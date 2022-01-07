 Skip to content
Another instance where young people are doing it wrong, they're switching to a non-alcoholic lifestyle in droves
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, but they smoke more weed than any generation before, so I'd say the kids are alright.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol is the only drug you have to justify not using.

Although we're getting pretty close with weed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
.au, it's not true.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Yea, but they smoke more weed than any generation before, so I'd say the kids are alright.


I've been leading the alcohol-free lifestyle for about 25 years but I smoke more weed than any three people should. I don't know. I think I'm ok. And Funyuns.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Yea, but they smoke more weed than any generation before, so I'd say the kids are alright.


All those office workers in the 1960s allergic to perfume and cologne, I'm starting to really understand how they feel.  It is a good thing the pandemic still encourages social distancing and people not gathering and going places, or I'd be a constant sinus infection from my weed allergy.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry, but I'm simply not funny or interesting if I don't have at least a 2-beer buzz. I'm certainly not handsome if *you* don't have a 4-beer buzz.
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Alcohol is the only drug you have to justify not using.


Although we're getting pretty close with weed.

I almost died from drinking alcohol. So now I only smoke weed, eat mushrooms, and do LSD. Although I'm getting so old it's getting hard to find decent drugs.

Alcohol is slow suicide.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When you grow up in a place with endemic drug use amongst the adults, you see examples every day of why you'd want no part of it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
More booze for me, then.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nirbo: .au, it's not true.


I lost interest in drinking around 2017
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With Tinder, you don't have to hang around the bar and go through the motions that lead to a one-night stand.  You can just invite someone over for Netflix and and then hit it.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, my son doesn't drink that much at all...but the Lettuce?  he is all about the Lettuce.

at one point when I called him out (He was 18 at the time), he said, "well now that you know...wanna get high?"
 
kindms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Its limiting and expensive to drink while out and I love beer

In the fact that if you are responsible you have to get a hotel room or have a designated driver or make arrangements for consuming alcohol

unless you live in a place you can walk everywhere of course.

but a pint is about 10$ they make it really expensive if you want to get lit
 
fallingcow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weed instead is a much healthier alternative but drinking NA beer defeats much of the benefit because you're still taking in diabetes-courting empty calories.

Something like fizzy mineral water, maybe with some citrus in it, is a much better way to go. Or tea provided it's not sweet tea. Or whatever, as long as you're not drinking lots of calories.

/ not young
// do still drink alcohol but have largely switched to weed, both because it's better at helping me sleep and because it's waaaaay healthier.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: With Tinder, you don't have to hang around the bar and go through the motions that lead to a one-night stand.  You can just invite someone over for Netflix and and then hit it.


This. No trying to get the magic circle of just enough alcohol to loosen your inhibitions but not enough to be obnoxious, or having to figure out whether your partner is drunker than they seem and that consent is invalid.
Also managing to stumble across someone in the bar at the same point as you, anyway alcohol made everything a goddamned mess.
It's better to just Netflix and chill.
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cartersdad: Yeah, my son doesn't drink that much at all...but the Lettuce?  he is all about the Lettuce.

at one point when I called him out (He was 18 at the time), he said, "well now that you know...wanna get high?"


well did you kickdown with carter or not ?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sandbar67: giantmeteor: Yea, but they smoke more weed than any generation before, so I'd say the kids are alright.

I've been leading the alcohol-free lifestyle for about 25 years but I smoke more weed than any three people should. I don't know. I think I'm ok. And Funyuns.


Same. Alcohol is really bad for you. I like the taste of beer occasionally, but never drank to get drunk, so it's easy to just not. Also most of the people who hang in bars are the worst sorts of folks.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Sorry, but I'm simply not funny or interesting if I don't have at least a 2-beer buzz. I'm certainly not handsome if *you* don't have a 4-beer buzz.


I've generally found most people that feel that way never stop after 2, and turn into obnoxious pricks @3.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My kids and their fiance's are (almost) 23, 21, 21, and 20. None of them drink. Most of their friends do not drink. At Thanksgiving, someone brought Prosecco to mix with sparkling juice. They each drank unspiked juice instead. The Prosecco bottle was mostly full at the end of the evening and went home with the buyer.

Unfortunately, the few friends they hang out with that do drink seem to be trying to make up for the lack of imbibing of their peers. They've had a friend whose judgment became so poor s/he lost his/her job. One friend went to the emergency room and was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning. When they were teens, another was ejected from a faith based youth group after multiple warnings because the kid was even drinking at worship and on faith retreats. The few in this early 20-something age range who drink don't drink socially so much as they try to kill themselves with alcohol.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Alcohol is the only drug you have to justify not using.

Although we're getting pretty close with weed.


Meh, at least I have a cop out with weed.  New job and it's the first place I worked for that explicitly called out random quarterly drug screens in the onboarding process.

At least I think it's the first place.

I forgot about the drug screening policy at the last few jobs.

I need to do drugs...

(Honestly, first longer term job I had out of college had an annual random drug screen.  Was there 6 years and my number never came up, so...)
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been a straightedge all my life. I've never been drunk, never high (except that one time in the dentist's office when the nitrous was set to "Hotel California").

I'll have a drink (one drink) on a rare occasion, but never enough to have any effect on me whatsoever.
 
synithium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alcoholism doesn't just run in my family, it's a full fledged family member we used to buy Christmas gifts for.

Couldn't get my family together without violent puking in the back yard because it sorta became the only thing we could bond over.  We really do mostly just loathe each other.

My siblings' adult children don't drink, but give em a few years and life will lose its glimmer and the bottle will still be there.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Yea, but they smoke vape more weed than any generation before, so I'd say the kids are alright.


FTFY
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Weed instead is a much healthier alternative but drinking NA beer defeats much of the benefit because you're still taking in diabetes-courting empty calories.

Something like fizzy mineral water, maybe with some citrus in it, is a much better way to go. Or tea provided it's not sweet tea. Or whatever, as long as you're not drinking lots of calories.

/ not young
// do still drink alcohol but have largely switched to weed, both because it's better at helping me sleep and because it's waaaaay healthier.


This.  Was surprised to learn how much sugar is in the NA beers.  Plus they just don't taste good, no matter how much I lie to myself.

I'm enjoying just seltzer and lime, with a longing glance at the unused tequila bottle.  I call it the Ranch Fraud-er.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllerJeez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good!
This is good news.
If less people drink then prices will fall in order to encourage new drinkers and that means that the old drinkers like me can afford more!

I kid you not - I drink like a fish.
How the hell I still have a liver and kidneys at 62 I will never know.

Your not missing much by not drinking kids.
Leave it to us oldie types .... you can even sneer at us if you like ;P
 
