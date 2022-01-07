 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 42 Birmingham)   "It's really sad that someone would use Jesus's name in vain, Christ's name in vain, and wish death on somebody. It was just a fancy way, a nice way of saying 'I'm going to pray that you die tonight.'"   (cbs42.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 9:13 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Arya Stark did it better.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have a funny feeling that everyone involved in this story is an asshole.

But, really, what's the harm in praying for someone to die? I mean, the prayer itself isn't a magic spell. It doesn't cause the death. The prayer is received by God, or whatever answering service he uses, and it ends up on his desk or the desk of whatever subordinate he's appointed to that region to service incoming prayers during those hours. The contents of the prayer then have to go through whatever standardized approval processes exist before any action is taken. So if you pray for someone to die, and they die, that means that God (or his properly designated authority) wanted that person to die as well. Or, at the very least, wanted to approve the request. So it's a direct action of God, not the person praying. I don't see why that's a problem.
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"If wishes were horses, I'd be eating wish meat every night."
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So... if someone said that to a believer, and the believer took it seriously and acted in self defense, would there be enough popcorn for all the schadenfreude?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Religious stupidity on full display.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you should die before you wake, I pray the Lord your soul to take.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bless your heart.
 
synithium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This just in....
Wishes are multicast prayers.

More economical really.  Hit all the prayer grantors with one easy push notification.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ahh yes... Retail. So much better if the customers would all just die.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tantum religio potuit suadere malorum.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh no, somebody had a bad experience dealing with another person. Quick, tell us what we, the internet-reading masses, can do to resolve this never-before-heard-of situation.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This sounds like someone who never read Psalms. At least the caller didn't ask God to kill his whole family.

"Appoint someone evil to oppose my enemy;
 let an accuser stand at his right hand.
When he is tried, let him be found guilty,
 and may his prayers condemn him.
May his days be few;
 may another take his place of leadership.
May his children be fatherless
 and his wife a widow.
May his children be wandering beggars;
 may they be driven from their ruined homes.
May a creditor seize all he has;
 may strangers plunder the fruits of his labor.
May no one extend kindness to him
 or take pity on his fatherless children.
May his descendants be cut off,
 their names blotted out from the next generation." - Psalm 109:6-13
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it really taking Jesus' name in vain if you are wishing for a smiting? As in "Jesus Christ I want this biatch dead". No, I don't think so, although I am not a bible scholar in any way, shape or form.
 
realmolo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Firehouse Subs are *terrible*. Like, disgusting.

We had one open up in my area a few years ago. So I tried it. It was gross, and I actually threw it away. About a year later, I figured I'd give it another shot. Maybe it was just a fluke. Nope, that one was gross, too.

Seriously. Who eats that crap?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have a friend that works at a pizzeria and the snow was so bad last night that they couldn't do deliveries. There were many complaints and one death threat. People farking suck
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

realmolo: Firehouse Subs are *terrible*. Like, disgusting.

We had one open up in my area a few years ago. So I tried it. It was gross, and I actually threw it away. About a year later, I figured I'd give it another shot. Maybe it was just a fluke. Nope, that one was gross, too.

Seriously. Who eats that crap?


Must be your location

I've eaten them around here in FL and while there are better sandwich shops by far, firehouse isn't too bad. Definitely a step up over Subway
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If prayer works, then God is your biatch.
If prayer doesn't work, why pray?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The death curse is what makes their subs so tasty. Subway's 'wish-you-well-come-back-again soon' tuna is just bland compared to Firehouse's 'die in your sleep' cold cuts.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Definitely a step up over Subway


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The assjerks are just following the leadership they look up to, especially when they're invoking God. Well known evangelical TV preacher pray for the death of people so this must be acceptable.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I pray all my enemies find forgiveness and go to Heaven
And that they leave for Heaven tonight.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: pastramithemosterotic: Definitely a step up over Subway

[Fark user image 850x606]


Now there's a death threat.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know where I wanna eat, right in the middle of the biggest infectious surge of a pandemic? A sandwich shop in Cousinfarkistan where none of the hillbillies making my food are wearing masks. Because I'm a farking imbecile and my name's probably something stupid as fark like Cinnamon.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.