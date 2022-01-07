 Skip to content
(Axios)   Omicron is coming for all of us   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Immune system, big picture, physical climate risks, Prior coronavirus infections, Vaccination, Disease, Big ratings agencies, symptomatic Omicron reinfections  
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of CDC,

You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when people failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords.

Let us know if you need one.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronation, Starscream?

This is bad comedy.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size


I'm just so done with all of this fear porn. All so media personalities have something to talk about so that they can sell space to advertisers.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not gain of function.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are two brazillion variants.

https://www.axios.com/variants-tracke​r
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point im rooting for the virus.

Everybody that matters to me is vaccinated... and this isnt some sort of society where we all care for eachother, its america... so fark y'all.
 
Gyrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omicron from mice
Youtube aH1u1GIPU2A
Interestingly Omicron seems to have crossed back to humans from mice.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: [myconfinedspace.com image 775x850]

I'm just so done with all of this fear porn. All so media personalities have something to talk about so that they can sell space to advertisers.


Careful. If you aren't paralyzed with fear and hiding from the world, they'll call you a Trumper.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, mostly for the unvaxed. for the ones with any brainpower who have gotten their vaccinations... Omicron is what, about as dangerous as swimming pools? I'd love to see a comparison.

Now, the overwhelmed hospitals because of the stupid anti-vaxers, that's dangerous to all of us.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Dear Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of CDC,

You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when people failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords.

Let us know if you need one.


Sure.

"You should get vaccinated and wear a mask."
"Well I'm not going to do either one!"
"The virus is mutating and spreading."
"You failed! Big loser. Very sad."
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I stocked up on homeopathic ivermectin.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Dear Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of CDC,


You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when people failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords.

Let us know if you need one.

ok - PLEASE explain this train of thought - this blaming fallible humans (Fauci etc..) for not knowing everything there is no know about this NOVEL coronavirus and not being able to predict it's every move??
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like nomnomicron, amiright?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL just saw it says "Omicrom"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need an economy if everyone is dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if Covid-19 killed enough people to reverse climate change and actually became a hero?

What a twist!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I have it. Sore throat, headache. Fully vaxxed and got my booster 8 days ago. Had Delta back in late June, and that was much worse.

I'll be amazed if I can find a place to get tested though. This shiat is everywhere and testing places are booked solid for weeks.

Of course, I might just have a bad cold.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katie98_KT: Well, mostly for the unvaxed. for the ones with any brainpower who have gotten their vaccinations... Omicron is what, about as dangerous as swimming pools? I'd love to see a comparison.

Now, the overwhelmed hospitals because of the stupid anti-vaxers, that's dangerous to all of us.


My wife is vaccinated and boosted but immunocomprimised. We're having a really hard time figuring out what an appropriate risk tolerance is right now. I'd feel a lot better if the unvaxxed weren't clogging the hospitals and using up treatments.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, and understand. That terminator is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Listen, and understand. That terminator is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.


Wow. That's what the guy said in the movie. And it pertains to this topic for reasons.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm just so done with all of this fear porn.


I agree. That's why i stopped Fox News.

Nothing but "fear porn" on there.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Covid + (probably Omicron, running the numbers) but I'm triple vaxxed - so other than feeling a little under the weather I'm fine. The really annoying thing is, I got the Binax test the day before I became symptomatic because I was going to small get together. The Binax came back negative (I was asymptomatic) so I went to my party and started showing signs there. Come to find out that the Binax is only mildly useful - if that's the case, get rid of it.

The good thing though - all my friends at the get together were triple vaxxed and we spent a fair bit of it outside. So far they have all tested negative on PCR tests (3 out of the 6 of us - the rest are pending).

So go get your farking shot and booster.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  But I work from home, the kids are doing remote learning, and my wife is... well, ground zero for maskless anti-vaxxer morons who seem to ignore cognitive dissonance and come to her office for medical assistance.  Dunno, though, they're pretty good with physical barriers and not letting those people around them.

I'm just going to minimize my contact with the outside world until I can get my booster in a couple of weeks.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: What if Covid-19 killed enough people to reverse climate change and actually became a hero?

What a twist!


If you engineered a virus that killed all  the cattle, that just might do it. No more tasty cheeseburgers.

Then again, maybe people would switch over to goats.

MMMMmmmmmm    Goat Vindaloo.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of these posts made me double-check to make sure I wasn't reading Fox.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I think I have it. Sore throat, headache. Fully vaxxed and got my booster 8 days ago. Had Delta back in late June, and that was much worse.

I'll be amazed if I can find a place to get tested though. This shiat is everywhere and testing places are booked solid for weeks.

Of course, I might just have a bad cold.


4 in the family all vax and boosted.  3 of 4 sick right now for about a week after an Xmas exposure.  Between us we have 15 negative rapid tests including one each using the throat.  3 of 4 of us tested positive for covid.   Not to bad just basic runny nose and chills, person we got it from is in ICU.
problem is these at home tests suck, for some reason they think kids are safer in school than at home... I don't understand that since when we were remote my kids were alone in their rooms, somehow that's more exposure than a building with 700 people.
These at home tests were given out so if you feel sick you can test and return to school but they are so inaccurate it's going to end up increasing the spread
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: I'm Covid + (probably Omicron, running the numbers) but I'm triple vaxxed - so other than feeling a little under the weather I'm fine. The really annoying thing is, I got the Binax test the day before I became symptomatic because I was going to small get together. The Binax came back negative (I was asymptomatic) so I went to my party and started showing signs there. Come to find out that the Binax is only mildly useful - if that's the case, get rid of it.

The good thing though - all my friends at the get together were triple vaxxed and we spent a fair bit of it outside. So far they have all tested negative on PCR tests (3 out of the 6 of us - the rest are pending).

So go get your farking shot and booster.


Binaxes have been pretty negative for us, we switched to iHealth and are seeing our Omicrons come back there (workplace testing).

Also, swab your throat. Gag like a motherfarker but hitting them tonsils apparently boosts ability to detect.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as protection from prion and was like "Oh shiat!"
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's going to have to work real farking hard to catch my wife and I. Haven't gotten COVID yet, and don't plan on getting it any time soon - we're vaccinated and will probably live, but can't be sure we won't have long term health damage from it, so we're not taking it lightly.

Thank goodness both the wife and I are able to work from home, I feel for folks who can't. Get them N95's on, regular non-N95 masks aren't going to cut it any more.
 
KaiZas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
geekgirlauthority.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: Nadie_AZ: Dear Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of CDC,

You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when people failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords.

Let us know if you need one.

ok - PLEASE explain this train of thought - this blaming fallible humans (Fauci etc..) for not knowing everything there is no know about this NOVEL coronavirus and not being able to predict it's every move??


If those "fallible humans" know nothing about SARS-1 then they have absolutely no place setting policy for SARS-2 and should be ignored completely.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: Nadie_AZ: Dear Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of CDC,

You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when people failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords.

Let us know if you need one.

ok - PLEASE explain this train of thought - this blaming fallible humans (Fauci etc..) for not knowing everything there is no know about this NOVEL coronavirus and not being able to predict it's every move??


I don't think they're referring to making wrong predictions back when we didn't know as much about the virus as we do now.

I do think they're referring to changing the protocols for isolation and the like at the behest of Delta Airlines at the expense of public health...something that she literally admitted she did.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chewd: At this point im rooting for the virus.

Everybody that matters to me is vaccinated... and this isnt some sort of society where we all care for eachother, its america... so fark y'all.


Same.

I did btw. get Omicron, despite being in the hospital with Covid prior, and double vaxxed.

It was annoying, because I was double vaxxed it was annoying, only annoying.


I don't really wish death on people, but, uhm, those plaque spreaders, please let it be more than annoying, like, really live to tell that you regret your lies, and have all your food smell like poop as an eternal remeinder.
 
Alebak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got too many people out there who think you can ignore this after you get vaccinated and that once enough people die it'll go away.

You cant "steady as she goes" something that has an exponential growth rate, clogged hospitals will kill people  vaccinated or not.
 
Andric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I think I have it. Sore throat, headache. Fully vaxxed and got my booster 8 days ago. Had Delta back in late June, and that was much worse.

I'll be amazed if I can find a place to get tested though. This shiat is everywhere and testing places are booked solid for weeks.

Of course, I might just have a bad cold.


I'm on day 6. Never got worse than a bad cold for me, and symptoms are abating. Yay vax/boost!

I went to a no-appointment drive-thru testing facility on Monday, got my results on Tues....  do they have something like that in your area?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stibium: truthandjustice: Nadie_AZ: Dear Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of CDC,

You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when people failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords.

Let us know if you need one.

ok - PLEASE explain this train of thought - this blaming fallible humans (Fauci etc..) for not knowing everything there is no know about this NOVEL coronavirus and not being able to predict it's every move??

If those "fallible humans" know nothing about SARS-1 then they have absolutely no place setting policy for SARS-2 and should be ignored completely.


No one is perfect. But I will take their word over the word of some jackass on social media who pretends to beca COVID expert.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Got vaccinations, got covid, got booster, got covid...this tracks.

Not at all saying don't get vaccinations.  There's a reason I'm still here typing this out, ya know.

Just this disease isn't to be treated lightly.  GET VACCINATED so you can live to type your story, too.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [myconfinedspace.com image 775x850]

I'm just so done with all of this fear porn. All so media personalities have something to talk about so that they can sell space to advertisers.


How about just some plain ol' facts instead of "fear porn". Mostly as reported by NPR:

-Omicron is milder than Delta if you're vaccinated, barely so if you're not.
-Majority of people in the hospital are unvaccinated so the "milder" thing isn't going to help the hospital situation.
-At least in my state, number of infections is already about triple of what Delta had at its peak and the curve is still VERTICAL
-Even if you were half as likely to be hospitalized or deaded by Omicron, you're multiple times more likely to be infected, so it still poses a greater threat, certainly for those not vaccinated

While Omicron might make for an improvement down the road, there is plenty of cause for concern in the immediate moment. Don't be the one finding yourself drowning in your own fluids wishing you got the vaccine and wore a mask.

/ DNRTFA
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Dear Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of CDC,

You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when people failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords.

Let us know if you need one.


The average age of death is 79.  In older, more civilized cultures, people had the sense to die way before that.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Jack Sabbath: I think I have it. Sore throat, headache. Fully vaxxed and got my booster 8 days ago. Had Delta back in late June, and that was much worse.

I'll be amazed if I can find a place to get tested though. This shiat is everywhere and testing places are booked solid for weeks.

Of course, I might just have a bad cold.

4 in the family all vax and boosted.  3 of 4 sick right now for about a week after an Xmas exposure.  Between us we have 15 negative rapid tests including one each using the throat.  3 of 4 of us tested positive for covid.   Not to bad just basic runny nose and chills, person we got it from is in ICU.
problem is these at home tests suck, for some reason they think kids are safer in school than at home... I don't understand that since when we were remote my kids were alone in their rooms, somehow that's more exposure than a building with 700 people.
These at home tests were given out so if you feel sick you can test and return to school but they are so inaccurate it's going to end up increasing the spread


I'm having some symptoms but there are no rapid tests available. It would be nice to have 1 out of the 15 negative tests the 4 of you took.

I miss the days when y'all were just stockpiling toilet paper.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jack Sabbath:

I'll be amazed if I can find a place to get tested though. This shiat is everywhere and testing places are booked solid for weeks.


Good news! There's a million test kits lying in a Florida warehouse that DeSantis let expire.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: [Fark user image image 238x211]


Yeah, Biden shouldn't have been so naive and realized that some people would be too GD stubborn to get vaccinated.

That was the point you were trying to make right?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Thus, hence, ergo, f*ck off subby, and f*ck off to whatever modmin that greened this bullshiat.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"that has not been peer reviewed"

/that has not been peer reviewed
//that has not been beer reviewed
///I need my beer renewed
 
quiotu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: [Fark user image image 238x211]


Sadly he can't shut down stupidity, and that's what's letting the virus continue to propagate.
 
