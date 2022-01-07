 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Couple commits suicide days apart. Grandmother: "It's like a real life Romeo and Juliet"   (nypost.com) divider line
35
    More: Asinine, Family, Romeo and Juliet, Deputy Clayton Osteen, life days, Pain, St. Lucie County, Florida, Romeo Montague, shock of loss  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2022 at 8:50 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA
But was there a Rosalin(spelling?) involved? How about a Mercutio?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These violent delights have violent ends And in their triumph die, like fire and powder, Which, as they kiss, consume."

Assholes only created an orphan.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was the woman 14?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More like a real life dumb and dumber.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Other than the fact that there was some suicide, this is absolutely in no way like Romeo and Juliet, not even a little bit.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tragically, for reasons completely unknown and totally out of character, Clayton took his own life December 31st, 2021. Reeling from the shock of loss, Victoria took her own life two days later," it continues.

Hmmmm......
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
leaving their newborn an orphan...

Not cool.
 
Ostman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it a 3 day relationship that cost 5 people their lives?
Neat.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Tragically, for reasons completely unknown and totally out of character, Clayton took his own life December 31st, 2021."


Veteran suicides are not uncommon, and society tends to shame guys over their mental health. Wonder if the family just missed or ignored the warning signs.


PSA:
If you, or a veteran you know, are having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255, text 838255, or visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.n​et/get-help/chat to connect with a Veteran Crisis Line Responder.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: leaving their newborn an orphan...

Not cool.


It's probably for the best for the kid to not be raised by two cops.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"They are now together forever,"

Yeah, together in hell (according to the christian mythology).

On a serious note, this country needs better mental health services all around but for veterans in particular.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ChrisDe: leaving their newborn an orphan...

Not cool.

It's probably for the best for the kid to not be raised by two cops.


1 - (1 - 0.40)(1 - 0.40) = a 64 percent chance of that kid getting a heaping helping of domestic violence.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Juliet didn't wait a couple days.  Slacker
 
buntz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
houstondragon:

PSA:
If you, or a veteran you know, are having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255, text 838255, or visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.n​et/get-help/chat to connect with a Veteran Crisis Line Responder.

Text altered by me.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean, to be fair, most people who talk about "Romeo and Juliet" stories forget the suicide part, so Gramma has that goin' for her.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hopefully the babby will find a good home. Sad, but at least it won't have memory of the parents.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Okay, keep the suicides, but we're going to add a Prince, and maybe some sort of Fairy King. I'm gonna need a fat guy and some musicians, and somebody get me some mead and pickled herring.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I suspect that there is a LOT more to this story.  Cop A, the guy, kills himself.  That is so shocking and hard to deal with that cop B, the woman also kills herself.  I actually understand the second one.  But the first one... They make it sound like he was just sitting there watching the game and said, "I'm going to the kitchen.  While I'm there, I'm going to kill myself..."

Two people who were both military, both had careers, just started a family...  And the kill themselves?  That isn't just suspicious.  That's more like impossible.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ostman: Was it a 3 day relationship that cost 5 people their lives?
Neat.


Both were cops, so it's possible.

Still. Depression and PTSD are not good things. Maybe someday we'll take them seriously.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I suspect that there is a LOT more to this story.  Cop A, the guy, kills himself.  That is so shocking and hard to deal with that cop B, the woman also kills herself.  I actually understand the second one.  But the first one... They make it sound like he was just sitting there watching the game and said, "I'm going to the kitchen.  While I'm there, I'm going to kill myself..."

Two people who were both military, both had careers, just started a family...  And the kill themselves?  That isn't just suspicious.  That's more like impossible.


All of us have gotten up and promptly forgotten why we went to the kitchen.

Maybe it's the only thing that saved us.

/dun
//dun
///dun
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least she got the part where they die at the end.

Also, where is the zombie R+J sequel? It really needs to happen.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrparks: At least she got the part where they die at the end.

Also, where is the zombie R+J sequel? It really needs to happen.


No it doesn't.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
romeo slew tybalt.  romeo must not live
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was out of character for him to kill himself?  You don't say.

There's obviously a lot more to this.  Sad start for that kid. Imagine growing up thinking your parents would rather be dead than be with you.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrparks: At least she got the part where they die at the end.

Also, where is the zombie R+J sequel? It really needs to happen.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've come to the considered conclusion that R&J was intended as satire.
 
Esroc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I suspect that there is a LOT more to this story.  Cop A, the guy, kills himself.  That is so shocking and hard to deal with that cop B, the woman also kills herself.  I actually understand the second one.  But the first one... They make it sound like he was just sitting there watching the game and said, "I'm going to the kitchen.  While I'm there, I'm going to kill myself..."

Two people who were both military, both had careers, just started a family...  And the kill themselves?  That isn't just suspicious.  That's more like impossible.


I would wonder if they had already discussed a mutual suicide pact, he just worked up to it first which prompted her to follow. Makes the most sense to me.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DON'T. ROMANTICIZE. MENTAL. ILLNESS.

Jesus F'ing Christ.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: "They are now together forever,"

Yeah, together in hell (according to the christian mythology).

On a serious note, this country needs better mental health services all around but for veterans in particular.


Which Christian mythology?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My brain would be screwed up too if I was trained to believe that everyone in the public was trying to murder me, and my only friends were cops.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interestingly, TFA noted both of them had pulled Florida Man out of OD situations.

I do wonder if, besides their military experiences, there was something like a major legal issue that so far hasn't been made public?

/ Condolences to the family
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Hopefully the babby will find a good home. Sad, but at least it won't have memory of the parents.


Sorry kid, when you were an infant your parents decided they hated you so much they killed themselves. Totally your fault.

No chance that will mess a person up, none at all.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harlee: Tragically, for reasons completely unknown and totally out of character, Clayton took his own life December 31st, 2021. Reeling from the shock of loss, Victoria took her own life two days later," it continues.

Hmmmm......


Dire Straits - Romeo And Juliet
Youtube rC95MEenIxA

They seemed to be both dealing with a lot of drug-related cases.

Maybe they saw something they shouldn't have seen.

Or were into something corrupt.

Anyway here's some music ...
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: mrparks: At least she got the part where they die at the end.

Also, where is the zombie R+J sequel? It really needs to happen.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x327]


With a little

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.