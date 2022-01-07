 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Prince Andrew selling off assets as the Queen won't pay his legal fees   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...that he bought with money working his side hustle?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Time to strip him of his titles
 
Lifeless
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whatever became of that guy who sued his parents for evicting him? Randy Andy should meet up and take notes
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wish he'd sell off his ugly thick as a brick parasite daughters and tacky ex-wife, but who'd buy them?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aaaawww, his Royal Pedoness might wanna consider settling that shiat.
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why is there an expectation that she would?
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would prefer his ass being for sale once he gets to prison.

/yea I know it ain't PC anymore to talk about prison rape, but...maybe?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Wish he'd sell off his ugly thick as a brick parasite daughters and tacky ex-wife, but who'd buy them?


They can't possibl..

content.api.newsView Full Size


....well, that's unfortunate.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But Your Majesty, need we remind you that the girl in this case was 100% Caucasian, so surely...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Wish he'd sell off his ugly thick as a brick parasite daughters and tacky ex-wife, but who'd buy them?


I think Beatrice is kind of cute, actually.  I'd have a go, if you know what I mean.  Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, say no more!
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's not sweating it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah for the days when a prince could raise an army and march across the world, raping and pillaging.  That would seem the perfect answer for dear Prince Andrew "Tomorrow, we sack Paris!  Kill all the comfort women so my men will be extra horny on the morrow!  And I will give any man who brings me a twelve year old with her virtue intact a gold crown!"

/Paris Illinois
//Good luck finding any virtue there
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Only You Can See This: Wish he'd sell off his ugly thick as a brick parasite daughters and tacky ex-wife, but who'd buy them?

I think Beatrice is kind of cute, actually.  I'd have a go, if you know what I mean.  Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, say no more!


I think Sarah's fun, too.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wademh: Time to strip him of his titles


, then extradite him to the US.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The UK government supports the royals, right? Every time the Queen cuts off one of her progeny, seems like that cash flow should go back to the government.

/Glad I don't live in a country that maintains this ridiculous institution
//John Oliver has it right
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He can sell a castle?  Doesn't it belong to the people or something?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ah for the days when a prince could raise an army and march across the world, raping and pillaging.  That would seem the perfect answer for dear Prince Andrew "Tomorrow, we sack Paris!  Kill all the comfort women so my men will be extra horny on the morrow!  And I will give any man who brings me a twelve year old with her virtue intact a gold crown!"

/Paris Illinois
//Good luck finding any virtue there


I wonder how a warrior king such as Edward Longshanks would look upon these pathetic current asshats.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sources say he is worth $45M.  I honestly thought the son of the British monarchy would be worth much more than that.  Musician John McVie is worth more than that and I don't even know who the f$ck he is.

I was also surprised the Queen was only worth about $500M.  I thought the Royal Family was much richer than that.  I mean Kenye West is worth $1.8 Billion.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: Only You Can See This: Wish he'd sell off his ugly thick as a brick parasite daughters and tacky ex-wife, but who'd buy them?

They can't possibl..

[content.api.news image 850x478]

....well, that's unfortunate.


Sort of want.... Aww, fark it! I've bought worse in a drunken stupor on eBay.

dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How does a guy by a castle on a military pension? Honestly does anyone know where the money comes from?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Sources say he is worth $45M.  I honestly thought the son of the British monarchy would be worth much more than that.  Musician John McVie is worth more than that and I don't even know who the f$ck he is.

I was also surprised the Queen was only worth about $500M.  I thought the Royal Family was much richer than that.  I mean Kenye West is worth $1.8 Billion.


The royal family numbers aren't  really correct. They also own lots of land that they could sell and many many other things including jewelry and gold and crap like that. Suffice it to say that they are not hurting.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Musician John McVie is worth more than that and I don't even know who the f$ck he is.


He's the 'Mac' in Fleetwood Mac.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sources have revealed the Duke, who vehemently denies the claims, "wants to clear his name", but realises a civil trial could cause catastrophic reputational damage to the monarchy.

Ok, these two things don't match. Clearing his name should not result in reputational damage. Quite the opposite I would think.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I was also surprised the Queen was only worth about $500M.  I thought the Royal Family was much richer than that.  I mean Kenye West is worth $1.8 Billion.


Please stop giving Kenye ideas.
 
darkone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Andrew can sell his prince title maybe Harry can buy his royal appointments back.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Unsung_Hero: Only You Can See This: Wish he'd sell off his ugly thick as a brick parasite daughters and tacky ex-wife, but who'd buy them?

I think Beatrice is kind of cute, actually.  I'd have a go, if you know what I mean.  Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, say no more!

I think Sarah's fun, too.


leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm no fan of the Chinese Communists, but they had the right idea when they turned Piyu into a street sweeper. He later worked as a gardener, and said it made him much happier than being a royal ever did.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: mrshowrules: Musician John McVie is worth more than that and I don't even know who the f$ck he is.

He's the 'Mac' in Fleetwood Mac.


I should have known that.
 
perigee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Harry Freakstorm: Ah for the days when a prince could raise an army and march across the world, raping and pillaging.  That would seem the perfect answer for dear Prince Andrew "Tomorrow, we sack Paris!  Kill all the comfort women so my men will be extra horny on the morrow!  And I will give any man who brings me a twelve year old with her virtue intact a gold crown!"

/Paris Illinois
//Good luck finding any virtue there

I wonder how a warrior king such as Edward Longshanks would look upon these pathetic current asshats.


Braveheart - Guy thrown out of window.
Youtube 4S7QARslq74

The New Number 2...
 
ProcrastinationStation
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Sources have revealed the Duke, who vehemently denies the claims, "wants to clear his name", but realises a civil trial could cause catastrophic reputational damage to the monarchy.

Ok, these two things don't match. Clearing his name should not result in reputational damage. Quite the opposite I would think.


I didn't do what she says, but a trial will bring to light all the OTHER sh*tty stuff I've done!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Wish he'd sell off his ugly thick as a brick parasite daughters and tacky ex-wife, but who'd buy them?


Both his daughters are married.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: extradite him to the US.


For what? He's not accused of any criminal charges.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Sources say he is worth $45M.  I honestly thought the son of the British monarchy would be worth much more than that.  Musician John McVie is worth more than that and I don't even know who the f$ck he is.

I was also surprised the Queen was only worth about $500M.  I thought the Royal Family was much richer than that.  I mean Kenye West is worth $1.8 Billion.


John McVie is the Mac in Fleetwood Mac.

Also all of those numbers are just guesses.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Sources say he is worth $45M.  I honestly thought the son of the British monarchy would be worth much more than that.  Musician John McVie is worth more than that and I don't even know who the f$ck he is.

I was also surprised the Queen was only worth about $500M.  I thought the Royal Family was much richer than that.  I mean Kenye West is worth $1.8 Billion.


Someone explained it here before, but my takeaway is that basically they still "own" the whole country, have indirect ownership of lots of "public" resources, and direct ownership of a bunch of land. A whole lot of the proceeds from that goes into a government managed fund that they get back an allowance from, pays for their housing upkeep, etc. and the rest of the money goes into the government funds.

So it's really complicated to say what they're worth without having a whole bunch of footnotes and stipulations.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Sources say he is worth $45M.  I honestly thought the son of the British monarchy would be worth much more than that.  Musician John McVie is worth more than that and I don't even know who the f$ck he is.

I was also surprised the Queen was only worth about $500M.  I thought the Royal Family was much richer than that.  I mean Kenye West is worth $1.8 Billion.


Separating wealth is very imprecise. There is all the property owned by "The Crown," which is owned in perpetuity by the Monarch and is held in trust. Then there is property owned by individuals, such as Elizabeth II who owns Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle as her own personal property.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Sources have revealed the Duke, who vehemently denies the claims, "wants to clear his name", but realises a civil trial could cause catastrophic reputational damage to the monarchy.

Ok, these two things don't match. Clearing his name should not result in reputational damage. Quite the opposite I would think.


The sentiment of the statement is basically correct. You can be accused of something that never happened, go through a trial, be acquitted (or in a civil trial, have the jury or judge rule in your favor), but then your reputation is destroyed just by the trial happening. You name is dragged through the mud with accusations and there isn't anything you can do to get it back.
 
