(NPR)   One of the main reasons that it's so difficult to make an accurate weather forecast? People are too stupid to understand them   (npr.org) divider line
    Weather, Extreme weather, Rain, Climate change, Meteorology, Climate  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:Whether it's in a city or even in the Midwest for the tornadoes, we have to look at where people are living. The buildings that they live in, whether they meet the standards or not in "Tornado Alley." Maybe every facility needs a storm shelter, for example, that will be strong enough to withstand 190-200 mph winds. That's an infrastructure issue.

When you realize that the State of Oklahoma does not require public schools for children to be built with tornado sheltering, and the vast majority are not, then you understand the general public really does not care about infrastructure that isn't just subsidizing businesses.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's math. Probabilities are math. People don't get probabilities, partly because they don't get math.

The larger problem is people want everything in black and white, good and evil, night and day, us vs. them. Football games must end up 100-0 or your team was slacking. Any policy discussion is dismissed as wonky because no one wants to hear about nuance. An election win means a mandate for your side, fraud if it's their side.

I've learned about weather as a pilot. You use it everyday as one of your tools. And the FAA makes you learn about it extensively and you have to prove it to them on written exams. It's hard because it's science and it's nuanced and it doesn't give you black and white answers. People don't have that kind of patience these days.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: The larger problem is people want everything in black and white, good and evil, night and day, us vs. them. Football games must end up 100-0 or your team was slacking. Any policy discussion is dismissed as wonky because no one wants to hear about nuance. An election win means a mandate for your side, fraud if it's their side.


Sport Team Politics meets the weather channel?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Weather is hard...

My Second Fark Account
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: The larger problem is people want everything in black and white, good and evil, night and day, us vs. them.


Big religion influence here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You never know where the Jewish Space Laser is going to fire.  Messes up the system.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pfft, trump has shown all you need to do is have a Sharpie to make a weather prediction.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
George Carlin:  Can you explain the difference between a Canadian Low and a Mexican High?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is your brain on isobars.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If 3% of people can't understand your communications, maybe it's them.

If 30% of people can't understand your communications, maybe it's you.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blatz514: Weather is hard...

Looks like a sunny day in Norway... Singapore.... somewhere
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.​u​k/news/greater-manchester-news/cool-ca​sh-card-confusion-1009701
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Actually this was a pretty cool article, more interesting than submitter and i thought at first. The big takeaway is the final paragraph:

"So, it's a really complicated problem. It's social science. It's human factors. Physical scientists usually aren't trained in that right. So we're engaging with the social science experts now in ways that we haven't done before, and we probably should have."

Basically: improving the usability of weather.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember once, in high school we had a rep from the NY Times come into the classroom to teach us how to read and fold, the NY times. (yes there's a very certain way to fold it, helps if you're on a train, commuting)

One student raised her hand...

"Sir, is it true newspapers are written at a 5th grade reading level? If so, why is that?

"Well, most newspapers are written on a 5th grade level, Except the NY Times. I guess you never tried doing the NY Times crosswords..."
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People are stupid, film at 11. And now over to Chuck with your sportsball headlines
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to learn meteorology. Not be a weather person on TV, (I've a face for radio) anyway, I would love a job where I get paid to be wrong.

Must be nice.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA

Even now,people don't really understand what forecasts are telling them. A 20% chance of rain, for example, is often seen as a low probability event when it actually means 20% of a city's area will see rain.

I'm not a young man, and I'm at least a somewhat well-read man. This is the first time I've ever read or heard this in my entire life.

If only weather forecasters had some medium at their disposal via which they could communicate information to mass audiences...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That can be said about any number of subject, Subby!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blatz514: Weather is hard...

And so am I
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: People are stupid, film at 11. And now over to Chuck with your sportsball headlines


Chuck: Thanks Ghost. There was a game last night, one team won, the other team lost. Now back to Joanne with the weather.

Joanne: It's gonna rain. Back to you Ghost.
 
debug
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Even now, people don't really understand what forecasts are telling them. A 20% chance of rain, for example, is often seen as a low probability event when it actually means 20% of a city's area will see rain

Yes, it means that there is a 100% chance that 20% of the forecast area will see rain.  It's amazing how many people don't understand this.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure, it's us. It can't possibly be the dipshiats on TV desperate for ratings that scream "12 inches of snow expected - tune in for updates". School lets out early, roads are salted, grocery stores are emptied...and we get 1 inch of snow at midnight. That's St Louis weather. They are wrong 90% of the time. But, more importantly they sold airtime and got 159k clicks on their website.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hershy799
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The parallels between communicating the difficult science behind weather forecasting and communicating the difficult science behind a new contagious harmful virus are quite strong.

And TFG managed to politicize both.

/Meteorologist
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blatz514: Weather is hard...

I gave mine a different name, but you do you.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.​u​k/news/greater-manchester-news/cool-ca​sh-card-confusion-1009701


To be fair,  If your stupid enough to buy them then you've already failed.

It doesn't help that weather news says blizzard when all you see is light sleet or shouts storm force 10 every time there's a stiff breeze.
I live in Wales where we often get different weather on each side of the house, the only forecast I trust is what I can see.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: I

t's math. Probabilities are math. People don't get probabilities, partly because they don't get math.

Most mathematicians will insist that it isn't math, it's statistics.  Bit of a nerdwar there.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: I've always wanted to learn meteorology. Not be a weather person on TV, (I've a face for radio) anyway, I would love a job where I get paid to be wrong.

Must be nice.


I took some geography courses as my required electives during undergrad.  One of them was 'environmental geography', which the teacher joked in the first class was the most useful of all classes as it let you talk about the weather.

But realistically, when someone asks you 'how about that weather?' and you discuss the wet adiabatic lapse rate vs dry, their eyes just roll back in their head.

/so still really useful when you're an introvert and want people to go away
 
hershy799
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: I've always wanted to learn meteorology. Not be a weather person on TV, (I've a face for radio) anyway, I would love a job where I get paid to be wrong.

Must be nice.


I hope you like math. The math will also show you why you can't perfectly forecast the weather, yet still do better than flipping a coin.
 
12349876
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: If 3% of people can't understand your communications, maybe it's them.

If 30% of people can't understand your communications, maybe it's you.


I wouldn't expect the 30% of Trumpers to understand anything.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Most people are not meteorologists. If you want them to understand a forecast, give them a clear explanation.


/Learned at a young age just what the percent of rain actually meant.
//From a local network meteorologist that did a segment explaining how they made forecasts, and what the numbers actually meant.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blatz514: Weather is hard...


steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oneiros: so still really useful when you're an introvert and want people to go away


Crowded House - Weather With You
Youtube ag8XcMG1EX4
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Getting the public to understand weather is just as important as the science.

litespeed74
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I were a weatherman, I'd want to be one in Phoenix. I mean, how f'n hard can it be to forecast 115 degree weather?
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

debug: Even now, people don't really understand what forecasts are telling them. A 20% chance of rain, for example, is often seen as a low probability event when it actually means 20% of a city's area will see rain

Yes, it means that there is a 100% chance that 20% of the forecast area will see rain.  It's amazing how many people don't understand this.


I was in my mid 20s before I finally realized that I had been mixing up which was worse, a 'tornado watch' or a 'tornado warning'

So then I had to remember to flip them, and that worked for a decade or so.

Now I don't remember which way I thought they were, so I can't do that, and have to go look them up.  But I can do that on my phone, which wasn't possible when I was in my 20s

/I think 'watch' is 'we see it right now'
//not 'we're watching to see if it happens'
///still not sure on 'mostly sunny' vs 'partly cloudy'
 
