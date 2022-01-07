 Skip to content
(Slate)   In the hopes that it might offer their children extra protection against COVID, some moms are deciding to nurse their children much, much later than they normally would. Now if you'll excuse subby, he's supposed to meet his mom for breakfast in a bit   (slate.com) divider line
21
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bitty!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's planning, at this point, to keep feeding until around the time he turns 2 in June 2022,

At which point her nipples will fall off and the child will have grown to the size of a large seal.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since my friends twins that are breast fed by double vax and boosted mom have covid right now, I think the antibodies in the breast milk thing may no be so true. At least not with the omicrons.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image image 360x270]
Bitty!


My work is done here.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's going to be a little late, Subby.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When the child can pick out which tit they want, they are probably old enough for you to stop breastfeeding.

I mean, keep at it if you really want, but yeah, it's kinda weird to breastfeed a 4 or 5 year old.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: She's planning, at this point, to keep feeding until around the time he turns 2 in June 2022,

At which point her nipples will fall off and the child will have grown to the size of a large seal.


So what?
The mammary glands would have done what they were intended to do - feed/nurture young - yeah?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

question_dj: Since my friends twins that are breast fed by double vax and boosted mom have covid right now, I think the antibodies in the breast milk thing may no be so true. At least not with the omicrons.


Well now I know whose babies ruined the spider-man movie for me
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would have thought 'pandemic induced financial insecurity+rising cost of baby formula' would have been more of a factor but hey, you have a baby who can't be vaccinated so I can understand the reasoning.

I mean, it doesn't seem like anyone is completely banking on it and it isn't harmful to the child.
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meat0918: When the child can pick out which tit they want, they are probably old enough for you to stop breastfeeding.

I mean, keep at it if you really want, but yeah, it's kinda weird to breastfeed a 4 or 5 year old.


I knew a woman who had a four or five year old in just that situation. It was very odd to hear him ask her for milk.
 
37dragonfly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The attitudes about breastfeeding in the US are not shared throughout the world.

"WHO and UNICEF recommend: early initiation of breastfeeding within 1 hour of birth; exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life; and. introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at 6 months together with continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond.Jun 9, 2021"
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

watchersonthewall.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meat0918: When the child can pick out which tit they want, they are probably old enough for you to stop breastfeeding.

I mean, keep at it if you really want, but yeah, it's kinda weird to breastfeed a 4 or 5 year old.


Someone told me a story of seeing a child in the park ask his mom "Can I get a drink?" and uh, she opened her shirt and gave him one.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

37dragonfly: The attitudes about breastfeeding in the US are not shared throughout the world.


"WHO and UNICEF recommend: early initiation of breastfeeding within 1 hour of birth; exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life; and. introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at 6 months together with continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond.Jun 9, 2021"

We have a obsession on what women should or should not do with their breasts here in the US.

As well as their reproduction decisions.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: 37dragonfly: The attitudes about breastfeeding in the US are not shared throughout the world.

"WHO and UNICEF recommend: early initiation of breastfeeding within 1 hour of birth; exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life; and. introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at 6 months together with continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond.Jun 9, 2021"

We have a obsession on what women should or should not do with their breasts here in the US.

As well as their reproduction decisions.


It's all about power.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, a family member breastfed long enough for the child to be able to decide if she wanted "moo-milk" or "mommy-milk". I felt pretty "eww" about a 3.5-4 yo asking for a teat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
(Scene:  Mansion sitting room with a six or seven year old TFG and his mother.  She has just finished breast feeding TFG and has returned to eating live bugs (daintily/pinkie extended))

TFG:  Mother, can we get a minority wet nurse for yours truly?
Mary: "Darling, Why ever would you suggest such a thing?"
TFG:  I would just like to have chocolate milk for a change, mummy.

/self imposed time out for TFG in a non-TFG thread
//worth it
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The immunity payload of breast milk ends after 3-6 months. After that it is just good nutrition. Breastfeed as long as you want. It is healthy, natural, and encourages bonding. The parent in the article isn't really adding more protection, but she is doing no harm and she is clearly benefiting from the effort.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And it allows the moms to share their brunch mimosas.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mehhhhhh: Yeah, a family member breastfed long enough for the child to be able to decide if she wanted "moo-milk" or "mommy-milk". I felt pretty "eww" about a 3.5-4 yo asking for a teat.


My 2-yo can do that.  He doesn't get breast fed, he gets it in a sippy cup, but he knows the difference and has preferences depending on time of day.

He asks for milk during the day (cow milk), and asks for mommy milk at night/before bed.

We decided to keep feeding him breast milk partially for the antibody benefit, and just because we have plenty of it.  Anecdotally, he hasn't been sick/sniffly as much since we put him back on breast milk after about a 6 month pause.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
