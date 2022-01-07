 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   80% of Florida will have caught COVID-19 by end of omicron wave, report says. DeSantis disappointed, vows 100% compliance   (wfla.com) divider line
89
    More: Florida, Futurology, Infection, Transmission and infection of H5N1, latest omicron wave, Infectious disease, Prediction, Vaccination, UF biostatisticians  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Jan 2022 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why can't he be held and charged for every Covid death in the state?  Why is this nothing less then per-meditated murder?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Noctusxx: Why can't he be held and charged for every Covid death in the state?  Why is this nothing less then per-meditated murder?


Consequences? For Republicans? I see you haven't lived in the US long.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Daytona Bike Week is only about a month away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tallman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
70-80% of the state infected in this wave or a prior one? I can believe it. Farking nobody wears masks around here; I get weird looks when I walk into a Publix with one on.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80% of Florida will have caught COVID-19 by end of omicron wave, UF report says

UltraFark?
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just Florida... but Florida will get there first.

Florida is purgatory.  Nothing can convince me otherwise.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlotte County is doing its part. Majority has given up on masks. I had six patients cancel for next week because they either A) tested positive for COVID, B) are developing symptom of COVID, or C) was exposed to someone with COVID.
One patient tested positive two weeks ago, is asymptomatic, but still hasn't had a negative test. He still wanted to come in, and was pissed we wouldn't schedule him. Be smarter and you can get an appointment.
I hate this state.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tallman: 70-80% of the state infected in this wave or a prior one? I can believe it. Farking nobody wears masks around here; I get weird looks when I walk into a Publix with one on.


Hey, you're in SW Florida. I live in Lake Suzy. Where you at?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a friend here has a father who's an ENT, and he has an interesting theory on this variant. It's highly contagious, but relatively mild. This could be the one that spreads to enough of the population without killing them that we CAN start to build a natural immunity. It's like Plague, Inc, they just haven't activated the Total Organ Failure, Hemorrhagic Shock, or Necrosis in time..."

Actually makes sense. And being vaccinated is the thing that helps you power through Omicron, but coming down with it and getting sick will just help build those antibodies. So the strong healthy people will come out of this, and the unvaccinated plague rats will still FO after deciding to FA. Win/win.

Be interesting to see how this part of the play unfolds...
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: 80% of Florida will have caught COVID-19 by end of omicron wave, UF report says

UltraFark?


The article refers to a University of Florida Infection Analysis, or UFIA.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80%?

that means 20% don't have it but will probably get it soon.

It's time to cut our losses...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm.
Population of FL = 21944577
Covid mortality rate 1.4%
80% infected

21944577*.8*.014=245,779 dead.

The mortality rate is the real unknown, I'm using figures from https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/coronavirus-death-rate/ . There are a lot of unreported cases, which might make the rate lower. On the other hand, FL has a lot of old people who are more likely to die. On the other hand, Omicron is less likely to kill you.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Charlotte County is doing its part. Majority has given up on masks. I had six patients cancel for next week because they either A) tested positive for COVID, B) are developing symptom of COVID, or C) was exposed to someone with COVID.
One patient tested positive two weeks ago, is asymptomatic, but still hasn't had a negative test. He still wanted to come in, and was pissed we wouldn't schedule him. Be smarter and you can get an appointment.
I hate this state.


I live in FT. Myers but I drive for a living, and have to go to PC/PG every day basically delivering materials, and I can Confirm people have given up. 100%

I am literally the only person at my company who wears a mask, washes my hands, etc.

Looks like Im going to be part of the 20% if I can stay lucky.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAYBE ~ Thom Pace ~ Grizzly Adams Theme Song
Youtube iUe8KGyILd4
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Florida in November, hardly anybody wore a mask.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AlAlvin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't herd immunity at 80%?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexx: Not just Florida... but Florida will get there first.

Florida is purgatory.  Nothing can convince me otherwise.


Shakira?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Hmmm.
Population of FL = 21944577
Covid mortality rate 1.4%
80% infected

21944577*.8*.014=245,779 dead.

The mortality rate is the real unknown, I'm using figures from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/coronavirus-death-rate/ . There are a lot of unreported cases, which might make the rate lower. On the other hand, FL has a lot of old people who are more likely to die. On the other hand, Omicron is less likely to kill you.


On another hand, overwhelmed hospitals might lead to more preventable deaths from other causes (again)... not to mention long COVID, or other chronic health problems that it might cause.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlAlvin: Isn't herd immunity at 80%?


There is no way to know.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Charlotte County is doing its part. Majority has given up on masks. I had six patients cancel for next week because they either A) tested positive for COVID, B) are developing symptom of COVID, or C) was exposed to someone with COVID.
One patient tested positive two weeks ago, is asymptomatic, but still hasn't had a negative test. He still wanted to come in, and was pissed we wouldn't schedule him. Be smarter and you can get an appointment.
I hate this state.

I live in FT. Myers but I drive for a living, and have to go to PC/PG every day basically delivering materials, and I can Confirm people have given up. 100%

I am literally the only person at my company who wears a mask, washes my hands, etc.

Looks like Im going to be part of the 20% if I can stay lucky.


I grew up in Punta Gorda (and Englewood). I moved back in 2018. This town is getting worse. I want to leave, but it's impossible to sell my business right now. My wife and I made a deal that we're out in 3 years. I forgot how much I hate it here.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tallman: 70-80% of the state infected in this wave or a prior one? I can believe it. Farking nobody wears masks around here; I get weird looks when I walk into a Publix with one on.


Get a mask with a military or police logo on it and watch their little pea brains explode.

It's funny how the attitude changes when I've got my Marine Corps EGA mask on... they start "one of those..." and end with "...do I thank him for his service?" when the design finally penetrates their fog of alternate reality.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlAlvin: Isn't herd immunity at 80%?


You think you can only get Covid once?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida.  Not even once.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus:

Hey, you're in SW Florida. I live in Lake Suzy.

Aren't you concerned about shrinkage?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beyond the serious covid cases, it's going to be knock-on effect on people that couldn't get treatment and died because the resources were all sucked up by covid patients.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Hmmm.
Population of FL = 21944577
Covid mortality rate 1.4%
80% infected

21944577*.8*.014=245,779 dead.

The mortality rate is the real unknown, I'm using figures from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/coronavirus-death-rate/ . There are a lot of unreported cases, which might make the rate lower. On the other hand, FL has a lot of old people who are more likely to die. On the other hand, Omicron is less likely to kill you.


Florida, all time, has had 4.49 million Covid cases and 62,622 deaths, for a total death rate of 1.39%.

So in other words, their death rate is pretty dead on with the overall death rate - not higher (as one might think it would be because of their aging population).

Nobody really knows the Omicron death rate, but Florda's 7-day average number of deaths is 20 and their 7-day average of new cases is 56,611.  Obviously deaths are very much a trailing indicator, but I think you'll find the death rate to be way, way, way, way under the 1.4% overall Covid death rate.
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people in Florida completely misunderstand the phrase "Catch a wave"

Catch A Wave (Stereo/Remastered 2001)
Youtube X_CBWxmTlRI
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the population of Florida dies off from Covid, maybe we can repopulate it with people who actually give a damn.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Charlotte County is doing its part. Majority has given up on masks. I had six patients cancel for next week because they either A) tested positive for COVID, B) are developing symptom of COVID, or C) was exposed to someone with COVID.
One patient tested positive two weeks ago, is asymptomatic, but still hasn't had a negative test. He still wanted to come in, and was pissed we wouldn't schedule him. Be smarter and you can get an appointment.
I hate this state.

I live in FT. Myers but I drive for a living, and have to go to PC/PG every day basically delivering materials, and I can Confirm people have given up. 100%

I am literally the only person at my company who wears a mask, washes my hands, etc.

Looks like Im going to be part of the 20% if I can stay lucky.

I grew up in Punta Gorda (and Englewood). I moved back in 2018. This town is getting worse. I want to leave, but it's impossible to sell my business right now. My wife and I made a deal that we're out in 3 years. I forgot how much I hate it here.


I feel ya!
I grew up in PG an PC
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlAlvin: Isn't herd immunity at 80%?


That's a projected minimum level for vaccinated populations.

Everyone getting sick doesn't actually confer that much immunity, it just kills Florida
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlAlvin: Isn't herd immunity at 80%?


Depends on how transmissible the virus is. For Omicron, probably not.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlAlvin: Isn't herd immunity at 80%?


Yep, that's what I read, with the added bonus of having approximately another 30-50,000 dead anti-vaxxers.

Seeing as they refuse to do the minimal needed to protect their families and communities It can only help the rest of us get through this sooner.
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Tallman: 70-80% of the state infected in this wave or a prior one? I can believe it. Farking nobody wears masks around here; I get weird looks when I walk into a Publix with one on.

Get a mask with a military or police logo on it and watch their little pea brains explode.

It's funny how the attitude changes when I've got my Marine Corps EGA mask on... they start "one of those..." and end with "...do I thank him for his service?" when the design finally penetrates their fog of alternate reality.


I think the reply to the whole thank you for your service thing should be: What am I, your waiter? If so, a tip is customary.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: And Daytona Bike Week is only about a month away.

[Fark user image image 240x180]


It's weird to think 3 years ago I called it STD week.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Charlotte County is doing its part. Majority has given up on masks. I had six patients cancel for next week because they either A) tested positive for COVID, B) are developing symptom of COVID, or C) was exposed to someone with COVID.
One patient tested positive two weeks ago, is asymptomatic, but still hasn't had a negative test. He still wanted to come in, and was pissed we wouldn't schedule him. Be smarter and you can get an appointment.
I hate this state.

I live in FT. Myers but I drive for a living, and have to go to PC/PG every day basically delivering materials, and I can Confirm people have given up. 100%

I am literally the only person at my company who wears a mask, washes my hands, etc.

Looks like Im going to be part of the 20% if I can stay lucky.

I grew up in Punta Gorda (and Englewood). I moved back in 2018. This town is getting worse. I want to leave, but it's impossible to sell my business right now. My wife and I made a deal that we're out in 3 years. I forgot how much I hate it here.

I feel ya!
I grew up in PG an PC


Holy crap. A Charlotte County resident. Graduated from Lemon Bay High in 1997. I moved away for college/dental school. Came back in 2018 when I bought a dental practice in Punta Gorda. It's nice being close to my parents, but the people here are horrible. My dad is an ophthalmologist in Pt. Charlotte, so he deals with the same crap I do.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: And Daytona Bike Week is only about a month away.

[Fark user image image 240x180]


Why does that pic seem gheyer than teh ghey?

/nttawwt
 
dbaggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: AlAlvin: Isn't herd immunity at 80%?

There is no way to know.


It depends on R0.

herd immunity when immunized population is  1-1/R0

some experts put the R0 for Omicron at 10.    so we need a 90% immunized population.

but this simple model is not really usefully anymore except as a general guide.    Previous infections are turning out to not be robust protection, and most places are not really measuring true infection rates using techniques like population sampling, instead relying on test results.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yet democrat "leaders" still keep going there and partying. Must be an awful place.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Florida.  Not even once.


While we have been headed in the wrong direction for a while, currently Florida is still better than;

Texas
The Dakotas
Mississippi
Alabama
Idaho
etc etc etc

and still ranks higher than more than half the states in quality of life indexes. And as a Florida resident for the last 25 years I can tell you we are very farked up. So, what does that say about rest of the states?

Quality of Life by State 2021 (worldpopulationreview.com)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No, the thing is, he doesn't care. At all.

He doesn't give even half a shiat if people get sick and/or die. As far as he's concerned, that's not HIS problem.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lexx: Not just Florida... but Florida will get there first.

Florida is purgatory.  Nothing can convince me otherwise.


I know this is the Internet but I'm going to try.

Purgatory is said to be a place of constant fires that are purifying. Therefore it's California since they are big into cleansing and fires.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlAlvin: Isn't herd immunity at 80%?


There are plenty of other counties with, or more than 80%

Are they better off ?
No,
Like I say, viruses have had millions of year to plan for this.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Watching DeSantis wheeze and huff his way through his last media event after his long disappearance, I'd say he is somewhat displeased with COVID.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So a friend here has a father who's an ENT, and he has an interesting theory on this variant. It's highly contagious, but relatively mild. This could be the one that spreads to enough of the population without killing them that we CAN start to build a natural immunity. It's like Plague, Inc, they just haven't activated the Total Organ Failure, Hemorrhagic Shock, or Necrosis in time..."

Actually makes sense. And being vaccinated is the thing that helps you power through Omicron, but coming down with it and getting sick will just help build those antibodies. So the strong healthy people will come out of this, and the unvaccinated plague rats will still FO after deciding to FA. Win/win.

Be interesting to see how this part of the play unfolds...


Omnicron has really shirt natural immunity numbers in the lab. Like 54%. It's just maybe going to be the thing if you haven't gotten it is the mild one your body is introduced to it instead of say Delta where your own immune system is doing the killing.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: If the population of Florida dies off from Covid, maybe we can repopulate it with people who actually give a damn.


Says the user name that says they live in Baltimore.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another way to look at it, in the worst hit areas so far, such as New York, 1 out of every 100 people 65 and over has already died from Covid, and not everyone has been infected or vaccinated yet. If everyone had gotten Covid or vaccination; rates might have been 3 out of 100. Florida has about 5 million 65+ people, so approximately 150,000 would die at a 3% rate just among the oldsters if the rest of the uninfected are infected. It might be higher due to the higher proportion of antivaxers in Florida; in New York 86% have had at least one shot.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
head to head numbers
Here is a breakdown of average daily COVID-19 deaths and COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people over the last seven days in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The data was last updated Jan. 7.

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/​public-health/us-coronavirus-deaths-by​-state-july-1.html

New York State
Deaths per 100,000: 0.52
Daily average deaths: 102
New Jersey
Deaths per 100,000: 0.51
Daily average deaths: 45
Florida
Deaths per 100,000: 0.09
Daily average deaths: 20.3

Do states like new york and new jersey get less shiat because they are "doing something"
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.