

That's it? I got my parents new carpet for the family room.



What's the statute of limitations for starting a forest fire?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PirateKing: Correction:

A careless adult leaving dangerous items within reach of a child caused a fire that killed 12.


Saw this logo on some watch batteries the other day:

Fark user image
It looks less "keep out of reach of children" and more "Torture children by playing a game of keep away with the batteries they need for their toys".
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess that's what happens when you let your five-year-old stoke a blunt too close to the Christmas tree.
 
