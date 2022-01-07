 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Did that seem like a short flight to you?" "Yeah, we must have had a good tailwind"   (cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took the world's shortest flight. It was underwhelming.
Youtube dzYP01CPC6E
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they still managed to lose my luggage
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've taken that flight. They gave us certificates. We've also taken the ferry between the two islands, which is a 25 minute ride. We've also been to the Holm of Papa Westray, which is populated only by sheep and arctic terns, but it has nice archaeology on it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's barely enough time to start the in-flight movie.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What is the cost of a 1 minute flight?
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: That's barely enough time to start the in-flight movie.


If the in flight movie is from pornhub it's  plenty of time
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What is the cost of a 1 minute flight?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a real short flight between St Maarten and St Barths in the caribbean, however it is an exhausting 10 minute duration, and it ends with an incredibly short runway just over a hill that terminmates on a beach.  I do not recommend it, take the fast ferry instead.

St. Barts Airport Landings - Close Up and Scary!
Youtube 3FrYGqaW94o
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

12349876: ImpendingCynic: That's barely enough time to start the in-flight movie.

If the in flight movie is from pornhub it's  plenty of time


Ooh, a double feature!
 
ranchguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
shortest flight I have done is Fajardo to Culebra (37km). Exciting on the Culebra end.

/1993
 
desertgeek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dzYP01CP​C6E]


Thus proving that the media is just taking story ideas from YouTube, generally speaking
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The pilot, who is just inches away from his passengers, reaches up and flicks the metallic toggle switches that fire up his engines."

So the author knows that the switches were not actually metal, but made of a material that resembled metal? Whoa.

/Are we no longer editing our copy, people?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And I thought piloting from Ann Arbor to Willow Run was a short flight.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ted Stevens applied for a grant for that airline.

Yes, even though it's not in the U.S.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: I've taken that flight. They gave us certificates. We've also taken the ferry between the two islands, which is a 25 minute ride. We've also been to the Holm of Papa Westray, which is populated only by sheep and arctic terns, but it has nice archaeology on it.


That's pretty cool!
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1.7 miles.  53 seconds.  OK, I'm impressed.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: "The pilot, who is just inches away from his passengers, reaches up and flicks the metallic toggle switches that fire up his engines."

So the author knows that the switches were not actually metal, but made of a material that resembled metal? Whoa.

/Are we no longer editing our copy, people?


"It's just this little chromium switch here. Ah, you people are so superstitious..."
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: 1.7 miles.  53 seconds.  OK, I'm impressed.


2.2 miles a minute, so, 85 mph on a highway?
/if that's where you have to go, I'm sure that is great...
 
Tabletop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: There's a real short flight between St Maarten and St Barths in the caribbean, however it is an exhausting 10 minute duration, and it ends with an incredibly short runway just over a hill that terminmates on a beach.  I do not recommend it, take the fast ferry instead.

[YouTube video: St. Barts Airport Landings - Close Up and Scary!]


When I was young my parents took me on a Caribbean vacation where we did some island hopping in small planes. I remember one flight they weighed us all and then the lightest adult got to ride shotgun.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My dad used to get on the transfer flight that didn't officially sell tickets when they would transfer aircraft from OAK to SFO when he couldn't get a flight direct into SFO.

It's a really funny feeling having a 747 all to yourself for a total of a 3 minute flight.
 
