(NPR)   Do you suffer from "money avoidance," in which you're so stressed about your finances that you do everything possible to avoid dealing with them, including not checking your bank balance? Here's how you can cope with that.
47
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always love it when finance experts say take any extra money and invest it, etc. How about they pay people a decent wage and universal health care so we can actually have money to invest.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to avoid the gory details of my bank account when I was married. Now I'm not married and don't need to worry about what was spent while I was sleeping.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was so afraid this last week to look at the credit card balance. Early January is the only time of year where I avoid it. I paid the mortgage as soon as it came to my door since mail delivery is so slow. I was $1000 over until today. I had to pull in all my savings to make it to today. Phew.

I haven't yet had to pay any interest on this card (17%) but this was close.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I do this, thankfully I get enough not to have to worry.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, money suffers from "me avoidance."
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not anymore. But I do suffer from mail avoidance.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money avoidance sounds like a PC term for unemployment
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I went through this shortly after graduating college. My finances were in such terrible shape, between credit card debt, student loans, and the s***** job I was working, that I just didn't want to think about it.

Luckily, I got over it, and I now do a much better job of setting up budgets and thinking ahead about my finances. Of course, getting a better paying job helped tremendously.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
complaining about not getting paid enough is not the fault of the employer, it's your fault for accepting that is what your labor is worth. want to be better paid, do something about it.  you are in charge of your life, not your employer.

as for saving, it's amazing what happens when you track all your spending and make a conscious decision to save money.  using cash for minor purchases also slows down your spending... but once you break a 20, it evaporates.

also, stop using credit cards if you can't pay them off at the end of each month unless you need to replace a large ticket item or fix your car.
 
thornhill
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Recent data reports show nearly half of American consumers went into debt while shopping this season, and spent close to a thousand dollars on average on themselves and their loved ones.

So spending $1k enough was enough to put half of Americans into debt? Yikes.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yup.  It's only caused problems once or twice.  And sometimes if you don't have much money, you just make  a mistake.
I"m not stressed about it.  I hardly think about money at all, unless I can't buy food or something.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Money avoidance sounds like a PC term for unemployment


dealing with revolving debt is easiest if you ignore it, so i've heard *cough cough*
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

So spending $1k was enough to put half of Americans into debt? Yikes.


define "debt" - a credit card is a debt.  spending money you don't have is pretty stupid if it's to give presents to other people.  this idea that Christmas is about shopping for a gift is a problem.  it's about giving a gift, from the heart.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Merltech: I always love it when finance experts say take any extra money and invest it, etc. How about they pay people a decent wage and universal health care so we can actually have money to invest.


You don't get rich by giving other people money, duh.

=Smidge=
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Identify and interrogate your habit loops

I'm currently interrogating a bowl of fruit loops, so I'm getting a kick.....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nowhere on that list do I see "Build a Guillotine" or "Eat the rich".
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: I went through this shortly after graduating college. My finances were in such terrible shape, between credit card debt, student loans, and the s***** job I was working, that I just didn't want to think about it.

Luckily, I got over it, and I now do a much better job of setting up budgets and thinking ahead about my finances. Of course, getting a better paying job helped tremendously.


Man - I remember selling my music CDs for petty cash back in the 90s when I was out of work for a couple months.

Poverty is such a slippery slope. Once I got net positive at the end of the month it was just such a relief.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I empathize.  The erstwhile Mrs. Moriarty and her lifestyle had that effect on me for more years than I care to recount.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Money avoidance sounds like a PC term for unemployment


This guy thinks working is what gets you money.
Hilarious.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: complaining about not getting paid enough is not the fault of the employer, it's your fault for accepting that is what your labor is worth. want to be better paid, do something about it.  you are in charge of your life, not your employer.

as for saving, it's amazing what happens when you track all your spending and make a conscious decision to save money.  using cash for minor purchases also slows down your spending... but once you break a 20, it evaporates.

also, stop using credit cards if you can't pay them off at the end of each month unless you need to replace a large ticket item or fix your car.


Keeping track of you spending can be pretty eye opening. It'll help you make better decisions, like drinking the fancy stuff less often or improvising leftovers before they go bad and get tossed.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: moothemagiccow: Money avoidance sounds like a PC term for unemployment

This guy thinks working is what gets you money.
Hilarious.


Shaving my butt on instagram is technically work now
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My wife has severe anxiety around money. Her mom was a serious penny-pincher, "extreme couponing" and all that stuff. Makes it super difficult to have financial conversations - whether to pay off X or tinker with my 401k contributions, transfer money to account Y kinds of things.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theteacher: I was so afraid this last week to look at the credit card balance. Early January is the only time of year where I avoid it. I paid the mortgage as soon as it came to my door since mail delivery is so slow. I was $1000 over until today. I had to pull in all my savings to make it to today. Phew.

I haven't yet had to pay any interest on this card (17%) but this was close.


username checks out.

/works at school district
//myself and Mrs Pnd grew up poor
///still poor
 
DerAppie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asciibaron: complaining about not getting paid enough is not the fault of the employer, it's your fault for accepting that is what your labor is worth. want to be better paid, do something about it.  you are in charge of your life, not your employer.


Yes, I'll just stay unemployed until I find someone willing to pay me enough.

Eating and paying rent are overvalued anyway.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

Recent data reports show nearly half of American consumers went into debt while shopping this season, and spent close to a thousand dollars on average on themselves and their loved ones.

So spending $1k enough was enough to put half of Americans into debt? Yikes.


Jesus. I'm taxed to death, own two mobile homes and manage better than that with crap wages. WTF is wrong with people.

Then I look out the window at the motorsports extravaganza of my neighbors in their falling apart home and find the answer.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's definitely purposeful avoidance, as in a stressful reaction to bills piling up and not enough money to pay them. But there's just plain old avoidance, and I can see that being a problem for anyone, regardless of whether they're on the financial edge or not.

I don't have any tendencies toward financial avoidance - I pay my bills as I get them, and being squared away on the balance sheet generates a reward reaction in my brain. It was like that when I was paycheck-to-paycheck, and it's still like that now that I have a bit more of a margin for error. But man, do I procrastinate on some stupid shiat and let it hang over my head for weeks. Stuff that would be solved with a two minute phone call and zero effort on my part takes a month - "oh, i need to call that lady.  But it's almost noon, maybe after lunch.  Now it's the end of the day, maybe tomorrow.  Eh, it's the day before christmas eve, they're probably trying to have a low-key day." While I don't do it with money in particular, I can totally relate with the overall issue.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I did this back in the days of spending too much on credit cards and getting deep in dept.

Now I am debt free and I use my credit card only for emergencies and 2 recurring quarterly expenses, and I pay it off each month. Rarely does it go above $500. I also have a HELOC that has been at $0 for almost a year. I will be buying a new car this year and financing about half of it so there will be that . . .

Living within my income has reduced my stress tremendously.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Once I got net positive at the end of the month it was just such a relief.


it really is a great relief when the stress of money is eased.  i'm glad you were able to get to there.

i went into debt and let my ex keep the house to keep my kids from living in some shiat hole apartment. i struggled for a few years to get ahead of my expenses and actually save money.  deferred car maintenance is always a terrible idea, the problems only get more expensive.  it took another solid year of careful spending to build up enough to cover 3 months of expenses if i lost my job.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How to not worry about money:

- Stop spending thousands of dollars on Christmas when you clearly don't have that kind of cash
- Pay bills FIRST.
- If something you want is on sale, PAY YOUR BILLS FIRST!
- If you get a tax refund, PAY YOUR BILLS FIRST!!!
- If you own a car, keep it properly maintained
- You do NOT need a new smartphone every 2 years
- You do NOT need a brand new car every 5 years
- You do NOT need new outfits every week
- You do NOT need the latest and greatest big screen TV every year
- You do NOT need to be eating out every other day
- You do NOT need all those streaming services (seriously, that crap is more expensive than Cable TV nowadays)

I know it's not a popular thing to say, but these methods are proven to work for reducing debt and allow you to build up a savings account.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Are you broke? Then just deposit more money and everything will be fine."
/rulleh?
//I started my company with a tiny loan - only $4.5mil
 
QFarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to avoid money.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly at this point my wife and I worry about losing everything because of our government/country collapsing.
We've both worked non-stop since we were 16-17, we try to be smart with money, live within our means and pay off debt to save on interest. It pisses me off that all I see down the road is more bullshiat and I worry about how it may affect everything we've worked so hard for.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: How to not worry about money:

- Stop spending thousands of dollars on Christmas when you clearly don't have that kind of cash
- Pay bills FIRST.
- If something you want is on sale, PAY YOUR BILLS FIRST!
- If you get a tax refund, PAY YOUR BILLS FIRST!!!
- If you own a car, keep it properly maintained
- You do NOT need a new smartphone every 2 years
- You do NOT need a brand new car every 5 years
- You do NOT need new outfits every week
- You do NOT need the latest and greatest big screen TV every year
- You do NOT need to be eating out every other day
- You do NOT need all those streaming services (seriously, that crap is more expensive than Cable TV nowadays)

I know it's not a popular thing to say, but these methods are proven to work for reducing debt and allow you to build up a savings account.


My new smart phone from December 2020 is just an extra $5 on each monthly bill until it gets paid off next year.  Phones aren't thousands of dollars anymore, you old fart.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DerAppie: I'll just stay unemployed until I find someone willing to pay me enough.


because that is what i said *rolls eyes*

i get it, i was unemployed for 6 months with a new born.  i cleaned screens and folded shirts at a screen print shop so we could keep him in daycare at $800 a month (2001). i found a second part time gig at the mall selling hot tubs at Christmas. i finally found something full time with benefits but i was grateful i found the temp gigs.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asciibaron: DerAppie: I'll just stay unemployed until I find someone willing to pay me enough.

because that is what i said *rolls eyes*

i get it, i was unemployed for 6 months with a new born.  i cleaned screens and folded shirts at a screen print shop so we could keep him in daycare at $800 a month (2001). i found a second part time gig at the mall selling hot tubs at Christmas. i finally found something full time with benefits but i was grateful i found the temp gigs.


But you said complaining about having a job that doesn't pay enough is your own fault. And you just admitted to having two of them at the same time?

You're sending mixed messages here.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:

My new smart phone from December 2020 is just an extra $5 on each monthly bill until it gets paid off next year.  Phones aren't thousands of dollars anymore, you old fart.


the least expensive iPhone is $400.  the most expensive is $1000.

that cost is rolled into your monthly service fee and what did you spend to get the first phone when you opened the account?  did you trade in your old phone?  the phones cost money for them and you.  they are getting that money from you somehow.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mill my own wheat to make hardtack, and I use my own plasma to power my big screen plasma television. Even Dave Ramsey told me to pump the breaks, but when I'm 90 I'm going to be sh*tting money.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

asciibaron: NM Volunteer:

My new smart phone from December 2020 is just an extra $5 on each monthly bill until it gets paid off next year.  Phones aren't thousands of dollars anymore, you old fart.


the least expensive iPhone is $400.  the most expensive is $1000.

that cost is rolled into your monthly service fee and what did you spend to get the first phone when you opened the account?  did you trade in your old phone?  the phones cost money for them and you.  they are getting that money from you somehow.


My new Android was $170 down and however many months for the rest, I can't remember the exact number.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DerAppie: asciibaron: DerAppie: I'll just stay unemployed until I find someone willing to pay me enough.

because that is what i said *rolls eyes*

i get it, i was unemployed for 6 months with a new born.  i cleaned screens and folded shirts at a screen print shop so we could keep him in daycare at $800 a month (2001). i found a second part time gig at the mall selling hot tubs at Christmas. i finally found something full time with benefits but i was grateful i found the temp gigs.

But you said complaining about having a job that doesn't pay enough is your own fault. And you just admitted to having two of them at the same time?

You're sending mixed messages here.


did i complain about my jobs and that i wasn't make enough?  i stepped up and did the needful for my family.  it's called being responsible and making choices for a better future.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Loreweaver: How to not worry about money:

- Stop spending thousands of dollars on Christmas when you clearly don't have that kind of cash
- Pay bills FIRST.
- If something you want is on sale, PAY YOUR BILLS FIRST!
- If you get a tax refund, PAY YOUR BILLS FIRST!!!
- If you own a car, keep it properly maintained
- You do NOT need a new smartphone every 2 years
- You do NOT need a brand new car every 5 years
- You do NOT need new outfits every week
- You do NOT need the latest and greatest big screen TV every year
- You do NOT need to be eating out every other day
- You do NOT need all those streaming services (seriously, that crap is more expensive than Cable TV nowadays)

I know it's not a popular thing to say, but these methods are proven to work for reducing debt and allow you to build up a savings account.

My new smart phone from December 2020 is just an extra $5 on each monthly bill until it gets paid off next year.  Phones aren't thousands of dollars anymore, you old fart.


And if you keep it longer than 2 years you can pocket the 5 dollars every month.

"But it is only 60 dollars a year, that won't help anyway" I hear you reply. It isn't about the 60 dollars, it is about the mind set. If you do this with 5 monthly payments, you're already up to 300 dollars. That is a replacement electronic if the old one breaks down, rather than having to go into debt.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:

My new Android was $170 down and however many months for the rest, I can't remember the exact number.

this is exactly how people lose track of their spending.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: NM Volunteer:

My new Android was $170 down and however many months for the rest, I can't remember the exact number.

this is exactly how people lose track of their spending.


I've got a lot of numbers I have to memorize for work and at home.  If it's written down on my monthly bill that I see every month and store away in the filing cabinet in my bedroom, that's good enough for me.  Makes room for numbers I need to memorize for work every day.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: exqqqme: Once I got net positive at the end of the month it was just such a relief.

it really is a great relief when the stress of money is eased.  i'm glad you were able to get to there.

i went into debt and let my ex keep the house to keep my kids from living in some shiat hole apartment. i struggled for a few years to get ahead of my expenses and actually save money.  deferred car maintenance is always a terrible idea, the problems only get more expensive.  it took another solid year of careful spending to build up enough to cover 3 months of expenses if i lost my job.


That reminds me when I worked two jobs. I was temping during the day and waited tables at night. I didn't have time to do anything but work/eat/sleep. Built up a nice little bankroll pretty quick since I didn't have time to actually spend any of my money.

I'm really tempted to look for a 2nd wfh gig on top of what I'm doing now. That's happened a lot since the beginning of the pandemic and I've heard of some of project managers are pulling in up to x2 their usual salaries.

But I'm a lazy old man and it would mean I would have less time for posting on Fark.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Decades ago, I spent a few years like that.  It was not fun.  (I got better.)

I got hit with a perfect storm - had a devastating break up with a girl I was having a relationship with, then immediately got laid off after 11-1/2 years on the job, several months out of work, then had to move from PA to VA when I got a new job.

No friends nearby, no social life, emotionally damaged, crippling debt, so I retreated inside my head things started spiraling out of control.  Fortunately for me, I pulled out before I augured in.

But it's still an effort for me to open physical mail.
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: asciibaron: NM Volunteer:

My new Android was $170 down and however many months for the rest, I can't remember the exact number.

this is exactly how people lose track of their spending.

I've got a lot of numbers I have to memorize for work and at home.  If it's written down on my monthly bill that I see every month and store away in the filing cabinet in my bedroom, that's good enough for me.  Makes room for numbers I need to memorize for work every day.


i was just using this as an example, not pointing the finger at you per se.  i would be crippled if i lost my spreadsheet where i track all my finances.
 
