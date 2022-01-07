 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Not great: military conscription. Not bad: in beautiful Norway. Fark: when you're done with your required service, please hand in your dirty undies. We need them for the next guy   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good news, troops, we get to change out underwear for the first time in months.
Hansen you change with Larsen
Kristiansen you trade with Andersen...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By sheer coincidence, Norway is also ordering large numbers of vending machines from Japan.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eeeew
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is it 38 °F outside and she's wearing three layers of wool tights in the living room. (it's 72F inside) .

I'm assuming the Norge military wears sensible clothes, including long underwear with engineered thermal qualities.   There's no bad weather just bad clothing.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they re-enlist they get to keep it though, right? Unless they are a part of a commando unit I guess.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a rare case where you hope the seat is still warm.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the page program at 30 Rock!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to apply for the inspector's job.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thats why it the happiest country they wear each others panties.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instructions:

Yellow spot towards front
Brown spot towards rear
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kids on the street call it "briefing".
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: There's no bad weather just bad clothing.


Except when it's too hot. That's when bad weather results in naked ancient uncles and aunts. :(
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Share the underwear. One pair for every two infantry. If the guy next to you is shot, you take the underwear and keep going, soldier. Be quick about it though. Most people piss or shiat themselves as they die.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"So, what do you for a living?"

"Me? I own my own landscaping business. What about you?"

"I test skidmarks in underwear for Covid."

"Dammit, Im eating here! You don't have to be a dick about. And you asked first."  *storms out of Firehouse Subs*

/If it was my job I'd try to start these conversations all the time
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about the commando unit?

Old_Chief_Scott: If they re-enlist they get to keep it though, right? Unless they are a part of a commando unit I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dang, I read the article. I thought they were testing for fecal matter or something. I probably should have read it first.
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funny enough, when I was in the military in Oslo I bought my own underwear because the one given to me was the wrong size. Can't remember what I did with the unused ones, maybe polishing our boots.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thankfully the US Army issues brown underwear so you don't notice the old skids.
 
