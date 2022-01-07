 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 42 Birmingham)   Having nothing else to report on these days, CDC says women are more likely to eat fruits and vegetables   (cbs42.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Fruit, Vegetable, Tomato, Vegetarian cuisine, CDC report, daily amount of fruit, American women, recent Morbidity  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 7:33 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
keyboard era
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Judging by the number of eggplant emojis I have seen lately, this does not come as a surprise
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

keyboard era: Judging by the number of eggplant emojis I have seen lately, this does not come as a surprise


Nobody likes a show-off.
 
wetrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't eat vegetables because nobody can be sure there won't be long term effects.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was a single man, I ate a lot of fruits who were vegetables.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To this day, my sister in law calls me a freak because I ordered Brussel Sprouts at a restaurant the day I met her.
 
lurkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: When I was a single man, I ate a lot of fruits who were vegetables.


That was you? I thought Gramps was making it up.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They make you poop more so this really complicates common knowledge.
 
austerity101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is another form of toxic masculinity, paired with unnecessary gendering of objects and behavior.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: When I was a single man, I ate a lot of fruits who were vegetables.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think those are considered to be pejorative terms now.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Eating Fruits and Vegetables", you say?

Sounds like a risqué sorority hazing ritual to me.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 Vegetable research is usually groundbreaking.
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
True They'll say they only want a salad, but they'll also eat your French fries.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How does this correlate with space disasters?
 
falkone32
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: Vegetable research is usually groundbreaking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love vegetables but I'm not going to the farking store every other day to buy shiat I have to use immediately.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: ...unnecessary gendering of objects...


Afraid I have some bad news for you from the foreign languages department
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.