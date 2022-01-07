 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Aussie man shocked to find carpet python on bathroom door. Since this is Australia, he was probably only shocked that it wasn't on the carpet   (9news.com.au) divider line
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Scary? It's only a carpet python. Just pick it up and put it outside
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut it the bathroom and taped the gap under the door shut hoping it'll leave out the window. Haven't checked if it did yet.

A year later: Rat and rabbit problem gone, but snake now claims ownership of bathroom via adverse possession, says "sssuck it warmblood."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Australians aren't so barbaric as to have carpet in their bathrooms.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks to be about 3 feet long.

Thank god it wasn't a Big-Ass Python.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a carpet Fortran.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Looks to be about 3 feet long.

Thank god it wasn't a Big-Ass Python.


Even moreso that it wasn't a big ass-python, NTTAWWT.
 
alicechaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wall-to-wall carpet python might be a bad thing
 
jonas opines
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guy probably has the chamber of secrets in his bathroom and doesn't even know it's there.  Try hissing at the faucet and see what happens.
 
